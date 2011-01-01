Beaver Creek Chophouse 15 W. Thomas Place, 4th floor
15 W. Thomas Place, 4th floor
Avon, CO 81620
STARTERS
NACHOS
chicken or beef, black beans, pico, sour cream, cotija cheese, pickled jalapeno, guacamole
YELLOWFIN TUNA POKE
yuzu, cucumber, avocado, jalapeno crema, plantain chips
JUMBO SHRIMP COCKTAIL
(gf) cocktail sauce, lemon gremolata
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP
special blend of cheeses, flatbreads, crudites
CHICKEN LOLLICHOPS
wings, crudites, choice of one sauce (buffalo, sweet soy, bbq)
OYSTERS 6
(gf) daily selections, served with mignonette, cocktail sauce, horseradish, lemon each 3.5 | half dozen 21 | dozen 43
OYSTERS 12
(gf) daily selections, served with mignonette, cocktail sauce, horseradish, lemon each 3.5 | half dozen 21 | dozen 42
SOUP/SALAD
FRENCH ONION SOUP
swiss cheese, thyme, baguette
SIGNATURE SALAD
(gf) bibb, fresh strawberry, avocado, candied pecans, goat cheese, champagne vinaigrette
FULL CAESAR SALAD
romaine hearts, young radish, reggiano, house made croutons 17 side 10
THE SWEET WEDGE
(gf) chilled iceberg, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese, tomato, red onion, sweety drop peppers, parsley, creamy bleu cheese dressing
SIDE CAESAR
romaine hearts, young radish, reggiano, house made croutons 17 side 10
SIDE SIGNATURE
SIDE HOUSE
ENTREES
CHILEAN SEA BASS
miso marinade, citrus cous cous, dashi broth, habanero pea purée, bok choy, wild mushroom, edamame
TURKEY MELT
ciabatta, arugula, turkey, applewood smoked bacon, gouda, raspberry chipotle jam
CHOPHOUSE BURGER
cheddar, swiss or blue cheese, fries, foie gras gravy pick one: bacon, avocado, grilled onions, mushrooms (additional toppings 2 each)
CRISPY CHOPHOUSE CHICKEN
buttermilk fried chicken breast, whipped yukon potatoes, haricot verts, house gravy
SLOW COOKED PORK SHANK
(gf ) creamy polenta, natural jus, bacon wrapped asparagus
PRIME RIB DIP
roasted & shaved prime rib, grilled onion, havarti, creamy horseradish, hoagie, au jus
BBQ RIBS
MAHI FISH TACOS
jalapeno sour cream, black beans, avocado, cilantro slaw
STEAKS
SIDES
LOBSTER MAC N CHEESE
coldwater lobster, mascarpone, gouda, cheddar
BACON BRUSSELS SPROUTS
(gf)
GARLIC GREEN BEANS
(gf)
BACON WRAPPED ASPARAGUS
(gf)
WHIPPED YUKON POTATOES
(gf)
SAUTEED WILD MUSHROOMS
(gf)
FRENCH FRIES
SWEET POTATO FRIES
TRUFFLE FRIES
APPLES AND CARROTS
APPLE ONLY
CARROT ONLY
SIDE GUAC
GRILLED CHICKEN
COLD SHRIMP
HOT SHRIMP
SALMON FILET
BAVETTE STEAK 5OZ
GARLIC SHRIMP
LOBSTER TAIL
OSCAR STYLE
SEARED FOIE GRAS
POINT REYES BLEU CHEESE
ADD CARAMELIZED ONIONS
ADD FRIED EGG
SD BERNAISE
SD AU POIVRE
SD BORDELAISE
Mocktails
Soft drinks
Water/Other
Coffee/Tea/Hot
VODKA
44 North Huckleberry Vodka
Belvedere Black/Lemon
Chopin
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
Finlandia
Grey Goose VX
GreyGoose
Hangar One Mandarin
Ketel One
Ketel One Citron
Ketel One Grapefruit & Rose
Ketel One Oranje
Stoli Elite
Stoli Vanilla
Tito’s
Van Gogh Dutch Chocolate
Woody Creek Vodka
TEQUILA & MEZCAL
El Jimador
Casa dragones Joven
Casamigos Blanco
Cincoro Blanco
Cincoro Reposado
Clase Azul Reposado
Creyente Blue Mezcal
Don Julio 1942 Añejo
Don Julio 70th
Don Julio Añejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Herradura 150th 100 Month Añejo
Herradura Chophouse DBL Barrel
Herradura Legends
Herradura Silver
Herradura Ultra Añejo
Komos Cristallino Anejo
Komos Rosa Reposado
Lalo
Patron Silver
Patron Smoky
Patron XO
Teremana Blanco
Teremana Reposado
Union Mezcal
GIN
RUM
Cane Run
Bacardi Superior
Bacardi Gran Reserva 10 yr
Barbancourt 15 yr RSV
Captain Morgan
Don Pancho Origines 30yr
Diplomatico Reserva
Flor de Cana 25yr
Goslings Black Seal
Havana Club Añejo Blanco
Malibu Coconut
Mount Gay
Parce 8 yr (Colorado)
Real McCoy 5yr
BOURBON
Old Forester
10th Mountain (Colorado)
1792 Bourbon
4 Roses Single Barrel
Amador Cabernet Barrel Finish
Amador Chardonnay Barrel Finish
Angels Envy
Bardstown Fusion
Basil Hayden
Bibb & Tucker
Blanton’s
Booker’s
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Breckenridge
Breckenridge Rum Finished
Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch
Eagle Rare
Garrison Brothers
Jefferson’s Reserve
Jefferson’s Ocean
Larceny
Makers Mark
Old Forester 1870
Old Forester 1910
Old Forester 1920
Old Forester Birthday Bourbon
Peach Street
Tin Cup
Weller Special Reserve
Weller 12 yr
Chophouse Woodford
Woodford 5 Malt Masters Series
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
Woodford Barrel Proof (128.3 Proof)
Eagle Rare 10 Year
WHISKEY
Bushmills Irish
Coors 5 Trail
Crown Royal
Crown Apple
Hakushu 12 year
Jack Daniels 10 Year (Single Release)
Jack Daniels Fire
Jack Daniels Honey
Jack Daniels Single Barrel
JackDaniels
Jack Daniel's 1938 Bonded
Jack Daniel's Triple Mash
Jameson
Kaiyo Peated Mizunara Oak (Japan)
Nikka Coffey Grain Whiskey (Japan)
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
Slane Irish
Stranahans (Colorado)
Stranahans Blue Peak (Colorado)
Stranahans Sherry Cask (Colorado)
The Yamazaki 12 year (Japan)
The Yamazaki 18 year (Japan)
RYE
10th Mountain Rye
Angels Envy Finished Rye
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
Bulleit Rye
High West Double Rye
Jack Daniels Single Barrel Rye
Old Forester Single Barrel Rye
Sazarec
Whistle Pig 10 yr
Woodford Reserve Rye
Woody Creek Barrel Proof Rye
Chophouse Woody Creek Single Barrel Rye
SCOTCH
Benriach 20 yr
Bowmore 12 Year
Brenne
Chivas 12 yr
Copper Dog
Craigellachie 13 yr
Craigellachie 17 yr
Deveron 18 yr
Dewars White Label
Glenlivet 12 yr
Glenmorangie 10 yr
Glenmorangie 1989
Glenmorangie 25 year
Glenmorangie Lasanta Sherry Cask
Glenmorangie Quinta Port Cask
Glenmorangie Signet
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Blue
Johnnie Walker Red
Laphroiag 10 yr
Macallan 12 yr
Macallan 12 yr Double Cask
Macallan 18 yr
Macallan Harmony
Oban 14 yr
COGNAC/BRANDY
CORDIALS
Amaretto Disaronno
Amaro Montenegro
Amaro Nonino
Ancho Reyes Verde
Aperol
Apple Pucker
Bailey’s Irish Cream
Butterscotch Schnapps
Campari
Carpano Bianco
Chambord
Chareau Aloe Liqueur
Cointreau
Creme de Cacao
Creme de Cassis
Creme de Menthe
Creme de Violette
Cynar 70 Amaro
Domaine de Canton Ginger
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Green Chartreuse
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Licor 43
Luxardo Maraschino
Marble Gingercello
Pama
Patron Citronge
Peach Schnapps
Pimms
Pisco Logia
Rumchata
Rumpleminze
Sambuca White
St. George Absinthe
St.Germaine
Suze
Sweet Vermouth Antica
Tuaca
DRAFT
BOTTLES
CANS
CAN Ska Rasp Blonde
CAN Delirium Tremens 16.9oz
CAN Dogfish Seaquench
Can Guiness Irish Stout
CAN Heineken 0.0
CAN Hellraiser N/A
CAN High Noon Lemon
CAN High Noon Watermelon
CAN Holidaily Blonde
CAN Odell Rupture IPA
CAN Roadhouse Pilsner
CAN Stem Cider
CAN VBC Petes Stash Pale
Specialty Cocktails
Bloody Mary
tri-pepper infused finlandia vodka
Chop Marg
Chophouse Paloma
Expresso Martini
marble expresso vodka
I'm Your Huckleberry
44 north huckleberry vodka
Key Lime Martini
house limecello
Manhattan Chop Bourbon
chophouse woodford barrel bourbon
Manhattan Rum
flor de caña 25 year ultra rum
Manhattan Rye
woody creek single barrel rye
Manhattan Kaiyo
Mexican Mule
Mountain Spritz
Old Fashioned
Pineapple-Tini
Strawberry Lavender Lemonade
Winter Mule
UPCHARGES
Winter O.F.
Martini #003
Butterfinger
chocolate liqueur
House Irish Coffee
slane irish whiskey
Ginger Tennessee Hot Toddy
jack daniel’s tennessee honey