Salad
American

Beckett's

28 Reviews

$$

510 1ST ST

Glasgow, MO 65254

Popular Items

Chicken Strip Dinner
Chicken Pita
Makayla Sandwich

Drinks Non-Alch

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Water

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Pink Lemonade

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Decaf

$2.25

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Roy Rogers

$2.50

Soda Water

$1.25

Lunch Special

Super Loaded Baked Potato

$7.50

Fried Chicken + Mashed Potatoes and Green Beans

$9.50

Appetizers

Chicken Gizzards

$7.25

Hand battered and cooked to perfection, tender and tasty. Served with Beckett's Homemade Honey Jalapeño Sauce

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.25

Breaded Mushrooms deep fried and served with Ranch Dressing

Onion Rings

$7.25

Deep fried Onion Rings, served with Ranch Dressing

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.25

Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks served with Marinara Sauce or Ranch Dressing

Breaded Cauliflower

$7.25

Breaded Cauliflower deep fried until tender, served with Ranch Dressing

Fried Green Beans

$7.25

Battered and fried Green Beans served with Beckett's Homemade Creamy Garlic Dressing

Fried Pickles

$7.25

Breaded Dill Pickles deep fried to perfection, served with Ranch or Beckett's Homemade Creamy Garlic Dressing

Garlic Chz Bites

$7.25

Battered and deep fried cheese with garlic

Pickle fries

$7.25

Mac Bites

$6.95

Deep fried macaroni and cheese bites

Chips & Salsa

$5.25

Tortilla chips served with salsa on the side.

Sampler

$17.95

A collection of Mozzarella Sticks, Breaded Mushrooms, Breaded Cauliflower, Breaded Dill Pickles, Onion Rings & Fried Green Beans. Big enough to share and something for everyone

Entrées

10 oz. Sirloin

$17.95Out of stock

12 oz. Ribeye

$27.95

Lightly seasoned and grilled

8 oz. Ribeye

$22.95

Lightly seasoned and grilled

Filet Mignon

$29.95

Applewood Chop

$14.95

Bone in marinated grilled pork chop

BBQ Pork Steak

$11.95

Grilled pork steak lightly seasoned and covered with BBQ Sauce

Breaded Shrimp

$13.95

Jumbo shrimp lightly breaded and served with Cocktail Sauce

Breaded Tenderloin Dinner

$12.50

Jerri's famous freshly breaded pork tenderloin. Seasoned and fried to perfection!

Chicken Dinner

$10.95

Marinated grilled chicken breast using Beckett's Signature Marinade

Chicken Gizzards

$10.95

Hand battered and cooked to perfection, tender and tasty. Served with Beckett's Homemade Honey Jalapeño Sauce

Chicken Strip Dinner

$10.95

Golden deep fried chicken strips served with BBQ Sauce, Ranch or Honey Mustard

Hamburger Steak

$13.95

3/4 lb. Hamburger Steak, seasoned and grilled

Smoked Chop

$13.95

Grilled and served with Beckett's Homemade Applesauce Horseradish Dip

Tenderloin Dinner

$9.95

Sandwich

Hamburger

$9.95

1/2 pound Grilled Hamburger with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.

Cheeseburger

$10.25

1/2 pound Grilled Hamburger with your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.75

1/2 lb. Hamburger topped with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion

Guacamole Cheeseburger

$10.75

1/2 lb. Hamburger topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and guacamole

Double Cheeseburger

$13.25

Two 1/2 lb. Hamburgers topped with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.95

Two 1/2 lb. Hamburgers topped with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion

Tenderloin Sandwich

$9.00

Fresh grilled pork tenderloin with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion

Breaded Tenderloin Sandwich

$11.50

Jerri's famous freshly breaded pork tenderloin. Seasoned and fried to perfection!

Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Marinated grilled chicken breast using Beckett's Signature Marinade topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion

Fish Sandwich

$9.00

Breaded flounder topped with lettuce, onion and Miracle Whip

Chicken Pita

$10.95

Marinated grilled chicken breast cut in strips, lettuce, red onion, tomato and feta cheese served in a warm grilled pita. Paired with Beckett's Homemade Creamy Garlic Dressing

Steak Pita

$14.95

4 ounces of ribeye steak grilled to perfection and cut in strips, lettuce, red onion, tomato, and feta cheese served in a warm grilled pita. Paired with Beckett's Homemade Creamy Garlic Dressing

Tenderloin Pita

$10.95

Pork tenderloin grilled to perfection and cut in strips, lettuce, red onion, tomato and feta cheese served in a warm grilled pita. Paired with Beckett's Homemade Creamy Garlic Dressing

Jeremiah Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled Tenderloin on Texas Toast with Cheese, BBQ and Bacon

Makayla Sandwich

$9.95

Chicken Strip sandwich with Pepper Jack and American Cheese, Bacon, and Chipotle Mayo on Texas Toast.

Steak Sandwich

$12.95

BLT Sandwich

$9.50

Hot ham and cheese

$8.50

BBQ Bacon CB

$9.95

Kids

Corn Dog

$4.75

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Kids Hamburger

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.25

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.25

Kids Mac Bites

$5.25

1/2 Chicken Breast

$5.25

Kids FF

$1.25

Kids Applesauce

$1.25

Sides

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.25

Baked Potato

$3.25

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.50

Home Fries

$3.25

Steak Fries

$3.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.25

Chips

$3.25

House Salad

$4.50

Cup Soup

$3.25

Veggies

$3.25

Cucumbers and Onions

$3.25

Cottage Cheese and Fruit

$3.25

Berry Spinach Salad

$4.50Out of stock

Applesauce

$2.00

Asparagus

$3.50Out of stock

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.25

Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00+

Lettuce, marinated grilled chicken breast using Beckett's Signature Marinade, tomato, onion, and Cheddar Cheese

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.00+

Lettuce, topped with strips of fried chicken tenders, tomato, onion, and Cheddar Cheese

BLT Salad

$10.00+

Lettuce, chopped bacon, tomato, onion, and Cheddar Cheese. We recommend pairing this salad with Beckett's Homemade Creamy Garlic Dressing

Chef Salad

$10.00+

Lettuce, topped with ham, turkey, egg, tomato, onion, and Cheddar Cheese

Side Salad

$4.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, and Cheddar Cheese, Croutons with Crackers and Dressing on the side

Chicken Pita Salad

$10.95

Chipotle CB Salad

$9.00

Soup

Bowl

$5.95

Cup Soup

$3.25

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$3.00+

Carrot Cake

$3.00+

Key Lime Pie

$3.00+

Strawberry Cake

$3.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

510 1ST ST, Glasgow, MO 65254

Directions

Map
