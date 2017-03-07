Beaverton Tavern 102 West Brown Street
102 West Brown Street
Beaverton, MI 48612
Starters
basket of Onion Rings
BT Chip Trio
A generous platter of our famous BT tortilla chips Plus 3 dipping choices: bran dip, spicy queso cheese, guacamole or salsa.
BT Chips & Bean Dip
Our house-made bean dip aims to please! Served with our fresh tortilla chips
BT Chips & Guacamole
Fresh guacamole served with out house-made BT tortilla chips
BT Chips & Queso
House-made spicy queso served with our house-made BT tortilla chips
BT Chips & Salsa
Home-made chips and salsa
BT Sampler
Your choice of five: Mozzarella sticks, poppers, fried pickles, mushrooms, cheese balls, onion rings or deep fried veggies.
Cauliflour
Cheese Balls
Cheddar and jalapeno bits breaded and deep fried golden
Cheese Fries
Liquid cheese on fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Chili cheese fries
curly ff basket
Deep Fried Mushrooms
Lightly breaded button mushrooms
Deep Fried Pickles
Hand battered and deep fried pickles
French fry basket
Regular, Curly or steak fries
Jalapeno Poppers
8 Deep fried jalapenos with cream cheese stuffed inside
Mozzarella Sticks
Creamy mozzarella rolled in Italian breading and flash fried
Pretzel bites
Ravioli
Southwest Egg Rolls
Chicken, corn, black bean appetizer with pepper jack cheese and jalapeno bits wrapped in a tortilla shell
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Parmesan, spinach, artichoke and a rich mozzarella cheese sauce served with our house-made tortilla chips
Zucchini
Soup & Salad
House-made Soup of the Day
Soup of the day
Chili
Chili
Salad Bar
Salad bar
Fiesta Salad
Choice of chicken or beef stuffed into a tortilla bowl with black beans corn, onion, salsa, cheese and lettuce.
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber and cheese
Cottage Cheese
Cottage Cheese
Coleslaw
Coleslaw
Add on salad bar
Cesar salad
Sides
Bean Dip
Bean Dip
Burrito Sauce
Burrito Sauce
Cheese Sauce
Cheese Sauce
Green Sauce
Chicken Gravy
side Curley fries
side French fry
Ground beef embuelto
Ground beef embuelto with option to substitute beef, chicken or pork.
Ground Beef Enchilada
Ground beef Enchilada
Ground Beef Taco
Ground beef taco with soft or hard shell
Guacamole
Guacamole
Refried Beans
Refried Beans
Rice & Beans
Rice & beans
Sour Cream
Sour Cream
Spanish Rice
spanish rice
side Queso
Spicy con queso
Sour cream sauce
side of onion Rings
Salsa
Kids Menu
Taco & Fries
Hard or soft beef taco with fries
Mexican Roll Up
two tortillas with cheese filling and fries
Kids Cheese Burger & Fries
Cheese burger and fries
Kids Hot Dog & Fries
Hot dog and fries
Grilled Cheese & Fries
Grilled Cheese and fries
Kids Chicken Strips & Fries
Chicken Strips & Fries
kids nacho supreme
kids cheese nacho
Sweets
Mexican
Wet Burrito
Seasoned ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered with sauce and cheese, garnished with tomatoes and green peppers.
Deep Fried Chili Burrito
Seasoned ground beef, refried beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, deep fried and covered with house-made chili served on a bed of lettuce.
Chimi
Ground beef, spanish rice and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, deep fried and covered with red picante sauce on a bed of lettuce
Dos Embueltos
Two tortillas wrapped around ground beef, covered with red picante sauce, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Dos Tacos
Two tacos served with ground beef with lettuce, tomato and cheese served with spanish rice and refried beans
Dos Enchiladas
Two tortillas wrapped around ground beef, covered with burrito sauce, tomatoes, green peppers and cheese. Served with spanish rice and refired beans
Taco Salad
Eat the bowl! A generous portion of lettuce served in a deep fried flour tortilla bowl held down with a dollop of refired beans, topped with green peppers, onions, black olives, tomatoes, our blend of cheese and seasoned ground beef.
Mexican Pizza
Two crisp tortillas layered with seasoned ground beef, beans, sauces and cheese, topped with onions, green peppers, black olives and garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
Puerco Flautas
Shredded Pork and cheese in flour tortillas, deep fried, covered with sour cream sauce and served with spanish rice and refried beans
Chicken Quesadilla
Two flour tortillas made with a blend of cheeses, seasoned fajita chicken. Add Spanish rice and refried beans with upcharge
Chili Nachos
Cheese nachos topped with house-made chili and diced onions
Cheese Nacho
Seasoned corn chips smothered in melted cheese
Nacho Supreme
Seasoned corn chips smothered in melted cheese seasoned beef green peppers onion black olives and tomatoes.
Mexican Combo
Choose 2/17.99 or Choose 3/19.99 Choose from taco( Hard of soft shell) Mini Cheese nachos Mini Nacho supreme Enchilada (cheese or ground beef) Mini Wet Burrito Embuelto with side of rice and beans
Taco
Mexican Spaghetti
Cheese Quesadilla
12 piece taco platter
Hand Helds
Baskets
Pizza
BT Deluxe
Green pepper, onion, mushroom, bacon, italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, green olives.
Cheese Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Small Pizza
Small Pizza add each topping
Large Pizza
Large Pizza
Cheesy Bread
Cheesy Bread
Breadsticks
breadsticks
BLT Pizza
Bacon, lettuce, tomato with mayo
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Bacon, onion, green pepper, chicken with ranch dressing sauce
Meat Lovers Pizza
Ham, pepperoni, bacon and sausage
Veggie Pizza
green pepper, onion, mushroom, green olives
Thursday specialty pizza
Large two topping
Personal pizza
Grinders
Italian Grinder
Pepperoni, ham, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese and Italian dressing. Swerved with chips and pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings. sizes 6" or 12"
Chicken Ranch
Bacon, ranch dressing, green pepper, onion, mozzarella cheese.
Pizza Grinder
pepperoni, onion, green pepper, italian sausage, mushrooms, ham, sauce and mozzarella cheese
BLT Grinder
Bacon, mozzarella cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato
Pizza grinder special
Specials
10 oz prime rib
3 Piece Perch Special
6 piece wing basket
6” Grinder special
8 oz prime rib
Bbq beef with ff
Bbq pork sandwich
Buffalo Grinder
Burger day
Chicken salad croissant
Chili dog
Cod basket special
Coney dog basket special
Croissant sandwich
Dos tacos
Fish sandwich
Fish taco
French dip
Grilled cheese
Grilled ham and cheese
Lasagna
Mashed potato bowl special
Meatloaf sandwich
Mexican Lasagna
Mexican Pizza special
Mexican Special
Mini seafood chimi
Mini wet burrito
Mushroom swiss burger
Olive burger
Patty Melt
Perch dinner
Personal pepperoni pizza
Pizza buffet
Prime and noodles
Reuben
Seafood Alfredo
Seafood burrito
Seafood Enchilada
Sloppy joe with ff
Small calzone
Sweedish meatballs and noodles
Taco salad special
Taco Tuesday
Turkey Club
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
Mexican, Pizza and Grinders.
102 West Brown Street, Beaverton, MI 48612