Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies

Bebidas

704 Reviews

$$

2606 Edloe Street

Houston, TX 77027

Order Again

Popular Items

*Bacon & Egg
*Latte
*The Dude

Coffee

*Americano

$3.25

*Cafe Au Lait

$3.75

*Cappuccino

$4.00

*Chai Latte

$4.25

*Cold Brew

$4.25

*Cortado

$3.50

*Dirty Chai

$5.00

*Espresso

$3.25

*Flat White

$4.00

*Golden Milk

$5.00

*Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

*House Coffee

$2.95

*Latte

$4.25

*Macchiato

$3.50

*Matcha Latte

$4.25

*Mug Club Refill

$1.00

*Rose Latte

$4.25Out of stock

Beverages

Agave Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Daily Iced Tea

$2.75

Hot Tea

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.25

Topo Chico

$2.00

Water Bottle

$1.00

Smoothies

*The Dude

$9.00

banana, cold brew, date, almond milk, almond butter, chocolate protein.

*The Nino

$9.00

blueberries, strawberries, banana, peanut butter, honey, flax seed, almond milk.

*Mastermix

$9.00

spinach, avocado, mint, spirulina, ate, almond milk, lime.

*Popeye

$9.00

spinach, mango, strawberry, whey protein, spirulina, almond milk, lime.

*La Playa

$9.00

Pineapple, mango, coconut milk, date, lime, mint.

*Freya

$9.00

almond milk, spinach, almond butter, flax seeds, vital proteins, avocado, blueberries, honey.

*Kids Smoothie

$5.00

*Smoothie Special

$8.50

ADAIR JUICES

Adair Juice - Ginger Spice

$8.50

Adair Juice - Just Beet It

$8.50

Adair Juice - Kalelujah

$8.50

Adair Juice - Think Pink

$8.50

Breakfast Tacos (Until 2pm)

*Bacon & Egg

$3.50

flour tortilla, bacon, egg, cheese

*Chorizo & Egg

$3.50

flour tortilla, chorizo, egg, cheese

*Veggie & Egg

$3.50

corn tortilla, egg, sautéed veggies.

Breakfast Family Style

*Breakfast Taco - Family Style

$25.00

includes 10 tacos and salsa.

Breakfast Bowls & Sandwich

*Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

pretzel bun, fried egg, havarti cheese, bacon

Family Meals

*Brown Rice Bowl - Family Style

$22.00

avocado, radish, marinated chickpeas, kale, hardboiled egg, pumpkin seeds, ginger miso. Add chicken breast or curried tofu $12. (feeds 4 people)

*Kale Salad - Family Style

$22.00

shredded kale, sweet potato, pomegranate, avocado, queso fresco, miso vinaigrette.

Bowls, Salads & Soups

*Brown Rice Bowl

$10.50

avocado, radish, marinated chickpeas, kale, hardboiled egg, pumpkin seeds, ginger miso. add chicken breast or curried tofu $2.00

*Fajita Bowl

$10.00

Cilantro lime rice, black beans, romaine lettuce, corn pico, sour cream, and guacamole.

*Kale Salad

$10.00

shredded kale, sweet potato, pomegranate, avocado, queso fresco, miso vinaigrette. add chicken breast or curried tofu $2

*Tuscan Kale & White Bean Soup

$3.95+

Choose cup or bowl.

*Acai Bowl

$8.00

*Roasted Corn & Avocado Salad

$10.00

Sandwiches & Tacos

*Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

turkey, seedful bread, havarti, avocado, sun dried tomato sambal, sprouts

*Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.00

pretzel bun, roasted chicken, pickled veggies

*Fajita Wrap

$10.00

Cilantro lime rice, black beans, romaine lettuce, corn pico, sour cream, and guacamole.

*Chicken Taco

$6.00

served on a blue corn tortilla with roasted chicken, corn pico, cilantro, queso fresco, chipotle sauce.

*Veggie Taco

$6.00

served on a blue corn tortilla with grilled peppers, avocado, pickled onion, cotija cheese, jalapeno ranch

Small Bites & Toasts

*Guacamole & Chips

$7.50

with queso fresco

*Cup of Chicken Salad

$6.00

with pickled veggies

*Avocado Toast

$6.00

avocado, seedful toast, radish, sprouts, sea salt, lemon

*Plain Jane Toast

$6.00

banana, almond butter, chia seeds

Kids

*Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

served with a fruit cup.

*Kid's PB&J

$6.00

Served with a fruit cup.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2606 Edloe Street, Houston, TX 77027

Directions

