Beatie’s Bar and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

1 Caberfae Lane

Cadillac, MI 49601

Shareables

Avalanche of Fries

$10.00

Generous Portion of our Caberfae Famous Fries

Classic Nachos

$12.00Out of stock

Tri colored tortilla chips with shredded cheddar cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.

Margherita Flatbread Pizza

$12.00Out of stock

Fresh mozzarella, basil, and heirloom cherry tomatoes with a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of salt on flatbread.

Bruschetta

$10.00Out of stock

Roasted garlic spread, heirloom cherry tomatoes, basil, and shredded parmesan on toasted french bread.

Side of Fries

$5.00

Soup/Salad

House Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Spring mix, heirloom cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and seasoned croutons.

Greek Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Loaded Chilli

$5.00

Topped with sour cream, cheddar cheese and diced onion.

Soup of the Day

$5.00Out of stock

Ask your server about soup of the day!

Handhelds

Beatie's Burger

$12.00

1/2 lb angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a brioche bun.

Chicken Club

$12.00

Fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese and parmesan mayo on a brioche bun.

BLT 85

$14.00Out of stock

Apples, prosciutto, bacon, lettuce, tomato and parmesan mayo on grilled sourdough.

Avocado Club Wrap

$14.00Out of stock

Vegan and Gluten Free! Avocado, spring mix, hairloom cherry tomatoes, coconut bacon, red onion, vegan mayo and vegan cheese.

The Darkside

$15.00Out of stock

Shaved prime rib, cheddar cheese, haystack onions and tiger sauce on herbed focaccia bread.

Antipasto Melt

$14.00Out of stock

Smoked ham, pepperoni, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers, and fresh mozzarella on grilled sourdough.

Pastrami Melt

$12.00Out of stock

Pastrami, homemade slaw, stoneground mustard, and swiss cheese on marbled rye.

Cabby Basket

$12.00

Chicken tender basket served with fries. Your choice of BBQ sauce or ranch on the side.

Kids Meals

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

Served with fries or apple sauce.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Served with fries or apple sauce.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Served with fries or apple sauce.

Kids Pasta

$9.00Out of stock

Desserts

Chocolate Torte

$7.00Out of stock

Delicate, flourless chocolate cake topped with caramel sauce and whipped cream.

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

New York style cheesecake garnished with caramel sauce, pecans, and whipped cream.

Featured Items

Nightly Special

$15.00Out of stock

New York Strip

$26.00

10 oz strip loin grilled to your liking with roasted redskins and french green beans.

Pork Chop

$20.00Out of stock

Little Town Jerky smoked center cut chop, sun dried cherries, amaretto butter sauce, with roasted redskins and french green beans.

Grilled Chicken

$18.00Out of stock

Cavatappi pasta, red onions, heirloom cherry tomatoes, shredded parmesan and grilled chicken topped with your choice of Pesto or Marinara sauce.

Salmon

$22.00

Salmon grilled fillet with miso-ginger compound butter, and toasted sesame seeds. Served with roasted redskins and french green beans.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
