Beautiful Day

50949 Washington Street

Suite 1-A

La Quinta, CA 92253

Popular Items

Bodega Sandwich
Breakfast Burrito
Avocado, Radish, Furikake

Pick-Me-Up (Sandwiches)

Smashburger

Smashburger

$14.00

Aspen Ridge humanely raised beef / American cheese / grilled onions / pickles / special sauce / potato bun (GFO)

Roast Beet "Reuben"

Roast Beet "Reuben"

$14.00

(Not a typo!) Roasted beet "pastrami" / kraut / Russian dressing / sourdough (VG/GFO)

Mushroom Shawarma Tartine

Mushroom Shawarma Tartine

$13.00

Griddled mushroom confit / pickled onion / shishito sauce / parsley / on artisan sourdough (VG)

Buffalo Chicken Sando

Buffalo Chicken Sando

$15.00

Fried chicken / buttermilk ranch / BD hot sauce / pickles / lettuce / on a potato bun

Sides (Small Bites)

Yuzu Brussels

Yuzu Brussels

$8.00

Crispy brussels / yuzu vinaigrette / crispy garlic / fresh dill (VG/GF)

Flowers & Chutney

Flowers & Chutney

$8.00

A FAN FAVORITE! Cauliflower / pistachio dukkah / cashew crema / sunset tomato chutney (VG/GF)

Salads

BD Goddess

BD Goddess

$14.00

Market greens / pickled onion / sundried tomato pesto / carrots / crispy chickpeas / Green Goddess dressing (VG/GF)

Side Salad

$5.00
Not A Classic Caesar

Not A Classic Caesar

$15.00Out of stock

Castelfranco / Justin's Caesar dressing / white anchovies / ACG (anchovy, caper, garlic) powder / parm (GF / *cannot be prepared vegetarian or vegan)

Toast (on sourdough)

Avocado, Radish, Furikake

Avocado, Radish, Furikake

$13.00

Avocado Toast with Purple Radish & Furikake on Toasted Sourdough (VG/GFO)

Ricotta, Berries, Pistachio

Ricotta, Berries, Pistachio

$13.00

Homemade Straus Ricotta and Fresh Berries on Toasted Sourdough, sprinkled with crushed pistachio (V/GFO)

Soft Scramble Toast

Soft Scramble Toast

$13.00

egg / chive / e.v.o.o. / maldon

All Day Mains

Bodega Sandwich

$9.00

Eggs/ cheese / spicy mayo / Martin's potato bun (V/GFO)

Granola Bowl

Granola Bowl

$13.00

Pepita granola / Strauss yogurt / stone fruit/ seasonal jam/ bronze fennel (V/VGO/GFO) Vegan Option: Substitutes Dairy Yogurt for Non-Dairy (contains nuts)

Bibimbap Bowl

Bibimbap Bowl

$15.00

Seasoned rice / sunny egg / scallions / homemade kimchi / pickled vegetables / chili crunch (V/GF/VGO) Vegan Option: Substitutes Avocado for Egg (no additional charge)

Huckleberry Hotcakes

Huckleberry Hotcakes

$16.00

Griddled hotcakes / huckleberry sauce / lemon verbena whipped cream (V/GF)

Breakfast Hash

Breakfast Hash

$14.00

Fingerling & sweet potatoes / crispy kale / BD Mami sauce (VG/GF)

Grandpa's Waffle

Grandpa's Waffle

$17.00

Buttermilk waffle / pecan maple emulsion / whipped cultured cream (V/GF)

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Three farm eggs / crispy potatoes / cheese / Hot Mami sauce / Sonoran wheat tortilla (V/VGO) Vegan Option: Substitute Tofu Scramble for Eggs & omit cheese

Farm Fresh Frittata

Farm Fresh Frittata

$16.00

Pasture raised eggs / market vegetables / mixed greens (Vegetarian/Vegan Optional/ Gluten Free) (Vegan option = no egg, sub tofu scramble)

Harvest Bowl

Harvest Bowl

$16.00

Honeynut squash / Rancho Gordo beans / crispy rice / sunny egg / jimmy sauce / cilantro (Vegetarian / Vegan Optional / Gluten Free) (Vegan Option = no egg, sub avocado)

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$16.00

Choice of Ahi Tuna or Tofu / poke sauce / spicy mayo /sweet onions / crispy shallots / cucumbers / steamed rice (Vegan Optional / Gluten Free) (Veg Option = Choose tofu)

French Toast

French Toast

$16.00

Banana caramel / coco whip / toasted cocounut (Vegan) (no gluten free option)

The Big Breakfast

The Big Breakfast

$20.00

Two eggs, sourdough toast with butter and homemade jam, crispy potatoes, and choice of protein.

Extras

Crispy Potatoes

$5.00

Crispy fingerling potatoes (VG/GF)

Avocado

Avocado

$3.00

Farm Eggs

$6.00

Beeler's Bacon

$5.00

Homemade Pickles

$5.00
Homemade Kimchi

Homemade Kimchi

$5.00
Cowboy Candy (Side)

Cowboy Candy (Side)

$3.00

Candied jalapenos - a fan favorite!

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Bottle of BD Hot Sauce

$10.00

Beeler's Sausage

$5.00
Tofu Scramble

Tofu Scramble

$5.00

Side Toast

$4.00

Side Flatbread

$4.00Out of stock

Side of Chicken

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Farm to Table, Breakfast & Lunch - proudly serving the Coachella Valley.

Location

50949 Washington Street, Suite 1-A, La Quinta, CA 92253

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
