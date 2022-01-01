Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beau Jo's Pizza Food Truck- Beau Jo's Pizza

1517 Miner Street

Idaho Springs, CO 80452

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

CYO Pizza

1 Top Pizza

$11.00

2 Top Pizza

$13.00

3 Top Pizza

$15.00

1lb Pepperoni

$11.00

1lb Cheese

$11.00

Honey Bottle

$10.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Specialty Pies

Sausage Combo

$16.00

Lil Italy

$16.00

Hawaiian BBQ

$16.00

Pac Plant

$16.00

Dude Ranch

$16.00

Veggie Combo

$16.00

Margherita

$13.00

NA Bev

Pepsi

$2.00

Water

$1.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Mtn Dew

$2.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

RootBeer

$2.00

Appetizers

Traditional Wings

$11.00+

Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Sriracha on bed of tortilla chips with choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Catering

$800.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.00

Honey Cheese Bread

$6.00

Pizza

1lb Pepperoni

$11.00

1lb Cheese

$14.00

Gluten-free Pepperoni

$16.00

Gluten-free Cheese

$16.00

Bottle Pop

$5.00

Bottle Water

$4.00

Honey Bottle

$10.00

Beverage

Bottle Pop

$5.00

Bottle Water

$4.00

Appetizers

Traditional Wings

$10.00+

Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Sriracha on bed of tortilla chips with choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Boneless Wings

$10.00+

Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Sriracha on bed of tortilla chips with choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.00

Ciabatta with Garlic Butter, topped with Mozzarella

Honey Cheese Bread

$6.00

Ciabatta with Honey, topped with Cheddar

Gluten-Free Cheese Bread

$9.00

Gluten-free Hoagie with Garlic butter, Topped with Mozzarella

Gluten-Free Honey Cheese Bread

$9.00

Gluten-free Hoagie with Honey, topped with Cheddar

Nachos

$6.00

Tortilla Chips, Queso Sauce, Cheddar, topped with Diced Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Scallions, Black Olives. Available with choice of Meat

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Tortilla Chips with Salsa. Choice to add Queso

Hearty Arty

$6.00

Wheat Bread Bowl filled with Artichoke Dip, side of Tortilla Chips, Celery, and Red Peppers. Choice to add Garlic Bread

Baked Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.00

Mushrooms Stuffed with Cream Cheese, Spinach, topped with Provolone

Donna's Chicken Enchilada Soup

$5.00

Chicken, Northern Beans, Corn, Celery, Green Chiles in House made Broth

Green Chili Cup

$8.00

Chicken Green Chili, topped with Cheddar and Jalapenos

Beau-Dilla

$12.00

Focaccia with Stracchino Cheese, served with side of Green Chili and Salsa

Salads

Side House Salad

$5.00

Lettuce mix, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Croutons, Pepperoncini. Choice of Dressing

Side House Caesar

$5.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Croutons and Caesar Dressing

House Salad Full

$10.00

Lettuce mix, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Croutons, Pepperoncini. Choice of Dressing and Add Chicken

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Croutons and Caesar Dressing with Chicken

Strawberry Mango Salad

$12.00

Lettuce Mix, Strawberries, Mangos, Sliced Almonds, Strawberry Vinaigrette Add Chicken

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$10.00

Lettuce Mix, Candied Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Feta Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette. Choice of Add Chicken

Pasta/Calzones/Skillets

Beaughetti

$11.00

Bread bowl, Choice of Cavatappi or Linguini, Marinara or Alfredo, Add meat

Adult Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Cavatappi in Cheese Sauce, add your choice of pizza toppings

Classic Calzone

$12.50

Marinara, Mushrooms, Sausage, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Ricotta

Meat Calzone

$14.00

Marinara, Hamburger, Sausage, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Ricotta

BYO Calzone

$12.50

Choice of Sauce, up to 3 toppings, Cheese

BYO Pizza Skillet

$10.00

Crustless Pizza, choice of Sauce, Toppings, Cheese. Served with side of Garlic Bread or Veggies

Kids

Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Mac n Cheese with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips

Corn Dogs

$6.00

6 Corn Dogs with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips

Kid Chicken Finger

$6.00

6 Chicken Nuggets with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips

Kid Gluten-Free Chicken Finger

$7.00

3 Gluten-free Chicken Strips with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips

Kids Beaughetti

$6.00

Indv Bread Bowl, with Lingiuni Noodles and choice of Marinara, Alfredo, or Butter. Choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kids Cheese Pizza with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips

Kids Sausage Pizza

$6.00

Kids Sausage Pizza with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips

Kids Pepperoni

$6.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips

Kids CYO Pizza

$6.00

Kids Pizza with choice of Toppings

Sandwiches

Canadian Club

$12.50

Turkey, Canadian Bacon, Bacon Bits, Provolone served with side of Tomatoes and Mayo. Choice of Chips or Cottage Cheese

Italian Turkey

$12.50

Turkey, Salami, Turkey Pepperoni, Provolone served with side of Tomatoes and Italian Dressing. Choice of Chips or Cottage Cheese

Meatball Sub

$12.50

Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone Cheese. Choice of Chips or Cottage Cheese

BYO Sandwich

$12.50

Choice of Sauce/Toppings/Cheese. Choice of Chips or Cottage Cheese

Sides

Side BeauJo's

$1.00

Side BBQ

$1.00

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Side Garlic Olive oil

$1.00

Side Alfredo

$1.00

Honey Bottle

$10.00

Side Italian

$1.00

Side Basil Pesto

$1.00

Side Queso

$1.00

Side Ragin Red-Hot

$1.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Green Chili Sauce

$1.00

Side Honey

Side Parmesan

$1.00

8" Side Roll

$1.99

10" Side Roll

$2.99

CYOP

Choice of White/Wheat Crust, Sauce, Toppings and Cheese

1lb CYOP

$10.00

2lb CYOP

$15.00

3lb CYOP

$24.00

5lb CYOP

$30.00

SM CYOP

$8.00

MD CYOP

$12.00

LG CYOP

$20.00

XL CYOP

$25.00

1lb CYOP 1/2 & 1/2

2lb CYOP 1/2 & 1/2

3lb CYOP 1/2 & 1/2

5lb CYOP 1/2 & 1/2

SM CYOP 1/2 & 1/2

MD CYOP 1/2 & 1/2

LG CYOP 1/2 & 1/2

XL CYOP 1/2 & 1/2

SM/1lb Specialty

SM/1lb Margherita

$10.00

Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Provolone Cheese topped with Basil

SM/1lb Hipster

$10.00

Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Pineapple, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella and Ricotta

SM/1lb Sky Hawk

$10.00

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Hatch Green Chiles, Mozzarella and Feta

SM/1lb Veggie Combo

$10.00

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Mozzarella Cheese

SM/1lb Yukon

$12.00

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Tomatoes, Artichokes Hearts, Mozzarella and Provolone

SM/1lb Pac Plant

$12.00

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Mozzarella, Honey

SM/1lb Lil Italy

$12.00

Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Pepperoni, Parmesan, Italian Seasoning, Basil

SM/1lb Cajun

$12.00

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Andouille Sausage, Pepperoni, Red Onions, Jalapenos, Cheddar and Provolone Cheese

SM/1lb Chip's Pie

$12.00

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Chicken, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Artichokes Hearts, Mozzarella and Feta

SM/1lb Burger Combo

$12.00

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

SM/1lb Sausage Combo

$12.00

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

SM/1lb Hamb/Saus Combo

$12.00

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

SM/1lb VeganSaus Combo

$14.00

Marinara, Vegan Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Dairy-free Mozzarella

SM/1lb South Border

$12.00

Green Chili Sauce, Hamburger, Green Chiles, Tomatoes, Scallion, Black Olives, Cheddar

SM/1lb Firecracker

$12.00

Ragin Red-hot Sauce, Chicken, Jalapenos, Cheddar

SM/1lb Dude Ranch

$13.00

Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Bacon Bits, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese

SM/1lb Hawaii BBQ

$13.00

BBQ Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Chicken, Pineapple, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone Cheese

SM/1lb Pesto Chicken

$13.00

Basil Pesto Sauce, Chicken, Tomatoes, Provolone, Cheddar, Parmesan, Basil

SM/1lb Motherlode

$13.00

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Sausage, Meatballs, Bacon Bits, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

SM/1lb Vegan Italian Philly

$14.00

Marinara, Vegan Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Dairy-free Mozzarella

SM/1lb 1/2 & 1/2

MD/2lb Specialty

MD/2lb Margherita

$16.50

Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Provolone Cheese topped with Basil

MD/2lb Hipster

$16.50

Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Pineapple, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella and Ricotta

MD/2lb Sky Hawk

$16.50

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Hatch Green Chiles, Mozzarella and Feta

MD/2lb Veggie Combo

$16.50

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Mozzarella Cheese

MD/2lb Yukon

$17.50

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Tomatoes, Artichokes Hearts, Mozzarella and Provolone

MD/2lb Pac Plant

$17.50

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Mozzarella, Honey

MD/2lb Lil Italy

$17.50

Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Pepperoni, Parmesan, Italian Seasoning, Basil

MD/2lb Cajun

$17.50

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Andouille Sausage, Pepperoni, Red Onions, Jalapenos, Cheddar and Provolone Cheese

MD/2lb Chip's Pie

$17.50

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Chicken, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Artichokes Hearts, Mozzarella and Feta

MD/2lb Burger Combo

$17.50

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

MD/2lb Sausage Combo

$17.50

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

MD/2lb Hamb/Saus Combo

$17.50

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

MD/2lb VeganSaus Combo

$23.50

Marinara, Vegan Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Dairy-free Mozzarella

MD/2lb South Border

$17.50

Green Chili Sauce, Hamburger, Green Chiles, Tomatoes, Scallion, Black Olives, Cheddar

MD/2lb Firecracker

$17.50

Ragin Red-hot Sauce, Chicken, Jalapenos, Cheddar

MD/2lb Dude Ranch

$22.50

Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Bacon Bits, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese

MD/2lb Hawaii BBQ

$22.50

BBQ Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Chicken, Pineapple, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone Cheese

MD/2lb Pesto Chicken

$22.50

Basil Pesto Sauce, Chicken, Tomatoes, Provolone, Cheddar, Parmesan, Basil

MD/2lb Motherlode

$22.50

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Sausage, Meatballs, Bacon Bits, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

MD/2lb Vegan Italian Philly

$23.50

Marinara, Vegan Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Dairy-free Mozzarella

MD/2lb 1/2 & 1/2

LG/3lb Specailty

LG/3lb Margherita

$26.00

Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Provolone Cheese topped with Basil

LG/3lb Hipster

$26.00

Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Pineapple, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella and Ricotta

LG/3lb Sky Hawk

$26.00

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Hatch Green Chiles, Mozzarella and Feta

LG/3lb Veggie Combo

$26.00

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Mozzarella Cheese

LG/3lb Yukon

$27.00

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Tomatoes, Artichokes Hearts, Mozzarella and Provolone

LG/3lb Pac Plant

$27.00

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Mozzarella, Honey

LG/3lb Lil Italy

$27.00

Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Pepperoni, Parmesan, Italian Seasoning, Basil

LG/3lb Cajun

$27.00

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Andouille Sausage, Pepperoni, Red Onions, Jalapenos, Cheddar and Provolone Cheese

LG/3lb Chip's Pie

$27.00

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Chicken, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Artichokes Hearts, Mozzarella and Feta

LG/3lb Burger Combo

$27.00

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

LG/3lb Sausage Combo

$27.00

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

LG/3lb Hamb/Saus Combo

$27.00

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

LG/3lb VeganSaus Combo

$32.00

Marinara, Vegan Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Dairy-free Mozzarella

LG/3lb South Border

$27.00

Green Chili Sauce, Hamburger, Green Chiles, Tomatoes, Scallion, Black Olives, Cheddar

LG/3lb Firecracker

$27.00

Ragin Red-hot Sauce, Chicken, Jalapenos, Cheddar

LG/3lb Dude Ranch

$31.00

Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Bacon Bits, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese

LG/3lb Hawaii BBQ

$31.00

BBQ Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Chicken, Pineapple, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone Cheese

LG/3lb Pesto Chicken

$31.00

Basil Pesto Sauce, Chicken, Tomatoes, Provolone, Cheddar, Parmesan, Basil

LG/3lb Motherlode

$31.00

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Sausage, Meatballs, Bacon Bits, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

LG/3lb Vegan Italian Philly

$32.00

Marinara, Vegan Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Dairy-free Mozzarella

LG/3lb 1/2 & 1/2

XL/5lb Specialty

XL/5lb Margherita

$31.00

Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Provolone Cheese topped with Basil

XL/5lb Hipster

$31.00

Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Pineapple, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella and Ricotta

XL/5lb Sky Hawk

$31.00

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Hatch Green Chiles, Mozzarella and Feta

XL/5lb Veggie Combo

$31.00

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Mozzarella Cheese

XL/5lb Yukon

$33.00

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Tomatoes, Artichokes Hearts, Mozzarella and Provolone

XL/5lb Pac Plant

$33.00

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Mozzarella, Honey

XL/5lb Lil Italy

$33.00

Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Pepperoni, Parmesan, Italian Seasoning, Basil

XL/5lb Cajun

$33.00

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Andouille Sausage, Pepperoni, Red Onions, Jalapenos, Cheddar and Provolone Cheese

XL/5lb Chip's Pie

$33.00

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Chicken, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Artichokes Hearts, Mozzarella and Feta

XL/5lb Burger Combo

$33.00

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

XL/5lb Sausage Combo

$33.00

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

XL/5lb Hamb/Saus Combo

$33.00

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

XL/5lb VeganSaus Combo

$38.00

Marinara, Vegan Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Dairy-free Mozzarella

XL/5lb South Border

$33.00

Green Chili Sauce, Hamburger, Green Chiles, Tomatoes, Scallion, Black Olives, Cheddar

XL/5lb Firecracker

$33.00

Ragin Red-hot Sauce, Chicken, Jalapenos, Cheddar

XL/5lb Dude Ranch

$37.00

Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Bacon Bits, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese

XL/5lb Hawaii BBQ

$37.00

BBQ Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Chicken, Pineapple, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone Cheese

XL/5lb Pesto Chicken

$37.00

Basil Pesto Sauce, Chicken, Tomatoes, Provolone, Cheddar, Parmesan, Basil

XL/5lb Motherlode

$37.00

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Sausage, Meatballs, Bacon Bits, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

XL/5lb Vegan Italian Philly

$38.00

Marinara, Vegan Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Dairy-free Mozzarella

XL/5lb 1/2 & 1/2

Desserts

Apple Cobbler

$6.00

Apple Pie Filling topped with Oat mix and Frosting

Peach Cobbler

$6.00

Peach Pie Filling topped with Oat mix and Frosting

Cherry Cobbler

$6.00

Cherry Pie Filling topped with Oat mix and Frosting

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$10.00

6 Chocolate Chip Cookies topped with Chocolate and Caramel

Molten Cake

$5.00

Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Sauce inside

Gluten-free Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Oreo Cake

$7.00

Oreo Cheesecake, with Oreo Cookies and Marshmallow

Strawberry Nutella Pizza

$11.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

NA Bev

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Dr Pepper

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Mtn Dew

$3.25

Orange Crush

$3.25

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.25

Raspberry Tea

$3.25

Ice Tea

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Rockstar

$4.00

Water

Kid Beverage

$2.00

NA Bottles

Bottle Pepsi

$3.50

Bottle Rootbeer

$3.50

Bottle MTN Dew

$3.50

Bottle Dr Pepper

$3.50

Bottle Water

$3.50

Bottle Ice Tea

$3.50

Bottle Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Rockstar

$4.00

Retail

Gift Card

enter price

Koozie

$5.00

Shot Glass

$6.00

Bumper Sticker

$6.00

T-shirt

$20.00

Long-Sleeve Shirt

$25.00

Hat

$20.00

Honey Bottle

$10.00

Face Mask

$8.00

Lunch Special/Banquet

MD Lunch Special

$11.50

1lb Lunch Special

$11.50
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1517 Miner Street, Idaho Springs, CO 80452

Directions

Gallery
Food Truck image
Food Truck image

