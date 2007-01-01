- Home
Breakfast & Brunch
Middle Eastern
Bars & Lounges
Beatnik West Town 1604 W Chicago Ave
3,991 Reviews
$$
1604 W Chicago Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
DRINKS
SPIRITS
- Amaro Abano$11.00
- Amargo de Chile$15.00
- Amaro Lucano$12.00
- Amaro Montenegro$12.00
- Amaro Nonino$15.00Out of stock
- Ancho Reyes$14.00
- Ancho Verde$14.00
- Aperol$12.00
- Averna$12.00
- Braulio$18.00
- Campari$14.00
- Cardamaro$13.00
- Cynar$12.00
- Fernet Branca$10.00
- Fernet Branca Menta$10.00Out of stock
- Gran Classico$16.00
- Luxardo Amaretto$12.00Out of stock
- Letherbee Besk$10.00
- Licor 43$10.00
- Malort$9.00
- Meletti Amaro$9.00
- Mr Black Coffee Liquor$10.00
- Nixta Elote Liquor$12.00Out of stock
- Pasubio Amaro$9.00
- Pernod Absinthe$25.00
- Ramazotti$14.00Out of stock
- St. George Absinthe$12.00
- Green Chartreuse$16.00
- Yellow Chartreuse$16.00
- Jade 1901$25.00
- Frangelico$8.00
- Jade CF Berger$20.00
- Leopold Bros Absithe Verte$18.00
- Cappelletti Apertivo$8.00
- Don Ciccio Finocchietto$14.00
- Amaro Sibilla$16.00
- Punch Fantasia$14.00
- Amaro dell'Erborista$18.00
- Aelred Melon$10.00
- Sfumato$12.00
- JAGERMEISTER$9.00
- St Germaine$12.00
- Blanton's$18.00+
- Buffalo Trace$11.00+
- Buffalo Kosher Wheat$15.00+
- EH Taylor Single Barrel$25.00+
- Jeppson's Bourbon$10.00+
- Little Book 2022$25.00+
- Makers Mark$11.00+
- OGD 114$10.00+Out of stock
- Old Rip Van Winkle 10yr$30.00+
- Pappy Van Winkle Reserve 12yr$40.00+
- Rittenhouse$10.00+
- Wild Turkey 101$10.00+Out of stock
- Rock Hill Farms$20.00+Out of stock
- Weller 12yr$20.00+
- Weller Single Barrel$20.00+Out of stock
- Willet Rye 4yr$15.00+
- William Larue Weller$25.00+
- Woodford Reserve$13.00+
- Redbreast 12yr$14.00+Out of stock
- Smoke Wagon Small Batch$11.00+
- Double Angel's Envy Bourbon
- Double
- Busnel Calvados$14.00
- Neversink Apple Aperitif$17.00
- H by Hine$13.00
- Capurro Acholado$12.00
- Capurro Quebranta$12.00
- Singani 63$13.00
- Rhine Hall Apple Brandy$15.00
- Rhine Hall Mango Brandy$16.00
- Laird's Bonded$13.00
- Laird's Jersey Lightning$10.00
- Cobra Fire$15.00
- Bols Genever$10.00+
- Gin de Mahón$12.00+
- Hayman's Old Tom$10.00+
- Hendricks$11.00+
- Krogstad Aquavit$10.00+
- Kyro Dark Gin$15.00+
- Letherbee Gin$10.00+
- Monkey 47$15.00+
- Neversink Reserve$12.00+Out of stock
- Old Simon Genever$14.00
- Plymouth$11.00+
- Roku$10.00+
- Scapegrace$14.00
- Spring 44 Gin$10.00+
- Dingle Pot Still Gin$13.00
- Beefeater$10.00+Out of stock
- Botanist$11.00+Out of stock
- 5 Sentidos 'Ensamble' de 4 Magueys$17.00+
- 5 Sentidos 'Papalome'$15.00
- 5 Sentidos 'Papalote' (Guerrero)$17.00+
- 5 Sentidos 'Pechuga de Mole'$20.00+
- 5 Sentidos 'Pizorra'$18.00+
- 5 Sentidos 'Sierra Negra'$16.00+
- 5 Sentidos 'Mexicanito'$14.00+
- 5 Sentidos Mixteca 'Azul'$20.00+
- 5 Sentidos Mixteca 'Pichomel y Papalome'$20.00+
- Aguerrido - Don Tomas$14.00+
- Banhez 'Arroqueno'$14.00+
- Banhez 'Cuishe'$13.00+
- Banhez 'Jabali'$18.00+
- Banhez 'Mexicano'$17.00+
- Del Maguey "Chichicapa"$13.00+
- Del Maguey "Vida"$11.00+Out of stock
- Derrumbes 'Durango'$12.00+
- Derrumbes 'Oaxaca'$11.00+
- Derrumbes 'Michoacan'$12.00+
- Derrumbes 'San Luis Potosi'$11.00+
- Derrumbes 'Tamaulipas'$12.00+
- Derrumbes 'Zacatecas'$11.00+
- El Jolgorio 'Coyote'$22.00+
- El Jolgorio (Cenizo) A. 'Karwinskii'$20.00+
- La Luna 'Cupreata'$10.00+
- La Venenosa Raicilla "Tabernas" White Label$10.00+
- La Venenosa Raicilla Maximiliana Black Label$12.00+
- Lalocura 'Tobashiche' Espadin$22.00+Out of stock
- Mal Bien 'Arroqueno' (Ramos)$15.00+
- Mal Bien 'Alto' (Rodriguez)$12.00+
- Mal Bien 'Papalote' (Barranca)$14.00+
- Mal Bien 'Tepextate' (Cortes)$14.00+
- Mal Bien Espadin (Lopez)$10.00+
- NETA "Ensamble" - Mexicano, Jabalin, Penca Larga$22.00+
- NETA 'Espadin'$13.00+
- NETA 'Espadin+Bicuixe'$18.00+
- NETA 'Tequilana'$18.00+
- Rey Campero 'Pechuga'$13.00+
- Rey Campero 'Tepextate'$14.00+
- Rey Campero 'Tobala'$14.00+
- Union Mezcal 'El Viejo'$11.00+
- Union Mezcal 'Uno'$10.00+Out of stock
- Auchentoshan American Oak$12.00
- Compass Box Glasgow Blend$15.00
- Famous Grouse$12.00Out of stock
- Glenlivet Founders$16.00
- Glenlivet 14$18.00Out of stock
- Glenmorangie Original$16.00Out of stock
- Laphroig 10$16.00Out of stock
- Yamazaki 12yr$45.00
- Hakushu 12yr 1oz$20.00
- Toki$13.00Out of stock
- Ardbeg 10 Year$13.00+
- Dalmore 12yr Single Malt$16.00
- Macallan 12$17.00
- Appleton 12 Year$12.00+
- Appleton 21 year$24.00+
- Appleton Signature$10.00+
- Bacardi Ocho$11.00+
- Bank's 5 Year$10.00+
- Bank's 7 Year Golden Rum$11.00+
- Bank’s 5 Island$12.00+
- Cadenhead Classic Rum 5yr$15.00+
- Clairin Communal$10.00+
- Clairin Le Rocher$13.00+
- Clairin Sajous$12.00+
- Clairin Vaval$12.00+
- Cruzan Blackstrap$10.00+
- Denizen Vatted Dark$11.00+
- Denizen White$10.00+
- Diplomatico "Ambassador"$40.00+
- Diplomatico Matuano$10.00+
- Diplomatico Reserva$11.00+
- Diplomatico Vintage - 2007$18.00+
- Habitation Velier - Worthy Park 151$11.00+
- Habitation Velier - Worthy Park 2007$17.00+
- Hamilton Demerara$10.00+
- Hamilton Jamaican Gold$10.00+
- Hampden Estate 8 Year$12.00+
- Holmes Cay - Barbados Port Finished (2012)$16.00+
- Holmes Cay - Jamaican 8 yr (2014)$13.00+
- Holmes Cay Belize 16 Year$18.00+
- Holmes Cay South Pacific Fiji$12.00+
- La Favorite Ambre$11.00+
- La Favorite Blanc$10.00+
- Paranubes$12.00+
- Plantation 3 Star$10.00+
- Plantation Barbados 2013$13.00+
- Plantation Fiji$11.00+
- Plantation Fiji 2009$13.00+
- Plantation Guyana 2007$13.00+
- Plantation Overproof$10.00+
- Plantation Pinapple$10.00+
- Plantation Trinidad 2009$13.00+
- Plantation Venezuela 2010$13.00+
- Plantation Xaymaca$10.00+
- Rest & Be Thankful - Assemblage 13yer Blended Jamaican$22.00+
- Rest & Be Thankful - Monymusk 9yr Small Batch$14.00+
- RL SEALE 12 Year$12.00+
- Santa Teresa 1796$10.00+
- Smith & Cross$10.00+
- Ten to One "Black History Month" Dark$11.00+
- Ten to One Dark$11.00+
- Transcontinental Australia 2014$11.00+
- Transcontinental Barbados 2015$11.00+
- Transcontinental Mauritius 2017$11.00+
- Transcontinental Venezuela 2008 Single Cask$15.00+
- Wray & Nephew$10.00+
- Rhum JM Volcanique$11.00+
- Foursquare Touchstone 14 Year$21.00+
- Mount Gay Black Barrel$11.00+
- Mount Gay XO$14.00+
- Amatitena Anejo$17.00+
- Amatitena Blanco$14.00+
- Amatitena Reposado$14.00+
- Amatitena Still Strength Blanco$14.00+
- Arette "Artesanal" Anejo$13.00+
- Arette "Artesanal" Blanco$11.00+
- Calle 23 Anejo$13.00+
- Calle 23 Blanco$10.00+
- Calle 23 Reposado$11.00+
- Cascahuin "11 Brix"$30.00+
- Cascahuin Plata 48$14.00+
- Cimmarron Blanco$10.00+
- Cimmarron Reposado$10.00+
- Clase Azul$22.00+Out of stock
- Confianza Blanco$10.00+
- Curado - Azul$11.00+
- Curado - Cupreata$11.00+
- Curado - Espadin$11.00+
- El Tesoro Anejo$22.00+
- El Tesoro Blanco$13.00+
- El Tesoro Reposado$17.00+
- Espolon Blanco$18.00+
- Fortaleza Anejo$20.00+Out of stock
- Fortaleza Blanco$14.00+
- Fortaleza Reposado$17.00+
- Further Anejo$13.00+
- Herradura Añejo$16.00+
- Herradura Reposado$13.00+Out of stock
- Herradura Silver$12.00+
- Lagrimas Plata$10.00+
- Mijenta Blanco$12.00+
- Mijenta Reposado$14.00+
- Patron Silver$12.00+
- Siembra Azul 'Lidia'$20.00+
- Siembra Valles Reposado$13.00+
- Siete Leguas Anejo$16.00+
- Siete Leguas Blanco$12.00+
- Siete Leguas Reposado$14.00+
- Tapatio Anejo$13.00+
- Tapatio Blanco$10.00+
- Tapatio Reposado$12.00+
- Tequila Ocho Plata$12.00+
- Tequila Ocho Reposado$14.00+Out of stock
- Tromba Anejo$12.00+
- Tromba Blanco$10.00+
- Tromba Reposado$11.00+
- Patron Reposado$14.00+
- Patron Anejo$15.00+
- Cocchi di Americano$12.00
- Cocchi Rosa$12.00
- Cocchi di Turino$10.00
- Dolin Dry$14.00
- Dolin Blanc$12.00
- Dolin Rouge$12.00
- Comoz Blanc$12.00
- Bonal$12.00
- TF Kina l'Aero d'Or$15.00
- Mommenpop Seville Orange$12.00
- Mommenpop Makrut Lime$12.00
- Mommenpop Blood Orange$12.00
- Mommenpop Meyer Lemon$12.00
- Lustau Rose$12.00
- Sneaky Fox$8.00+
- Titos$11.00+
- Ketel One$11.00+
- Espadin$38.00
COCKTAILS
- Piña Colada$17.00+
- Chi Chi$17.00+
- Mojito$15.00+
- Tequila Margarita$15.00+
- Mezcal Margarita$15.00+
- Both Margarita$15.00+
- Oaxacan Old Fashioned$15.00
- Ti' Punch$15.00
- Rum Old Fashioned$15.00
- Banana Daiquiri$15.00
- Strawberry Daiquiri$15.00
- Cantarito$15.00
- Pisco Punch$15.00
- Papaya Port Light$15.00
- Jungle Bird$15.00
- Mai Tai$15.00
- Saturn$15.00
- Bloody Mary$17.00
- Single Mimosa$14.00
- NA Bloody Mary$10.00
- Mimosa Bottle Service$62.00
- Negroni Week$10.00
- Negroni Sbagliato$12.00
- Mojito - Pitcher$60.00+
- Tequila Margarita - Pitcher$60.00+
- Mezcal Margarita - Pitcher$60.00+
- Both Margarita - Pitcher$60.00+
- Refill - Juice Medley For Mimosa
- Mimosa Bottle Service$62.00
- A La Louisiane$17.00
- Airmail$17.00
- Amaretto Sour$17.00Out of stock
- Americano$13.00
- Aperol Spritz$17.00
- Army & Navy$17.00
- Art Of Choke$17.00
- Aviation$17.00
- Bamboo$17.00
- Bee's Knees$17.00
- Bitter Giuseppe$17.00
- Bloody Mary$17.00
- Virgin Bloody Mary$10.00
- Boulevardier$17.00
- Caipirinha$17.00
- Carajillo$13.00
- Champs Elysse$17.00
- Clover Club$17.00
- Corpse Reviver #2$17.00
- Cosmopolitan$17.00
- Daiquiri$16.00
- Dark & Stormy$17.00
- Death In The Afternoon$17.00
- El Presidente$17.00
- Espresso Martini$17.00
- French 75$17.00
- Fresh Metal$17.00
- Gimlet$16.00
- Hole In The Cup$17.00
- Hot Toddy$17.00
- Irish Coffee$17.00
- Last Word$17.00
- Long Island$26.00
- Long Island (Top Shelf)$36.00
- Mimosa Bottle Service$62.00
- Single Mimosa$14.00
- Iron Ranger$17.00
- Mai Tai$17.00Out of stock
- Manhattan$17.00
- Margarita$17.00
- Martinez$17.00
- Mint Julep$17.00
- Mojito$17.00
- Moscow Mule$17.00
- Naked & Famous$17.00
- Negroni$17.00
- Old Fashioned$16.00
- Painkiller$17.00
- Paloma$17.00
- Paper Plane$17.00
- Penicillin$17.00
- Pimm's Cup$17.00
- Piña Colada$17.00Out of stock
- Pisco Sour$17.00
- Ramos Gin Fizz$19.00
- Red Hook$17.00
- Rob Roy$17.00
- Sazerac$16.00
- Side Car$17.00
- Tom Collins$17.00
- Vesper Martini$17.00
- Vieux Carre$17.00
- Whiskey Smash$16.00
- White Russian$16.00
- Saturn$17.00Out of stock
- Sherry Cobbler$17.00
- Southside$17.00
- Whiskey Sour$17.00
- Vesper Martini$17.00
BEER
NO PROOF
N/A BEVERAGES
- Arnold Palmer$7.00
- BTL San Pelligrino$9.00
- BTL Aqua Pana$9.00
- Coffee$7.00
- Coke$7.00
- Cold Brew$9.00
- Cranberry Juice$7.00
- Diet Coke$7.00
- Gingerale$7.00
- Ginger Beer$7.00
- Grapefruit Juice$7.00
- Hot Tea$7.00
- Iced Tea$7.00
- Refill-Iced Tea
- Juice Medley$7.00
- Lemonade$7.00
- Orange Juice$7.00
- Pineapple Juice$7.00
- Soda Water$7.00
- Sprite$7.00
- Tonic Water$7.00
- Perrier$7.00
- FIJI$7.00
HOUSE SHOTS
HAPPY HOUR
- HH Mojito$10.00+
- HH Tequila Margarita$10.00+
- HH Mezcal Margarita$10.00+
- HH Both Margarita$10.00+
- HH Oaxacan Old Fashioned$10.00
- HH Ti' Punch$10.00
- HH Rum Old Fashioned$10.00
- HH Strawberry Daiquiri$10.00
- HH Banana Daiquiri$10.00
- HH Cantarito$10.00
- HH Pisco Punch$10.00
- HH Papaya Port Light$10.00
- HH Jungle Bird$10.00
- HH Mai Tai$10.00
- HH Saturn$10.00
- HH Sparkling$10.00
- HH Liquid Geography Rose$10.00
- HH Skins$10.00
- HH Pazo De Galegos$10.00
- HH Tatomer Riesling$10.00
- HH Gaspard$10.00
- HH La Patience$10.00
- HH Liquid Swords$10.00
- HH Carta FitaPreta$10.00
- HH Cahors$10.00
- HH Casa Beatnik$5.00
- HH Estrella Galicia$5.00
- HH NA Piña Colada$10.00
- HH NA Watermelon Mojito$10.00
- HH Snooze Button$10.00
DAY 01 PARTY
- Bloody Maria$15.00
- Michelada$15.00
- Saturn$15.00
- Papaya Port Light$15.00
- Espresso Martini$15.00
- Mai Tai$15.00
- Mango Margarita$15.00
- Pineapple Margarita$15.00
- Oaxacan Old Fashioned$15.00
- Estrella Jalisco$6.00
- Casa Beatnik$7.00
- Moody Tongue$9.00
- Estrella & Reposado$12.00
- Casa Beatnik & Mezcal$15.00
- Moody Tongue & Bourbon$12.00