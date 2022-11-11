Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Salad
Sandwiches

Beautiful Whirl'd

141A W MARKET ST EXD

WARREN, OH 44481

Popular Items

Peanut Butter Banana

Tacos

creole roasted vegetables, black bean & corn salsa, cheddar, chipotle ranch, greens
Chicken

Chicken

$4.00+

grilled chicken, black bean & corn salsa, cheddar, chipotle ranch, greens

Beef

Beef

$4.00+

beef, black bean & corn salsa, cheddar, chipotle ranch, greens

Veggie

Veggie

$4.00+

creole roasted vegetables, black bean & corn salsa, cheddar, chipotle ranch, mixed greens

Chipotle Beet

Chipotle Beet

$4.50+Out of stock

marinated roasted beets, lettuce, pickled red onion, queso blanco, avocado, chipotle creme

Althea's BBQ Chicken

Althea's BBQ Chicken

$4.50+

grilled chicken, althea's sweet & tangy bbq, cheddar, lettuce, slaw

Sweet & Spicy Fish

Sweet & Spicy Fish

$4.50+Out of stock

marinated baked white fish, slaw, mango jalapeno sauce

Smoothies

Pumpkin Spice

Pumpkin Spice

$7.49

almond milk, pumpkin, banana, sweet cream, cinnamon, allspice

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$5.99

apple, banana, greek yogurt, strawberry

Peanut Butter Banana

Peanut Butter Banana

$5.99

banana, peanut butter almond milk

Tropical Paradise

Tropical Paradise

$5.99

banana, coconut milk, greek yogurt, mango, pineapple

Quad Berry

Quad Berry

$7.69

apple, blackberry, blueberry, greek yogurt, raspberry, strawberry

The Green Goddess

The Green Goddess

$5.99

bananas, peanut butter almond milk, chia seeds, kale.

Beet Berry

Beet Berry

$6.69

apple, banana, beet, blueberry, carrot, celery, pineapple, coconut milk, ginger, greek yogurt

Peanut Butter Jelly Time

Peanut Butter Jelly Time

$5.99

banana, peanut butter almond milk, strawberry

Peach Mango

Peach Mango

$6.99

apple, greek yogurt, peach, mango

Ocean Side Paradise

Ocean Side Paradise

$7.99

banana, pineapple, coconut milk, chia seeds, coconut oil, blue spirulina, greek yogurt

Blue Mango

Blue Mango

$5.99

apple, blueberry, greek yogurt, mango

Skinny Berry

Skinny Berry

$7.99

strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, raspberry, almond milk

Gin Gin Make You Grin

Gin Gin Make You Grin

$6.99

blueberry, pineapple, ginger, apple, lemon, turmeric, pinch of black pepper, yogurt

Cacao Kapow

Cacao Kapow

$6.49

peanut butter almond milk, banana, cacao, ashwagandha root, chocolate syrup

Other Beverages

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$1.99
Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea

$5.99
Lemonade

Lemonade

$1.99
Ginger Lemonade

Ginger Lemonade

$3.99

Awaken with refresh with ginger, apple, lemon, and turmeric.

Lavender Lemonade

Lavender Lemonade

$3.99

Blueberry Poppin' Lemonade

$3.99
Strawberry Poppin' Lemonade

Strawberry Poppin' Lemonade

$3.99
Bubbling Witches Brew Lemonade

Bubbling Witches Brew Lemonade

$2.99

lemonade, activated charcoal, strawberry popping bubbles

Ginger Wellness Shot

Ginger Wellness Shot

$3.50
Signature Iced Coffee

Signature Iced Coffee

$3.99

shaken, not stirred, served over coffee cubes with sugar and milk

Harvest Iced Coffee

Harvest Iced Coffee

$4.99

Hot Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.49

Water

$0.50

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
At Beautiful Whirl’d, we’ve created the kind of space we want to see in the world -- where all are welcome, originality is celebrated, and a commitment to preserving our planet drives every decision we make. We’re mindful in everything we do, crafting smoothies and bubble teas from all-natural ingredients and quickly serving sandwiches, salads, wraps, quesadillas, tacos & Naan pizzas in eco-friendly containers. We are guided to operate our business honestly, openly, and with loving purpose. Our dedication lies in helping you and your families by serving not only fresh but healthful food. We believe we can change the world, we are doing it one smoothie at a time. Do as we always say, “Drink Local, Love Global.” Thanks for helping us grow.

141A W MARKET ST EXD, WARREN, OH 44481

