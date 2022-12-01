Beatie’s Bar and Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1 Caberfae Lane, Cadillac, MI 49601
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Firehouse 115 - Lunch is not served until 11:00 AM which includes the Sandwiches, Burgers, Salads & Coney Islands.
4.4 • 266
6080 M-115 Cadillac, MI 49601
View restaurant
Chico's Taco House LLC - Thursdays B1G1-1/2 off Wet Burritos. Promo code "WET"
3.2 • 44
5954 East M-55 Cadillac, MI 49601
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cadillac
Hermann's Restaurant - Hermann's Restaurant
4.5 • 372
214 N Mitchell St Cadillac, MI 49601
View restaurant
Firehouse 115 - Lunch is not served until 11:00 AM which includes the Sandwiches, Burgers, Salads & Coney Islands.
4.4 • 266
6080 M-115 Cadillac, MI 49601
View restaurant