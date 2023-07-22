Coffee/Tea

Espresso

$3.45

Traditional Macchiato

$3.75

Decaf Espresso

$3.45

Decaf Macchiato

$3.75

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee 8oz

$2.95

Drip Coffee 12 Oz

$3.45

Drip Coffee 16 Oz

$3.95

Cafe Au Lait

Café Au Lait 8oz

$3.45

Café Au Lait 12oz

$3.95

Café Au Lait 16oz

$4.45

Americano

Americano 8oz

$3.45

Americano 12oz

$3.95

Americano 16oz

$4.45

Iced Americano 16oz

$3.95

Iced Americano 24oz

$4.45

Cappuccino 8oz decaf

$3.95

Cappuccino 12oz decaf

$4.95

Cappuccino 16oz decaf

$5.95

Cappuccino

Cappuccino 8oz

$3.95

Cappuccino 12oz

$4.95

Cappuccino 16oz

$5.95

Latte

Latte 8oz

$3.95

Latte 12oz

$4.95

Latte 16oz

$5.95

Iced Latte 16oz

$4.45

Iced Latte 24oz

$5.25

Cafe Mocha

Café Mocha 8oz

$3.95

Café Mocha 12oz

$4.95

Mocha 16oz

$5.95

Iced Mocha 16oz

$4.95

Iced Mocha 24oz

$5.95

Mocha 8oz decaf

$3.95

Mocha 12oz decaf

$4.95

Mocha 16oz decaf

$5.95

Iced Mocha 16oz decaf

$4.95

Iced Mocha 24oz decaf

$5.95

Cold Brew

Cold Brew 16oz

$4.45

Cold Brew 24oz

$5.25

Nitro Cold Brew 16oz

$4.45

Nitro Cold Brew 24oz

$5.25

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte 8oz

$4.25

Matcha Latte 12oz

$5.25

Matcha Latte 16oz

$6.25

Iced Matcha 16oz

$4.95

Iced Matcha 24oz

$5.95

Hot tea

Hot Tea 8oz

$3.95

Hot Tea 12oz

$4.45

Hot Tea 16oz

$4.95

Iced Tea

Iced Tea 16oz

$4.75

Iced Tea 24oz

$5.75

Arnold Palmer 16oz

$4.45

Arnold Palmer 24oz

$5.25

Chai Latte

Chai Latte 8oz

$3.95

Chai Latte 12oz

$4.95

Chai Latte 16oz

$5.95

Iced Chai Latte 16oz

$4.95

Iced Chai Latte 24oz

$5.95

London Fog

London Fog 8oz

$3.95

London Fog 12oz

$4.95

London Fog 16oz

$5.95

Kombucha

Kombucha 16oz

$5.00

Kombucha 24oz

$7.00

Misc Drink

OJ

OJ 10oz

$5.95

OJ 12oz

$6.95

OJ 16oz

$7.95

OJ 24oz

$8.95

Slush 10oz

$5.00

Slush 12oz

$6.00

Slush 16oz

$7.00

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate 8oz

$3.50

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$3.95

Farm Fresh Milk

$4.45

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Farm Fresh Milk

$2.25

Whole or Skim

Pellegrino

Pellegrino 16.9oz

$7.00

Pellegrino Flavored

$3.75

Pellegrino small

$3.45

Acqua Panna 16.9oz

Juice

Apple Juice

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Guava Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

Food

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$12.45

sliced avocado, roasted corn, cotija cheese, fresno chilis, microgreens, sesame seeds, aioli on two slices of super seeded bread

Beaumont Benedict

$14.95

bacon, tomato, arugula, poached eggs, chives, and housemade hollandaise sauce on a butter croissant, served with breakfast potatoes

Beaumont Burrito

$9.95

scrambled eggs, bacon, potatoes, avocado, roasted corn, roasted red peppers, cotija cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla, served w/housemade tomatillo jalapeno sauce

Breakfast Croissant

$9.95

bacon, sliced avocado, scrambled egg, sharp cheddar cheese, chives on a buttery croissant

Croissant Loaf French Toast

$12.95

Our croissant loaf topped with powdered sugar, served w/brûléed bananas, mixed berries, and a bourbon buttermilk syrup

Overnight Steel-Cut Oats

$8.75

topped with brûléed banana, raw sugar, fresh mixed berries

Truffle Bun

$9.95

scrambled egg, bacon jam, cheddar cheese, watercress, truffle aioli on a housemade brioche bun

Steak And Eggs

$18.95

flat iron steak, 2 eggs your way, choice of breakfast potatoes or fries

Quiche H&C

$8.45

Quiche Tomato Spinach

$8.45

Bowls

Acai Bowl

$10.95

Grain Bowl

$11.45

black forbidden rice, quinoa, farro, seasonal roasted vegetables, heirloom tomatoes, spinach, feta, beet hummus, served with lemon basil vinaigrette

Keto Bowl

$13.75

avocado, roasted corn, cotija, fresno chilies, microgreens, bacon, 2 poached eggs

Salmon Bowl

$18.95

Atlantic salmon, forbidden black rice, arugula, pickled red onion, heirloom carrots, mushrooms, served with an orange sesame vinaigrette

Yogurt Bowl

$8.45

greek yogurt, house granola, fresh mixed berries, berry puree

Sandwiches

BLT

$12.95

bacon, sliced tomato, green leaf lettuce, and mayo on sourdough bread

Beaumont Burger

$13.95

1/3 lb beef burger, pickled red onion, tomato, lettuce, garlic aioli, choice of cheese, on housemade brioche bun

Tuna Sandwich

$11.95

albacore with housemade pickles, chopped red onion, green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato on jalapeño cheddar bread

Turkey Sandwich

$12.95

house roasted turkey, sliced avocado, cucumber, red onion, green leaf lettuce, horseradish mayo on toasted cranberry spice bread

Caprese Sandwich

$11.45

fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, balsamic reduction, fresh basil, on a butter croissant

Veggie Sandwich

$12.45

hummus, avocado, tomatoes, cucumber, kalamata olives, green leaf lettuce, red onion, roasted red pepper, feta, on super seeded bread

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.95

cheddar cheese on housemade croissant loaf

Salads

Beaumont Chopped

$13.95

mixed greens, house roasted turkey, bacon, red onion, cucumber, avocado, hard boiled egg, heirloom tomatoes, sesame seeds, topped w/microgreens

Burrata

$13.95

Orange & Beet

$11.95

arugula, roasted beets, fresh oranges, red onion, goat cheese, crushed pistachios, served with fresh orange vinaigrette

House Green Salad

$8.95

mixed greens, chopped cucumber, watermelon radish, heirloom tomatoes

Soup

French Onion Bowl

$7.95

French Onion Cup

$5.95

Sides

Side Of Butter

$0.25

Side Of Jam

$0.50

Side Cran Spice

$2.00

Side Croissant Loaf

$2.50

Side Jalapeno Cheddar

$2.00

Side Super Seeded

$2.00

Side Sourdough

$2.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Side Bacon

$3.50

Side Turkey

$4.00

Side Black Rice

$4.00

Side Brulee Banana

$3.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Carrots

$3.00

Side Veggies

$3.00

Side Beets

$3.00

Side Salad/Lemon Basil

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Side Salad/Blue Cheese

Side Salad/Orange Vinaigrette

Side Salad/Green Goddess

Side Soup French Onion cup

$5.95

Side Soup Daily Special

$5.95

Side Salad/Black Sesame

$4.00

Add two eggs

$4.00

Add 3 eggs

$6.00

Add 4 eggs

$8.00

Side Salmon

$9.00

Side Steak

$9.00

Add beef patty

$6.00

Side beef patty

$6.00

Soda

Diet Coke

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

XT sauce/dressing

XT Lemon Basil

$0.75

XT Blue Cheese

$0.75

XT Green Goddess

$0.75

XT Black Sesame

$0.75

XT Orange Vinaigrette

$0.75

XT Burrito Sauce

$0.75

XT Fry Sauce

$0.75

XT Ketchup

$0.75

XT Pesto 2oz

$1.00

XT Hummus 2oz

$1.00