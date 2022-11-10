Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bebo’s Artisan Burgers+ Frappes

review star

No reviews yet

28 West Court St

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Drunken Master
Old Fashioned
Bebo on Court

Starters

Turnovers-Empanadas

$9.00Out of stock

3 pieces

Love me some wings

$12.00

6 wings tossed with our sauce

Load it up

$9.00

French fries loaded with bacon, cheese sauce, bacon aioli, scallion

Caribbean Nachos

$11.00

Plantain chips loaded with ground beef, tomatoes, onions, cheese sauce, sour cream, pickled jalapeños

Carne Asada Fries

$13.00

Carne asada, french fries, chopped lettuce, tomatoes, crema sour cream, guac, cheese sauce

Salads

We've moved to 28 W Court St

BLTR Salad

$9.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, ranch

Latin Caesar

$9.00

House side salad

$5.00

Burgers

We've moved to 28 W Court St

Old Fashioned

$10.00

American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Served on a classic bun.

Bebo on Court

$13.50

Smoked maple bacon, bratwurst saugage, sunny side up egg, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws, bacon aioli. Served on a brioche bun.

Latin Lover

$13.50

Pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, borracho sauce, beer battered sliced jalapenos, chipotle aioli. Served on an onion bun and topped with chile toreado.

Drunken Master

$12.00

Sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, bourbon BBQ sauce, crispy onion straws, pickle, bonfire aioli. Served on a brioche bun

The Gringo

$13.00

Provolone cheese, smoked maple bacon, lettuce, fresh guac, mayo. Served on a classic bun.

Tiki Teriyaki

$12.00

Sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, teriyaki glaze, caramelized pineapple ring, sesame seeds Served on a brioche bun.

Shrooms

$11.00

Sliced Marinated Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Lettuces, Caramelized Onions, Galic Aioli on A Tosted Bun.

Salmon burger

Salmon burger

$12.50

Grill salmon burger, cream cheese, arugula, house made coleslaw, garlic aioli on a tosted Brioche bun.

El Papi

$14.00

Chicharron, fried egg, sweet plantain, beans, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon aioli

Free Birds

$8.50

Turkey patty, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese. Served on a ciabatta bun.

Burger of fame

$18.00

Secret Garden

$10.00

Chick pea beans patty, tomato, onion, lettuce, caramelized peppers, sharp cheddar cheese. Served on an onion bun.

Sandwiches

We've moved to 28 W Court St

Under Tuscan Sun

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, pesto aioli, chopped lettuce, provolone mozzarella cheese, balsamic reduction. Served on a Ciabatta bun, and topped with bruschetta

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Crispy fried chicken, tomato, pickle, lettuce, house special sauce, mayo. Served on a challah bun.

Chicken Buffalo Run

$11.00

Fried chicken, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, buffalo sauce, ranch

Rock A Doodle

$11.00

Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bourbon BBQ, crispy onion, bonfire aioli, pickles

Tres Amigos(Tripleta)

$13.00

Grilled chicken, ham, steak, mayo ketchup, lettuce, tomatoes, papita fries

Pincho Kebab

Two Pincho Kebabs

$9.00

Pincho Plate

$13.00

Bebo's Perro - Hot Dog

Buffalo Blue Dog

$9.00

Big fat beef Dog topped with grill onions, house made buffalo sauces, ranch, blue cheese, cheeto

Border Dog

$10.00

Big fat Beef Dog Topped with grill onions, borracho sauce, guacamole, shredded cheese, battered jalapenos , papita fries, on a fresh toasted bun

Shroom Dog

$9.00

All Beef Dog topped with house made garlic aioli, caramelized onions, garlic Mushrooms and Parm cheese all on a warm toasted bun

Tiki Dog

$10.00

All Beef Dog Topped with bacon, grill onions, mayo, caramelized Pineapple, and Teriyaki sauce on a fresh toasted bun

Sides

Jalapeno Bacon Mac

$5.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac

$6.00

Flaming Hot Cheetos Mac

$5.00

Chipotle Mac

$5.00

3 cheese Mac

$4.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$5.00

Classic Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Fried Pickles

$4.00

Extra Side of Sauce

$0.50

Side Salad w/Ranch

$5.00

Tostones

$4.00

House Slaw

$2.50

Rice

$2.00

Beans

$2.50

Frappes

Nutella

$5.50+

Kit Kat

$5.50+

Oreo

$5.50+

Horchata

$5.50+

Rolo Candy

$5.50+

Cheese cake

$5.50+

Ferrero Rocher

$5.50+

Coco mocho

$5.50+

Elvis

$5.50+

Flamingo

$5.50+

Thai Tea

$5.50+

Old San Juan

$5.50+

Artisan Sodas

Stone Fruit Soda

$4.50

Mango Tango Soda

$4.50

Wild Berry's Soda

$4.50

Desert Pear Soda

$4.50

Italian lemon Soda

$4.50

Hibiscus Lime

$4.50

Agave Cream

$4.50

Pineapple Mojito

$4.50

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Unsweetened Ice tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Water bottle

$2.00

Malta Goya

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Root beer

$2.50

Power Ade 20oz

$2.50

Jarritos

$2.50

Snapple

$2.50

Signature Slushies- Rotating flavors

Pina Colada

$4.50

Horchata

$4.00

Hibiscus Fruit Punch

$4.50

Passion fruit Lemonade

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are simply the place where you can find tasty juicy burgers and cool artisan frappes!

Website

Location

28 West Court St, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Directions

Gallery
BEBO’s Burgers image
BEBO’s Burgers image
BEBO’s Burgers image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Flatiron Café
orange starNo Reviews
1833 Sycamore Street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Bow Tie Cafe - 1101 Saint Gregory St
orange star5.0 • 126
1101 Saint Gregory St Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Luca Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
934 Hatch Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext
La Soupe
orange starNo Reviews
915 East McMillan St Cincinnati, OH 45206
View restaurantnext
Decibel Korean Fried Chicken - Walnut Hills
orange starNo Reviews
922 E McMillian St Cincinnati, OH 45206
View restaurantnext
Just Q’in BBQ - Walnut Hills
orange star4.6 • 226
975 E McMillan St Cincinnati, OH 45206
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cincinnati

Condado Tacos - The Banks
orange star4.5 • 11,502
195 E Freedom Way Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
E+O Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 3,612
3520 Edwards Rd Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
Prime Cincinnati
orange star4.5 • 2,957
580 Walnut St. Suite 100 Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Queen City
orange star4.4 • 2,454
301 East 4th St. Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Zablong - Cincinnati
orange star4.4 • 1,263
100 East court street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Americano
orange star4.1 • 996
545 RACE ST CINCINNATI, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cincinnati
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Anderson Township
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Pleasant Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Corryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Walnut Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Columbia-Tusculum
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Oakley
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Over-the-Rhine
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston