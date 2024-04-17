Beaux Boudin Arlington
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Beaux Boudin, where the rich and flavorful traditions of Cajun and Creole cuisine come to life. Our charming eatery is a haven for boudin enthusiasts, serving up mouthwatering, handcrafted sausages that capture the essence of Louisiana's culinary heritage.
Location
1821 S Fielder Road, Arlington, TX 76013
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
2 Compas Kitchen LLC - 2304 West Park Row Drive Suite 21
No Reviews
2304 West Park Row Drive Suite 21 Pantego, TX 76013
View restaurant