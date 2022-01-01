Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beau Jo's Pizza - Lone Tree

No reviews yet

9234 Park Meadow Drive Suite 300

Lone Tree, CO 80124

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

2lb CYOP
1lb CYOP
3lb CYOP

Pizza

BBQ Pie

$17.00+

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Cheddar

Burger Combo

$15.00+

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

Cajun

$15.00+

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Andouille Sausage, Pepperoni, Red Onions, Jalapenos, Cheddar and Provolone Cheese

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$17.00+

Alfredo, Chicken, Canadian Bacon, Mushroom, Scallions, Mozzarella

Chip's Pie

$15.00+

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Chicken, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Artichokes Hearts, Mozzarella and Feta

Dude Ranch

$17.00+

Ranch Dressing, Chicken, Bacon Bits, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese

Firecracker

$15.00+

Ragin Red-hot Sauce, Chicken, Jalapenos, Cheddar

Hamb/Saus Combo

$15.00+

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

Hawaii BBQ

$17.00+

BBQ Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Chicken, Pineapple, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone Cheese

Hipster

$13.00+

Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Pineapple, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella and Ricotta

Lil Italy

$15.00+

Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Pepperoni, Parmesan, Italian Seasoning, Basil

Margherita

$13.00+

Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Provolone Cheese topped with Basil

Motherlode

$17.00+

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Sausage, Meatballs, Bacon Bits, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

Pac Plant

$15.00+

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Mozzarella, Honey

Pesto Chicken

$17.00+

Basil Pesto Sauce, Chicken, Tomatoes, Provolone, Cheddar, Parmesan, Basil

Sausage Combo

$15.00+

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

Silverton

$13.00+

Basil Pesto, Chicken, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Cheddar, Provolone

Skier Mike's

$15.00+

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Chicken, Green Peppers, Mozzarella

Sky Hawk

$13.00+

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Hatch Green Chiles, Mozzarella and Feta

Veggie Combo

$13.00+

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Mozzarella Cheese

Yukon

$15.00+

Beau Jo’s Pizza Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Tomatoes, Artichokes Hearts, Mozzarella and Provolone

Create Your Own Pizza- Online

Choice of White/Wheat Crust, Sauce, Toppings and Cheese

1lb CYOP

$10.00

2lb CYOP

$15.00

3lb CYOP

$24.00

5lb CYOP

$30.00

SM CYOP

$8.00

MD CYOP

$12.00

LG CYOP

$20.00

XL CYOP

$25.00

Drinks

Bottle Water

$2.00

Bottle Pepsi

$3.50

Bottle Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Bottle MTN Dew

$3.50

Bottle Sierra Mist

$3.50

Bottle Rootbeer

$3.50

Bottle Dr Pepper

$3.50

Can A&W

$1.50

Can Pepsi

$1.50

Can Dr Pepper

$1.50

Can Mtn Dew

$1.50

2 For 2

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.50

Kids Choc Milk

$2.50

Bottle Green Tea

$3.50

Bottle Diet Green Tea

$3.50

Bottle Lemonade

$3.50

Gatorade

$3.50

Zoa

$5.00

Sugar Free Rockstar

$5.00

Fountain Drink

$3.50

Appetizers

Traditional Wings

$11.00+

Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Sriracha on bed of tortilla chips with choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Boneless Wings

$11.00+

Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Sriracha on bed of tortilla chips with choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.50

Ciabatta with Garlic Butter, topped with Mozzarella

Honey Cheese Bread

$6.50

Ciabatta with Honey, topped with Cheddar

Nachos

$7.00

Tortilla Chips, Queso Sauce, Cheddar, topped with Diced Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Scallions, Black Olives. Available with choice of Meat

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Tortilla Chips with Salsa. Choice to add Queso

Gluten-Free Cheese Bread

$9.00

Gluten-free Hoagie with Garlic butter, Topped with Mozzarella

Gluten-Free Honey Cheese Bread

$9.00

Gluten-free Hoagie with Honey, topped with Cheddar

Hearty Arty

$7.00

Wheat Bread Bowl filled with Artichoke Dip, side of Tortilla Chips, Celery, and Red Peppers. Choice to add Garlic Bread

Baked Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.00

Mushrooms Stuffed with Cream Cheese, Spinach, topped with Provolone

Salads

House Salad

$13.00

Lettuce mix, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Croutons, Pepperoncini. Choice of Dressing and Add Chicken

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Croutons and Caesar Dressing with Chicken

Strawberry Mango Salad

$14.00

Lettuce Mix, Strawberries, Mangos, Sliced Almonds, Strawberry Vinaigrette Add Chicken

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$13.00

Lettuce Mix, Candied Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Feta Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette. Choice of Add Chicken

Half Cranberry Walnut Salad

$7.00

Lettuce Mix, Candied Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Feta Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette. Choice of Add Chicken

Half Strawberry Mango Salad

$8.00

Lettuce Mix, Strawberries, Mangos, Sliced Almonds, Strawberry Vinaigrette Add Chicken

Half Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Croutons and Caesar Dressing with Chicken

Kids

Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Mac n Cheese with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips

Corn Dogs

$7.00

6 Corn Dogs with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips

Kid Chicken Finger

$7.00

6 Chicken Nuggets with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips

Kids Beaughetti

$7.00

Indv Bread Bowl, with Lingiuni Noodles and choice of Marinara, Alfredo, or Butter. Choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips

Kids Sausage Pizza

$7.00

Kids Sausage Pizza with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips

Kids Pepperoni

$7.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cup or Chips

Kids CYO Pizza

$7.00

Kids Pizza with choice of Toppings

Pasta/Calzones

Beaughetti

$13.00

Bread bowl, Choice of Cavatappi or Linguini, Marinara or Alfredo, Add meat

Adult Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Cavatappi in Cheese Sauce, add your choice of pizza toppings

Classic Calzone

$13.50

Marinara, Mushrooms, Sausage, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Ricotta

Meat Calzone

$14.00

Marinara, Hamburger, Sausage, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Ricotta

BYO Calzone

$13.50

Choice of Sauce, up to 3 toppings, Cheese

Sandwiches

Canadian Club

$12.50

Turkey, Canadian Bacon, Bacon Bits, Provolone served with side of Tomatoes and Mayo. Choice of Chips or Cottage Cheese

Italian Turkey

$12.50

Turkey, Salami, Turkey Pepperoni, Provolone served with side of Tomatoes and Italian Dressing. Choice of Chips or Cottage Cheese

Meatball Sub

$12.50

Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone Cheese. Choice of Chips or Cottage Cheese

Desserts

Apple Cobbler

$6.00

Apple Pie Filling topped with Oat mix and Frosting

Peach Cobbler

$6.00

Peach Pie Filling topped with Oat mix and Frosting

Cherry Cobbler

$6.00

Cherry Pie Filling topped with Oat mix and Frosting

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$10.00

6 Chocolate Chip Cookies topped with Chocolate and Caramel

Sides

Dough 5#

$10.00

Dough 3#

$8.00

Dough 2#

$6.00

Dough 1#

$5.00

8" Side Roll

$1.99

10" Side Roll

$2.99

13" Side Roll

$3.99

16" Side Roll

$4.99

Thousand Island

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Looking for the best places to get pizza in Lone Tree? . Our Lone Tree pizza restaurant is our first take-out restaurant and will become a Denver-area favorite and the only spot in the city where you’ll find authentic Colorado-style pizza.

9234 Park Meadow Drive Suite 300, Lone Tree, CO 80124

