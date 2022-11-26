Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beauvine Burger Concept

6,576 Reviews

$$

1501 W Main Street

Richmond, VA 23220

Order Again

Popular Items

Duck Fat Fries
Build Your Own Burger
Beauvine

Snacks

Picked Vegetable Jar

$8.00

GF • V • Seasonal Vegetables, Pickled Garlic, Rosemary, Champagne Vinegar

Smoked Gouda Mac and Cheese Arancini

$9.00

V • With Parmesan and Herbs

Seasonal Roasted Vegetables

$9.00

GF • V • Herbed Goat Cheese, Herbs

Cenitz Baked Brie

$14.00

GFO • V • Toasted Brioche, Tomato Jam

Chicken Wings

$14.00

GF • Salt Brined, Fried in Duck Fat, Texas Pete, Chive Bleu Cheese

Salads

Simple Green

$7.50

GFO • V • Baby Lettuces, Parmesan, Brioche Croutons, Champagne Vinaigrette

Wedge

$8.50Out of stock

GF • V • Pickled Red Onions, Tomato, Fresh Herbs, Chive Bleu Cheese

Cobb

$14.00

GFO • VO • Baby Lettuces, Runny Egg, Applewood Bacon, Avocado, Bleu Cheese Crumbles Tomato, Brioche Croutons, Green Goddess Ranch

Shakes

Made with Homestead Creamery Ice Cream, Topped with Whipped Cream and Gaufrette Cookie

Guayaquil 64% Dark Chocolate

$8.00

Tahitian Vanilla Bean

$8.00

Strawberries & Cream

$8.00

Rostov's French Roast Coffee

$8.00

Salted Maple Caramel

$8.00

Fruity Pebbles

$8.00

Apple Pie

$8.00

Pumpkin

$8.00

Handcrafted Sodas

Ginger Lime Soda

$4.00

Raspberry Soda

$4.00

Strawberry Soda

$4.00

Apricot Soda

$4.00

Other Beverages

Boylan Soda

$3.00

Hot Rostov's Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Artisan Burgers

Beauvine

$9.50

American Cheese, House Pickles, Red Onion, Tomato, Bibb Lettuce, Beau Sauce

Bellytimber

$12.00

Smoked Cheddar, Onion Ring, Buttermilk Slaw, Housemade Pickles, Tomato, Duke’s Mayo, Rostov’s French Roast BBQ Sauce

Le Benny

$12.00

Runny Egg, Canadian Bacon, Baby Arugula, Sliced Tomato, Béarnaise

Lafayette

$11.00

Brie Cheese, Cabernet Onions, Baby Arugula, Tomato, Apricot Mustard

De Leon

$11.00

Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Pickled Jalapeños, Red Onion, Tomato, Arbol Salsa, Duke’s Mayo

Steak Frites

$12.00

Truffle Fries, Cabernet Onions, Spring Greens, Béarnaise, Gentlemen’s Steak Sauce

Joe Beef

$13.00

Swiss Cheese, Truffled Beech Mushrooms, Baby Arugula, Red Onion, Tomato, Gentleman’s Steak Sauce, Herbed Aioli

Belle Ringer

$11.00

Herbed Goat Cheese, Pickled Red Onions, Spring Greens, Tomato Jam, Herb Aioli

Accomplices

Duck Fat Fries

$5.00

GF • VO • Seasoned with Maldon Sea Salt

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$5.00

GFO • V • Seasoned with Maldon Sea Salt

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.00

V Seasoned with Maldon Sea Salt

Additional Sauces

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$9.50

All beef burgers served with some pink in the center unless "No Pink" is requested SAUCES REQUESTED ON SIDE FOR BUILD YOUR OWN BURGERS WILL BE CHARGED $1

Treats

Maple Sugar Donut Holes

$6.00

V Raspberry Dipping Sauce

Donut Holes A La Mode

$10.00

V With 2 Scoops of Homestead Creamery Vanilla Ice Cream and Raspberry Dipping Sauce

T-Shirts

Beauvine Graphic Tee

Beauvine Graphic Tee

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Not your average burger joint, our food and menu is inspired by the flavors of Virginia, California, and France, repurposed with a Richmond point of view.

Website

Location

1501 W Main Street, Richmond, VA 23220

Directions

