BeBe's 15 W. Del Amo Blvd

15 W. Del Amo Blvd

Long Beach, CA 90805

Order Again

Breakfast

American Breakfast

$13.99

Two eggs. bacon, sausage links served with seasoned home fries’ or hash brown potatoes and choice of toast or (2) pancakes.

Country Egg Skillet

$14.99

(2) eggs made to order, country ham, sausage, and cheddar cheese on a bed of seasoned home fries’ or hash brown potatoes served with homemade chipotle crema sauce on the side.

Egg Scrambled Skillet

$13.99

Omelet's

(3) egg omelets, served with home fried potatoes or hash browns. Choice of toast or homemade biscuit.

Build Your Own

$12.99

Choose any (4) items: ham, bacon, sausage, tomato, cheese, onions, bell pepper, Ortega Chile, avocado, homemade chili

Original Pancakes

Original Pancake 4 Stack

$10.99

(4) Pancakes, house bourbon maple syrup, topped with berry compote and whip cream. Add (2) eggs and (2) strips of bacon or sausage

Pancake Platter

$12.99

Waffle Plates

House Waffle’s

$12.99

(2) house waffles made from vanilla bourbon batter, honey butter, topped with seasonal berry compote & whip cream Add (2) eggs and (2) strips of bacon or sausage

Chicken & Waffle

$14.49

(1) house waffle and (2) pieces of fried chicken, topped with honey pickled peppers and drizzled in honey pepper syrup.

French Toast

$11.49

(3) slices of Texas toast dredged in custard, house bourbon syrup, caramelized bananas, sprinkled powder sugar, with (2) strips of bacon.

Breakfast Specialties

(2) eggs, homemade chili, avocado, chipotle crema served on top of fried corn tortillas, home fries or hash brown potatoes

Country fried Steak

$15.99

Topped with homemade gravy, home fries or hash brown potatoes, toast, or homemade biscuits

Homemade Biscuits and Gravy

$12.49

(3) buttermilk biscuits smothered with breakfast sausage gravy, served with (2) strips of bacon, home fries or hash brown potatoes

Country Ham and Homemade Grits

$15.99

Huevos Rancheros Skillet

$12.99

Southwest Breakfast Burrito

$12.49

Scrambled egg, chorizo, home fries, jack cheese, cotija, red onion, guacamole, cilantro, house salsa, chipotle crema in a flour tortilla.

Sunrise Breakfast Sandwich

$10.99

Sides

Eggs any style

$3.49

Bacon (2)

$3.49

Sausage links (2)

$3.99

Ham

$5.99

Home fries

$3.49

Hash browns

$3.49

Grits

$4.49

Pancakes (2)

$5.99

Hot Oatmeal

Toast

$1.99

Biscuits

$1.99

Biscuit & Gravy

$3.49

Gravy

$1.99

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Kids Breakfast

Kids Breakfast Plate

$8.99

Juices/Milk

Orange Juice

$4.49

Cranberry Juice

$3.49

Apple Juice

$3.49

Milk

$3.49

Chocolate Milk

$3.49

Coffee

Bebe's Signature Blend Coffee

$3.49

Decaf

$3.49

Soda

Pepsi

$3.49

Diet Pepsi

$3.49

Orange Crush

$3.49

Sierra Mist

$3.49

Root Bear

$3.49

Dr Pepper

$3.49

Pink Lemonade

$3.49

Rasberry Brisk Tea

$3.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15 W. Del Amo Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90805

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

