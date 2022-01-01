Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beauty Bar Beauty Bar

1,072 Reviews

$

1444 W Chicago Ave

Chicago, IL 60642

Order Again

COAT CHECK

$4 COAT CHECK

$4.00

Merch

BB TANK

$25.00

BB T-SHIRT

$30.00

BB x Left Handed Wave Black Pocket T

BB HOODIE

$40.00

BB x Left Handed Wave Black Hooded Sweatshirt

BB RECORD TOTE

$15.00

BB x Left Handed Wave Black Tote Bag (will fit records...we checked!)

Club Mesh Tie Dye

$50.00

Club Mesh Green Shirt

$30.00

Lani Love Utensil Set

$12.00

Club Mesh Shot Glass

$10.00

COVER CHARGE

$5 COVER CHARGE

$5.00

$10 COVER CHARGE

$10.00

NYE 2022 WALKUP til 10pm

$40.00

NYE 2022 WALKUP after 10pm

$20.00

$3 Beers

Miller Lite Tallboy

$3.00

Miller High Life Tallboy

$3.00

Modelo Tallboy

$3.00

Tecate Tallboy

$3.00

PBR Tallboy

$3.00

312 Tallboy

$3.00

Shea Coul-Ale Tallboy

$3.00

Hopewell Ride or Die Tallboy

$3.00

Montucky Cold Snacks

$3.00

Half Acre Fader

$3.00

$4 Shots | $5 Well

Well Vodka

$5.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Jim Beam Apple

$5.00

Jim Beam Fire

$5.00

Malort

$5.00

Bols

$5.00

$6 Call

Absolut (flavors)

$6.00

Bombay

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Espolon Silver

$6.00

Jim Beam Bourbon

$6.00

HAPPY HOUR

HH Draft

$5.00

HH High Noon

$5.00

HH Wine

$5.00

HH Martini of the Month

$8.00

SUNDAY SPECIALS

Montucky Cold Snacks

$3.00

Jeppson's Bourbon Shot

$5.00

Frozen

$6.00

THURSDAY SPECIALS

Thursday Draft Special

$5.00

Thursday Seltzer Special

$5.00

Thursday Wine Special

$5.00

Martini of the Month

$8.00

SPECIALS

Spritz

$13.00

Mimosas

$8.00

Marz Tokyo Drift [CBD] Coffee

$6.00

SP Cold Brew

$4.00

Visitor N/A Lager

$5.00

Zing Zang Bloody Cans

$8.00
check markLive Music
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday7:00 pm - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 pm - 3:00 am
It's a bar! since 2010

1444 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60642

Directions

Beauty Bar image
Beauty Bar image
Beauty Bar image

