Beaverton Tavern 102 West Brown Street

Starters

basket of Onion Rings

$6.99

BT Chip Trio

$13.99

A generous platter of our famous BT tortilla chips Plus 3 dipping choices: bran dip, spicy queso cheese, guacamole or salsa.

BT Chips & Bean Dip

$8.99

Our house-made bean dip aims to please! Served with our fresh tortilla chips

BT Chips & Guacamole

$8.99

Fresh guacamole served with out house-made BT tortilla chips

BT Chips & Queso

$8.99

House-made spicy queso served with our house-made BT tortilla chips

BT Chips & Salsa

$6.99

Home-made chips and salsa

BT Sampler

$15.99

Your choice of five: Mozzarella sticks, poppers, fried pickles, mushrooms, cheese balls, onion rings or deep fried veggies.

Cauliflour

$7.99

Cheese Balls

$7.99

Cheddar and jalapeno bits breaded and deep fried golden

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Liquid cheese on fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.99

Chili cheese fries

curly ff basket

$3.99

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Lightly breaded button mushrooms

Deep Fried Pickles

$7.99

Hand battered and deep fried pickles

French fry basket

$3.99

Regular, Curly or steak fries

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

8 Deep fried jalapenos with cream cheese stuffed inside

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Creamy mozzarella rolled in Italian breading and flash fried

Pretzel bites

$7.99

Ravioli

$7.99

Southwest Egg Rolls

$9.99

Chicken, corn, black bean appetizer with pepper jack cheese and jalapeno bits wrapped in a tortilla shell

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Parmesan, spinach, artichoke and a rich mozzarella cheese sauce served with our house-made tortilla chips

Zucchini

$7.99

Soup & Salad

House-made Soup of the Day

$3.99+

Soup of the day

Chili

$4.99+

Chili

Salad Bar

$8.99

Salad bar

Fiesta Salad

$10.99

Choice of chicken or beef stuffed into a tortilla bowl with black beans corn, onion, salsa, cheese and lettuce.

Tossed Salad

$3.99

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber and cheese

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

Coleslaw

$2.99

Coleslaw

Add on salad bar

$4.99

Cesar salad

$8.99

Sides

Bean Dip

$2.99

Bean Dip

Burrito Sauce

$0.99

Burrito Sauce

Cheese Sauce

$3.99

Cheese Sauce

Green Sauce

$0.99

Chicken Gravy

side Curley fries

$2.75

side French fry

$2.49

Ground beef embuelto

$5.99

Ground beef embuelto with option to substitute beef, chicken or pork.

Ground Beef Enchilada

$5.99

Ground beef Enchilada

Ground Beef Taco

$3.99

Ground beef taco with soft or hard shell

Guacamole

$1.25

Guacamole

Refried Beans

$1.99

Refried Beans

Rice & Beans

$2.99

Rice & beans

Sour Cream

$0.65

Sour Cream

Spanish Rice

$1.99

spanish rice

side Queso

$2.99

Spicy con queso

Sour cream sauce

$1.50

side of onion Rings

$3.99

Salsa

$0.99

Kids Menu

Taco & Fries

$6.49

Hard or soft beef taco with fries

Mexican Roll Up

$5.99

two tortillas with cheese filling and fries

Kids Cheese Burger & Fries

$6.99

Cheese burger and fries

Kids Hot Dog & Fries

$5.99

Hot dog and fries

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.99

Grilled Cheese and fries

Kids Chicken Strips & Fries

$6.99

Chicken Strips & Fries

kids nacho supreme

$6.49

kids cheese nacho

$4.99

Sweets

Apple turnover

$5.99

Diced apples wrapped in a crisp flour tortilla topped with a dash of cinnamon and whipped cream

Brownie Sundae

$5.99

Delicious brownie topped with ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, chocolate and caramel

Apple crisp

$3.99

Bread pudding

$3.99

Mexican

Wet Burrito

$12.99+

Seasoned ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered with sauce and cheese, garnished with tomatoes and green peppers.

Deep Fried Chili Burrito

$16.99

Seasoned ground beef, refried beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, deep fried and covered with house-made chili served on a bed of lettuce.

Chimi

$16.99

Ground beef, spanish rice and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, deep fried and covered with red picante sauce on a bed of lettuce

Dos Embueltos

$15.99

Two tortillas wrapped around ground beef, covered with red picante sauce, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.

Dos Tacos

$12.99

Two tacos served with ground beef with lettuce, tomato and cheese served with spanish rice and refried beans

Dos Enchiladas

$15.99

Two tortillas wrapped around ground beef, covered with burrito sauce, tomatoes, green peppers and cheese. Served with spanish rice and refired beans

Taco Salad

$11.99+

Eat the bowl! A generous portion of lettuce served in a deep fried flour tortilla bowl held down with a dollop of refired beans, topped with green peppers, onions, black olives, tomatoes, our blend of cheese and seasoned ground beef.

Mexican Pizza

$16.99

Two crisp tortillas layered with seasoned ground beef, beans, sauces and cheese, topped with onions, green peppers, black olives and garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.

Puerco Flautas

$15.99

Shredded Pork and cheese in flour tortillas, deep fried, covered with sour cream sauce and served with spanish rice and refried beans

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Two flour tortillas made with a blend of cheeses, seasoned fajita chicken. Add Spanish rice and refried beans with upcharge

Chili Nachos

$13.99+

Cheese nachos topped with house-made chili and diced onions

Cheese Nacho

$11.99+

Seasoned corn chips smothered in melted cheese

Nacho Supreme

$13.99+

Seasoned corn chips smothered in melted cheese seasoned beef green peppers onion black olives and tomatoes.

Mexican Combo

$17.99+

Choose 2/17.99 or Choose 3/19.99 Choose from taco( Hard of soft shell) Mini Cheese nachos Mini Nacho supreme Enchilada (cheese or ground beef) Mini Wet Burrito Embuelto with side of rice and beans

Taco

$3.99

Mexican Spaghetti

$7.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

12 piece taco platter

$33.00

Hand Helds

BT Burger

$9.99

1/2 lb. topped the way you like it.

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken sandwich with lettuce tomato and mayo

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Fish sandwich with lettuce and tartar

Hot dog

$2.99

Hot dog

Coney Dog

$3.99

Coney dog

Baskets

Chicken strip basket

$11.99

Chicken strip basket with fries, and choice of sauce

Beer Battered Shrimp

$13.99

Beer battered shrimp served with cocktail sauce and coleslaw

Coney Dog bskt

$7.99

Pizza

BT Deluxe

$16.99+

Green pepper, onion, mushroom, bacon, italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, green olives.

Cheese Pizza

$9.99+

Cheese Pizza

Small Pizza

$9.99

Small Pizza add each topping

Large Pizza

$13.99

Large Pizza

Cheesy Bread

$8.99+

Cheesy Bread

Breadsticks

$7.99+

breadsticks

BLT Pizza

$14.99+

Bacon, lettuce, tomato with mayo

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.99+

Bacon, onion, green pepper, chicken with ranch dressing sauce

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.99+

Ham, pepperoni, bacon and sausage

Veggie Pizza

$14.99+

green pepper, onion, mushroom, green olives

Thursday specialty pizza

$36.99

Large two topping

$22.99

Personal pizza

$4.99

Grinders

Italian Grinder

$9.99+

Pepperoni, ham, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese and Italian dressing. Swerved with chips and pickle. Substitute fries or onion rings. sizes 6" or 12"

Chicken Ranch

$9.99+

Bacon, ranch dressing, green pepper, onion, mozzarella cheese.

Pizza Grinder

$9.99+

pepperoni, onion, green pepper, italian sausage, mushrooms, ham, sauce and mozzarella cheese

BLT Grinder

$9.99+

Bacon, mozzarella cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato

Pizza grinder special

$7.99

Specials

10 oz prime rib

$21.99

3 Piece Perch Special

$10.99

6 piece wing basket

$8.99

6” Grinder special

$7.99

8 oz prime rib

$19.99

Bbq beef with ff

$7.99

Bbq pork sandwich

$5.99

Buffalo Grinder

$7.99

Burger day

$5.99

Chicken salad croissant

$5.99

Chili dog

$2.50

Cod basket special

$8.99

Coney dog basket special

$5.99

Croissant sandwich

$5.99

Dos tacos

$10.99

Fish sandwich

$5.99

Fish taco

$6.99

French dip

$8.99

Grilled cheese

$4.99

Grilled ham and cheese

$5.99

Lasagna

$8.99

Mashed potato bowl special

$6.99

Meatloaf sandwich

$8.99

Mexican Lasagna

$7.99

Mexican Pizza special

$13.99

Mexican Special

$7.99

Mini seafood chimi

$10.99

Mini wet burrito

$9.99

Mushroom swiss burger

$9.99

Olive burger

$9.99

Patty Melt

$8.99

Perch dinner

$17.99

Personal pepperoni pizza

$5.99

Pizza buffet

$12.99

Prime and noodles

$8.99

Reuben

$7.99

Seafood Alfredo

$11.99

Seafood burrito

$10.99

Seafood Enchilada

$10.99

Sloppy joe with ff

$6.99

Small calzone

$7.99

Sweedish meatballs and noodles

$6.99

Taco salad special

$9.99

Taco Tuesday

$2.00

Turkey Club

$6.99

T shirts

Small

$15.00

Medium

$15.00

Large

$15.00

X large

$15.00

Xx large

$15.00

Hoodies

Small

$30.00

Medium

$30.00

Large

$30.00

Xlarge

$30.00

Xxl

$30.00

Employee T-shirt

Small

$12.00

Medium

$12.00

Large

$12.00

Xlarge

$12.00

Xxlarge

$12.00

Glasses

Shot Glass

$5.00

BT pint glass

$5.00

Keychain

Keychain

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Mexican, Pizza and Grinders.

Location

102 West Brown Street, Beaverton, MI 48612

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic

