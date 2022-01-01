Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Beau Jo's Pizza - Idaho Springs

review star

No reviews yet

1517 Miner Street

Idaho Springs, CO 80452

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

2lb CYOP
1lb CYOP
Motherlode

Pizza

Half & Half

$11.00+

Build a Half and Half Pizza!

BBQ Pie

$18.00+

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Bacon Bits, Red Onion, Mushroom, and Cheddar Cheese.

Burger Combo

$16.00+

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

Cajun

$16.00+

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Andouille Sausage, Pepperoni, Red Onions, Jalapenos, Cheddar and Provolone Cheese

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$18.00+

Alfredo, Chicken, Canadian Bacon, Mushroom, Scallions, Mozzarella

Chip's Pie

$16.00+

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Chicken, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Artichokes Hearts, Mozzarella and Feta

Dude Ranch

$18.00+

Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Bacon Bits, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese

Firecracker

$16.00+

Ragin Red-hot Sauce, Chicken, Jalapenos, Cheddar

Hamburger and Sausage Combo

$16.00+

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

Hawaii BBQ

$18.00+

BBQ Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Chicken, Pineapple, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone Cheese

Hipster

$14.00+

Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Pineapple, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella and Ricotta

Lil Italy

$16.00+

Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Pepperoni, Parmesan, Italian Seasoning, Basil

Margherita

$14.00+

Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Provolone Cheese topped with Basil

Motherlode

$18.00+

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Sausage, Meatballs, Bacon Bits, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

Pacific Plantation

$16.00+

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Mozzarella, Honey

Pesto Chicken

$18.00+

Basil Pesto Sauce, Chicken, Tomatoes, Provolone, Cheddar, Parmesan, Basil

Sausage Combo

$16.00+

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

Silverton

$14.00+

Basil Pesto Sauce, Chicken, Artichoke, Mushroom, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese.

Skier Mike's

$16.00+

Beau Jo's Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Chicken, Green Pepper, and Mozzarella Cheese.

Sky Hawk

$14.00+

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Hatch Green Chiles, Mozzarella and Feta

Veggie Combo

$14.00+

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Mozzarella Cheese

Yukon

$16.00+

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Tomatoes, Artichokes Hearts, Mozzarella and Provolone

Vegan Saus Combo

$18.00+

Marinara, Vegan Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Dairy-free Mozzarella

Take-N-Bake Special

$10.00

Create Your Own Pizza- Online Only

Choice of White/Wheat Crust, Sauce, Toppings and Cheese

1lb CYOP

$11.00

2lb CYOP

$16.00

3lb CYOP

$25.00

5lb CYOP

$31.00

SM CYOP

$9.00

MD CYOP

$13.00

LG CYOP

$21.00

XL CYOP

$26.00

Appetizers

Traditional Wings

$11.00+

Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Sriracha on bed of tortilla chips with choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Boneless Wings

$11.00+

Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Sriracha on bed of tortilla chips with choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.50

Ciabatta with Garlic Butter, topped with Mozzarella

Honey Cheese Bread

$6.50

Ciabatta with Honey, topped with Cheddar

Nachos

$7.00

Tortilla Chips, Queso Sauce, Cheddar, topped with Diced Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Scallions, Black Olives. Available with choice of Meat

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Tortilla Chips with Salsa. Choice to add Queso

Gluten-Free Cheese Bread

$9.00

Gluten-free Hoagie with Garlic butter, Topped with Mozzarella

Gluten-Free Honey Cheese Bread

$9.00

Gluten-free Hoagie with Honey, topped with Cheddar

Hearty Arty

$7.00

Wheat Bread Bowl filled with Artichoke Dip, side of Tortilla Chips, Celery, and Red Peppers. Choice to add Garlic Bread

Baked Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.00

Mushrooms Stuffed with Cream Cheese, Spinach, topped with Provolone

Salads

Side Salad

$5.00

Lettuce mix, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Croutons, Pepperoncini. Choice of Dressing

House Salad

$13.00

Lettuce mix, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Croutons, Pepperoncini. Choice of Dressing and Add Chicken

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Croutons and Caesar Dressing with Chicken

Strawberry Mango Salad

$14.00

Lettuce Mix, Strawberries, Mangos, Sliced Almonds, Strawberry Vinaigrette Add Chicken

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$13.50

Lettuce Mix, Candied Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Feta Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette. Choice of Add Chicken

Kids

Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Mac n Cheese with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips

Corn Dogs

$6.00

6 Corn Dogs with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips

Kid Chicken Finger

$6.00

6 Chicken Nuggets with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips

Kid Gluten-Free Chicken Finger

$7.00

3 Gluten-free Chicken Strips with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips

Kids Beaughetti

$6.00

Indv Bread Bowl, with Lingiuni Noodles and choice of Marinara, Alfredo, or Butter. Choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kids Cheese Pizza with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips

Kids Sausage Pizza

$6.00

Kids Sausage Pizza with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips

Kids Pepperoni

$6.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips

Kids CYO Pizza

$6.00

Kids Pizza with choice of Toppings

Sandwiches

Canadian Club

$12.50

Turkey, Canadian Bacon, Bacon Bits, Provolone served with side of Tomatoes and Mayo. Choice of Chips or Cottage Cheese

Italian Turkey

$12.50

Turkey, Salami, Turkey Pepperoni, Provolone served with side of Tomatoes and Italian Dressing. Choice of Chips or Cottage Cheese

Meatball Sub

$12.50

Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone Cheese. Choice of Chips or Cottage Cheese

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Beau Jo’s Idaho Springs, pizza is more than just a meal; it’s a Coloradoan way of life. Hearty, stacked high with toppings, and held together by our famous crust, our authentic Colorado-style pizza is the best in town – in fact, it’s the best in the state. Whether you’re making a stop in Idaho Springs to escape the I-70 traffic, or you’re planning a weekend getaway to this historic mining town, Beau Jo’s has you covered when it comes time to eat.

Website

Location

1517 Miner Street, Idaho Springs, CO 80452

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Idaho Springs image
Idaho Springs image

Similar restaurants in your area

Campfire Evergreen
orange star3.5 • 41
27883 meadow dr Evergreen, CO 80439
View restaurantnext
Crosscut Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
4 E 1st Street Nederland, CO 80466
View restaurantnext
Elevation Pizza - Order Online at www.elevationpizzaco.com
orange starNo Reviews
551 Zerex St Fraser, CO 80442
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Catering - The Hill
orange starNo Reviews
1262 College Ave. Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's The Hill
orange starNo Reviews
1262 College Ave. Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Locale Boulder - Pizzeria Locale
orange star4.5 • 546
1730 Pearl St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Idaho Springs

Marion's of the Rockies - Breakfast - Brunch- Lunch
orange star4.5 • 1,226
2805 Colorado Blvd Box 144 Idaho Springs, CO 80452
View restaurantnext
Two Brothers Deli
orange star4.8 • 122
1424 Miner St Idaho Springs, ID 80452
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Idaho Springs
Evergreen
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston