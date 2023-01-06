Beckett's
28 Reviews
$$
510 1ST ST
Glasgow, MO 65254
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chicken Gizzards
Hand battered and cooked to perfection, tender and tasty. Served with Beckett's Homemade Honey Jalapeño Sauce
Breaded Mushrooms
Breaded Mushrooms deep fried and served with Ranch Dressing
Onion Rings
Deep fried Onion Rings, served with Ranch Dressing
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks served with Marinara Sauce or Ranch Dressing
Breaded Cauliflower
Breaded Cauliflower deep fried until tender, served with Ranch Dressing
Fried Green Beans
Battered and fried Green Beans served with Beckett's Homemade Creamy Garlic Dressing
Fried Pickles
Breaded Dill Pickles deep fried to perfection, served with Ranch or Beckett's Homemade Creamy Garlic Dressing
Garlic Chz Bites
Battered and deep fried cheese with garlic
Pickle fries
Mac Bites
Deep fried macaroni and cheese bites
Chips & Salsa
Tortilla chips served with salsa on the side.
Sampler
A collection of Mozzarella Sticks, Breaded Mushrooms, Breaded Cauliflower, Breaded Dill Pickles, Onion Rings & Fried Green Beans. Big enough to share and something for everyone
Entrées
10 oz. Sirloin
12 oz. Ribeye
Lightly seasoned and grilled
8 oz. Ribeye
Lightly seasoned and grilled
Filet Mignon
Applewood Chop
Bone in marinated grilled pork chop
BBQ Pork Steak
Grilled pork steak lightly seasoned and covered with BBQ Sauce
Breaded Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp lightly breaded and served with Cocktail Sauce
Breaded Tenderloin Dinner
Jerri's famous freshly breaded pork tenderloin. Seasoned and fried to perfection!
Chicken Dinner
Marinated grilled chicken breast using Beckett's Signature Marinade
Chicken Strip Dinner
Golden deep fried chicken strips served with BBQ Sauce, Ranch or Honey Mustard
Hamburger Steak
3/4 lb. Hamburger Steak, seasoned and grilled
Smoked Chop
Grilled and served with Beckett's Homemade Applesauce Horseradish Dip
Tenderloin Dinner
Sandwich
Hamburger
1/2 pound Grilled Hamburger with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.
Cheeseburger
1/2 pound Grilled Hamburger with your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/2 lb. Hamburger topped with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion
Guacamole Cheeseburger
1/2 lb. Hamburger topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and guacamole
Double Cheeseburger
Two 1/2 lb. Hamburgers topped with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
Two 1/2 lb. Hamburgers topped with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion
Tenderloin Sandwich
Fresh grilled pork tenderloin with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion
Breaded Tenderloin Sandwich
Jerri's famous freshly breaded pork tenderloin. Seasoned and fried to perfection!
Chicken Sandwich
Marinated grilled chicken breast using Beckett's Signature Marinade topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion
Fish Sandwich
Breaded flounder topped with lettuce, onion and Miracle Whip
Chicken Pita
Marinated grilled chicken breast cut in strips, lettuce, red onion, tomato and feta cheese served in a warm grilled pita. Paired with Beckett's Homemade Creamy Garlic Dressing
Steak Pita
4 ounces of ribeye steak grilled to perfection and cut in strips, lettuce, red onion, tomato, and feta cheese served in a warm grilled pita. Paired with Beckett's Homemade Creamy Garlic Dressing
Tenderloin Pita
Pork tenderloin grilled to perfection and cut in strips, lettuce, red onion, tomato and feta cheese served in a warm grilled pita. Paired with Beckett's Homemade Creamy Garlic Dressing
Jeremiah Sandwich
Grilled Tenderloin on Texas Toast with Cheese, BBQ and Bacon
Makayla Sandwich
Chicken Strip sandwich with Pepper Jack and American Cheese, Bacon, and Chipotle Mayo on Texas Toast.
Steak Sandwich
BLT Sandwich
Hot ham and cheese
BBQ Bacon CB
Kids
Sides
Fresh Cut Fries
Baked Potato
Loaded Baked Potato
Home Fries
Steak Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Chips
House Salad
Cup Soup
Veggies
Cucumbers and Onions
Cottage Cheese and Fruit
Berry Spinach Salad
Applesauce
Asparagus
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, marinated grilled chicken breast using Beckett's Signature Marinade, tomato, onion, and Cheddar Cheese
Crispy Chicken Salad
Lettuce, topped with strips of fried chicken tenders, tomato, onion, and Cheddar Cheese
BLT Salad
Lettuce, chopped bacon, tomato, onion, and Cheddar Cheese. We recommend pairing this salad with Beckett's Homemade Creamy Garlic Dressing
Chef Salad
Lettuce, topped with ham, turkey, egg, tomato, onion, and Cheddar Cheese
Side Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and Cheddar Cheese, Croutons with Crackers and Dressing on the side
Chicken Pita Salad
Chipotle CB Salad
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
