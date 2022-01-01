Beau Jo's Pizza Food Truck- Beau Jo's Pizza

- Home
1517 Miner Street
Idaho Springs, CO 80452
CYO Pizza
Specialty Pies
Appetizers
Traditional Wings
Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Sriracha on bed of tortilla chips with choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Boneless Wings
Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Sriracha on bed of tortilla chips with choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Garlic Cheese Bread
Ciabatta with Garlic Butter, topped with Mozzarella
Honey Cheese Bread
Ciabatta with Honey, topped with Cheddar
Gluten-Free Cheese Bread
Gluten-free Hoagie with Garlic butter, Topped with Mozzarella
Gluten-Free Honey Cheese Bread
Gluten-free Hoagie with Honey, topped with Cheddar
Nachos
Tortilla Chips, Queso Sauce, Cheddar, topped with Diced Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Scallions, Black Olives. Available with choice of Meat
Chips and Salsa
Tortilla Chips with Salsa. Choice to add Queso
Hearty Arty
Wheat Bread Bowl filled with Artichoke Dip, side of Tortilla Chips, Celery, and Red Peppers. Choice to add Garlic Bread
Baked Stuffed Mushrooms
Mushrooms Stuffed with Cream Cheese, Spinach, topped with Provolone
Donna's Chicken Enchilada Soup
Chicken, Northern Beans, Corn, Celery, Green Chiles in House made Broth
Green Chili Cup
Chicken Green Chili, topped with Cheddar and Jalapenos
Beau-Dilla
Focaccia with Stracchino Cheese, served with side of Green Chili and Salsa
Salads
Side House Salad
Lettuce mix, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Croutons, Pepperoncini. Choice of Dressing
Side House Caesar
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Croutons and Caesar Dressing
House Salad Full
Lettuce mix, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Croutons, Pepperoncini. Choice of Dressing and Add Chicken
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Croutons and Caesar Dressing with Chicken
Strawberry Mango Salad
Lettuce Mix, Strawberries, Mangos, Sliced Almonds, Strawberry Vinaigrette Add Chicken
Cranberry Walnut Salad
Lettuce Mix, Candied Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Feta Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette. Choice of Add Chicken
Pasta/Calzones/Skillets
Beaughetti
Bread bowl, Choice of Cavatappi or Linguini, Marinara or Alfredo, Add meat
Adult Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi in Cheese Sauce, add your choice of pizza toppings
Classic Calzone
Marinara, Mushrooms, Sausage, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Ricotta
Meat Calzone
Marinara, Hamburger, Sausage, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Ricotta
BYO Calzone
Choice of Sauce, up to 3 toppings, Cheese
BYO Pizza Skillet
Crustless Pizza, choice of Sauce, Toppings, Cheese. Served with side of Garlic Bread or Veggies
Kids
Mac N Cheese
Mac n Cheese with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips
Corn Dogs
6 Corn Dogs with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips
Kid Chicken Finger
6 Chicken Nuggets with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips
Kid Gluten-Free Chicken Finger
3 Gluten-free Chicken Strips with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips
Kids Beaughetti
Indv Bread Bowl, with Lingiuni Noodles and choice of Marinara, Alfredo, or Butter. Choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips
Kids Cheese Pizza
Kids Cheese Pizza with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips
Kids Sausage Pizza
Kids Sausage Pizza with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips
Kids Pepperoni
Kids Pepperoni Pizza with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips
Kids CYO Pizza
Kids Pizza with choice of Toppings
Sandwiches
Canadian Club
Turkey, Canadian Bacon, Bacon Bits, Provolone served with side of Tomatoes and Mayo. Choice of Chips or Cottage Cheese
Italian Turkey
Turkey, Salami, Turkey Pepperoni, Provolone served with side of Tomatoes and Italian Dressing. Choice of Chips or Cottage Cheese
Meatball Sub
Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone Cheese. Choice of Chips or Cottage Cheese
BYO Sandwich
Choice of Sauce/Toppings/Cheese. Choice of Chips or Cottage Cheese
Sides
Side BeauJo's
Side BBQ
Side Marinara
Side Bleu Cheese
Side Garlic Olive oil
Side Alfredo
Honey Bottle
Side Italian
Side Basil Pesto
Side Queso
Side Ragin Red-Hot
Side Salsa
Side Green Chili Sauce
Side Honey
Side Parmesan
8" Side Roll
10" Side Roll
CYOP
SM/1lb Specialty
SM/1lb Margherita
Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Provolone Cheese topped with Basil
SM/1lb Hipster
Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Pineapple, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella and Ricotta
SM/1lb Sky Hawk
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Hatch Green Chiles, Mozzarella and Feta
SM/1lb Veggie Combo
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Mozzarella Cheese
SM/1lb Yukon
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Tomatoes, Artichokes Hearts, Mozzarella and Provolone
SM/1lb Pac Plant
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Mozzarella, Honey
SM/1lb Lil Italy
Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Pepperoni, Parmesan, Italian Seasoning, Basil
SM/1lb Cajun
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Andouille Sausage, Pepperoni, Red Onions, Jalapenos, Cheddar and Provolone Cheese
SM/1lb Chip's Pie
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Chicken, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Artichokes Hearts, Mozzarella and Feta
SM/1lb Burger Combo
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Mozzarella
SM/1lb Sausage Combo
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Mozzarella
SM/1lb Hamb/Saus Combo
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Mozzarella
SM/1lb VeganSaus Combo
Marinara, Vegan Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Dairy-free Mozzarella
SM/1lb South Border
Green Chili Sauce, Hamburger, Green Chiles, Tomatoes, Scallion, Black Olives, Cheddar
SM/1lb Firecracker
Ragin Red-hot Sauce, Chicken, Jalapenos, Cheddar
SM/1lb Dude Ranch
Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Bacon Bits, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese
SM/1lb Hawaii BBQ
BBQ Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Chicken, Pineapple, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone Cheese
SM/1lb Pesto Chicken
Basil Pesto Sauce, Chicken, Tomatoes, Provolone, Cheddar, Parmesan, Basil
SM/1lb Motherlode
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Sausage, Meatballs, Bacon Bits, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella
SM/1lb Vegan Italian Philly
Marinara, Vegan Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Dairy-free Mozzarella
SM/1lb 1/2 & 1/2
MD/2lb Specialty
MD/2lb Margherita
Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Provolone Cheese topped with Basil
MD/2lb Hipster
Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Pineapple, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella and Ricotta
MD/2lb Sky Hawk
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Hatch Green Chiles, Mozzarella and Feta
MD/2lb Veggie Combo
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Mozzarella Cheese
MD/2lb Yukon
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Tomatoes, Artichokes Hearts, Mozzarella and Provolone
MD/2lb Pac Plant
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Mozzarella, Honey
MD/2lb Lil Italy
Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Pepperoni, Parmesan, Italian Seasoning, Basil
MD/2lb Cajun
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Andouille Sausage, Pepperoni, Red Onions, Jalapenos, Cheddar and Provolone Cheese
MD/2lb Chip's Pie
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Chicken, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Artichokes Hearts, Mozzarella and Feta
MD/2lb Burger Combo
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Mozzarella
MD/2lb Sausage Combo
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Mozzarella
MD/2lb Hamb/Saus Combo
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Mozzarella
MD/2lb VeganSaus Combo
Marinara, Vegan Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Dairy-free Mozzarella
MD/2lb South Border
Green Chili Sauce, Hamburger, Green Chiles, Tomatoes, Scallion, Black Olives, Cheddar
MD/2lb Firecracker
Ragin Red-hot Sauce, Chicken, Jalapenos, Cheddar
MD/2lb Dude Ranch
Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Bacon Bits, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese
MD/2lb Hawaii BBQ
BBQ Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Chicken, Pineapple, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone Cheese
MD/2lb Pesto Chicken
Basil Pesto Sauce, Chicken, Tomatoes, Provolone, Cheddar, Parmesan, Basil
MD/2lb Motherlode
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Sausage, Meatballs, Bacon Bits, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella
MD/2lb Vegan Italian Philly
Marinara, Vegan Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Dairy-free Mozzarella
MD/2lb 1/2 & 1/2
LG/3lb Specailty
LG/3lb Margherita
Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Provolone Cheese topped with Basil
LG/3lb Hipster
Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Pineapple, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella and Ricotta
LG/3lb Sky Hawk
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Hatch Green Chiles, Mozzarella and Feta
LG/3lb Veggie Combo
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Mozzarella Cheese
LG/3lb Yukon
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Tomatoes, Artichokes Hearts, Mozzarella and Provolone
LG/3lb Pac Plant
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Mozzarella, Honey
LG/3lb Lil Italy
Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Pepperoni, Parmesan, Italian Seasoning, Basil
LG/3lb Cajun
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Andouille Sausage, Pepperoni, Red Onions, Jalapenos, Cheddar and Provolone Cheese
LG/3lb Chip's Pie
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Chicken, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Artichokes Hearts, Mozzarella and Feta
LG/3lb Burger Combo
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Mozzarella
LG/3lb Sausage Combo
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Mozzarella
LG/3lb Hamb/Saus Combo
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Mozzarella
LG/3lb VeganSaus Combo
Marinara, Vegan Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Dairy-free Mozzarella
LG/3lb South Border
Green Chili Sauce, Hamburger, Green Chiles, Tomatoes, Scallion, Black Olives, Cheddar
LG/3lb Firecracker
Ragin Red-hot Sauce, Chicken, Jalapenos, Cheddar
LG/3lb Dude Ranch
Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Bacon Bits, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese
LG/3lb Hawaii BBQ
BBQ Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Chicken, Pineapple, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone Cheese
LG/3lb Pesto Chicken
Basil Pesto Sauce, Chicken, Tomatoes, Provolone, Cheddar, Parmesan, Basil
LG/3lb Motherlode
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Sausage, Meatballs, Bacon Bits, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella
LG/3lb Vegan Italian Philly
Marinara, Vegan Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Dairy-free Mozzarella
LG/3lb 1/2 & 1/2
XL/5lb Specialty
XL/5lb Margherita
Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Provolone Cheese topped with Basil
XL/5lb Hipster
Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Pineapple, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella and Ricotta
XL/5lb Sky Hawk
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Hatch Green Chiles, Mozzarella and Feta
XL/5lb Veggie Combo
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Mozzarella Cheese
XL/5lb Yukon
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Tomatoes, Artichokes Hearts, Mozzarella and Provolone
XL/5lb Pac Plant
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Mozzarella, Honey
XL/5lb Lil Italy
Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Pepperoni, Parmesan, Italian Seasoning, Basil
XL/5lb Cajun
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Andouille Sausage, Pepperoni, Red Onions, Jalapenos, Cheddar and Provolone Cheese
XL/5lb Chip's Pie
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Chicken, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Artichokes Hearts, Mozzarella and Feta
XL/5lb Burger Combo
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Mozzarella
XL/5lb Sausage Combo
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Mozzarella
XL/5lb Hamb/Saus Combo
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Mozzarella
XL/5lb VeganSaus Combo
Marinara, Vegan Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Dairy-free Mozzarella
XL/5lb South Border
Green Chili Sauce, Hamburger, Green Chiles, Tomatoes, Scallion, Black Olives, Cheddar
XL/5lb Firecracker
Ragin Red-hot Sauce, Chicken, Jalapenos, Cheddar
XL/5lb Dude Ranch
Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Bacon Bits, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese
XL/5lb Hawaii BBQ
BBQ Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Chicken, Pineapple, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone Cheese
XL/5lb Pesto Chicken
Basil Pesto Sauce, Chicken, Tomatoes, Provolone, Cheddar, Parmesan, Basil
XL/5lb Motherlode
Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Sausage, Meatballs, Bacon Bits, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella
XL/5lb Vegan Italian Philly
Marinara, Vegan Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Dairy-free Mozzarella
XL/5lb 1/2 & 1/2
Desserts
Apple Cobbler
Apple Pie Filling topped with Oat mix and Frosting
Peach Cobbler
Peach Pie Filling topped with Oat mix and Frosting
Cherry Cobbler
Cherry Pie Filling topped with Oat mix and Frosting
Chocolate Chip Cookie
6 Chocolate Chip Cookies topped with Chocolate and Caramel
Molten Cake
Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Sauce inside
Gluten-free Chocolate Cake
Oreo Cake
Oreo Cheesecake, with Oreo Cookies and Marshmallow
Strawberry Nutella Pizza
Ice Cream
NA Bev
NA Bottles
Retail
Lunch Special/Banquet
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
1517 Miner Street, Idaho Springs, CO 80452