Pizza
Italian
Beau Jo's Pizza - Idaho Springs
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
At Beau Jo’s Idaho Springs, pizza is more than just a meal; it’s a Coloradoan way of life. Hearty, stacked high with toppings, and held together by our famous crust, our authentic Colorado-style pizza is the best in town – in fact, it’s the best in the state. Whether you’re making a stop in Idaho Springs to escape the I-70 traffic, or you’re planning a weekend getaway to this historic mining town, Beau Jo’s has you covered when it comes time to eat.
Location
1517 Miner Street, Idaho Springs, CO 80452
Gallery
