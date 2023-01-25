Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beaumont School

3301 N Park Blvd

Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

Order Again

All-Day Beverage

Bottled Juice

Bottled Juice

$1.85
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.30
Canned and Bottled Tea

Canned and Bottled Tea

$2.35
Bottled Soda

Bottled Soda

$2.35
Bubly

Bubly

$2.10
Starbucks Coffee

Starbucks Coffee

$4.20

All-Day Grab-n-Go

Pasta Salad

$4.20Out of stock

Freshly made pasta salad tossed with fresh herbs, variety of vegetables, and chunks of cheese.

Hummus & Pita

$3.70Out of stock

Our house recipe hummus served with grilled pita bread.

Chips & Salsa

$3.70Out of stock

Flour tortillas fried crispy tossed in a house blend of spices and served with salsa.

Fruit Cup

$3.15

Seasonal fresh fruit.

Dunkers

$2.65Out of stock

'Nilla wafers served with homemade buttercream frosting.

Muffin

$1.60Out of stock

Freshly baked; variety of flavors.

Plain Bagel

$2.35

Sliced and served with cream cheese.

Specialty Bagel

$2.65

Sliced and served with cream cheese.

Strawberries & Nutella

$3.70Out of stock

(when in season) Fresh strawberries served with sweet, creamy Nutella.

Breakfast Pastry

$2.90Out of stock

A rotating selection of freshly baked pastries.

Chips

Chips

$1.60

They're just chips - in a variety of flavors!

Nutrigrain/Granola Bar

Nutrigrain/Granola Bar

$1.60
Candy Bar

Candy Bar

$1.60

Your choice of any of the large variety of candy bars available.

Apples w/ caramel dip

$3.15

Sliced honey crisp apples served with sweet caramel sauce for your dipping pleasure.

Veggie cups with ranch

$3.15

Cucumbers, carrots, and celery served with our house ranch dressing.

Pretzels w/ Nutella

Pretzels w/ Nutella

$2.65

Extra Hummus

$0.80Out of stock

Extra Salsa

$0.80Out of stock

All Day Desserts

Ice cream

Ice cream

$2.65

A large variety of sweet treats - take your pick out of our freezer!

Brownies

$2.35

A variety of chocolate brownie choices.

Beaumont Cookie

$1.60Out of stock

Our world famous quarter pound chocolate chip cookie!

Specialty Cookie

$1.85Out of stock

Rotating quarter pound cookies such as: S'more, Sugar, Peanut Butter, M&M, etc. Check with the Chef to see the flavor of the day.

Breakfast Food

Fresh Baked Croissant

$2.65Out of stock

All butter, freshly baked croissant.

Plain Bagel

$2.35

Sliced and served with cream cheese.

Specialty Bagel

$2.65

Variety of flavors, sliced and served with cream cheese.

Muffin

$1.60Out of stock

Freshly baked in a variety of flavors.

Egg & Cheese Toastie

$3.70Out of stock

Fluffy egg topped with American cheese stuffed into brioche Texas toast and grilled until golden brown.

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Toastie

$3.70Out of stock

Fluffy egg topped with American cheese, stuffed into brioche Texas toast topped with bacon and grilled until golden brown.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Toastie

$3.70Out of stock

Fluffy egg topped with American cheese, stuffed into brioche Texas toast topped with sausage patty and grilled until golden brown.

Avocado Toast w/ Marinated Tomato Salad

Avocado Toast w/ Marinated Tomato Salad

$3.70Out of stock

Grilled sourdough bread topped with smashed avocado, herb marinated baby tomatoes, and baby arugula.

Breakfast Drink

Iced Coffee

$2.10

Fair trade coffee, brewed and served over ice with your choice of flavor and creamers.

Iced Chai Latte

$2.65

Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and warming spices combined with milk and ice.

Hot Coffee

$1.85

Freshly brewed in a compostable K-cup in a variety of flavors.

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:45 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:45 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:45 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:45 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:45 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:45 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:45 pm
A Catholic school in the Ursuline tradition of educating women for life, leadership and service. Great food and great friends at this beautiful place we call Beaumont. BEAUMONT IS A PRIVATE HIGH SCHOOL, ONLY ORDERS FOR STUDENTS, FACULTY, AND STAFF WILL BE FULFILLED.

3301 N Park Blvd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

