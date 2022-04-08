Beckley 1115 imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Beckley 1115

review star

No reviews yet

1115 N Beckley

Dallas, TX 75203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Dinner

Agnolotti

$22.00

Burger for Better

$18.00

Changes every month just like the charity.

Shrimp & Dumplings

$26.00

Hilo Chicken

$24.00

Korean Sticky Ribs

$19.00

Poulet Rouge

$26.00Out of stock

Salmon Curry

$27.00

Mussels

$18.00

Special Pasta

$24.00

Apricot Stuffed Pork Chop

$25.00

Steak Frites

$31.00

Chicken Fricassee Skillet

$22.00

Wild Mushroom Risotto

$23.00

Lamb Special

$31.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Watermelon-Mint Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Small Beckley

$7.00

Harvest Salad

$14.00

Salad Nicoise

$20.00

Wedge Salad

$15.00

ABC Squash Toast

$13.00Out of stock

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Charcuterie Board

$24.00

Served with assortment of jams, pickles, house mustards, dried nuts, fruits: crostini

Flatbread

$15.00

French Fries

$4.50

Fromage Blanc

$13.00Out of stock

PB & J Wings

$16.00

Shrimp & Mango Summer Rolls

$13.00Out of stock

Soup

$4.00

Soup and Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Spanish Meatballs

$14.00

Stuffed Avocado

$16.00

Whipped Ricotta with Honeycomb

$12.00Out of stock

Brie

$16.00

Crispy Tofu

$13.00

Chili & Cornbread

$15.00

Chili

$8.00

Cornbread

$5.00

Spicy Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Lunch

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

$14.00

Fish 'n' Chips

$17.00

Korean Sticky Ribs

$19.00

PB & J Wings

$16.00

Mussels

$18.00

Chili & Cornbread

$15.00

Shrimp & Dumplings

$26.00

Fiesta Salad

$13.00

Fried Chicken Cobb

$14.00

Salad Nicoise

$18.00

Thai Beef Salad

$17.00

Harvest Salad

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Wedge Salad

$15.00

Salad 1115

$6.00

Burger for Better

$18.00

Changes every month just like the charity.

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Pan Bagnat

$17.00

Parisian

$14.00

Honey ham, Swiss, dijonnaise, puff pastry

Vegan Bombay Sandwich

$13.00

California chicken club wrap

$15.00

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Flatbread of the Day

$15.00

French Fries

$4.50

Shrimp & Mango Summer Rolls

$13.00Out of stock

Soup

$4.00

Soup and Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Stuffed Avocado

$16.00

Whipped Ricotta with Honeycomb

$8.00

Spicy Artichoke Dip

$12.00

ABC Squash Toast

$13.00

Crispy Tofu

$13.00

Flatbread

$15.00

Brunch

Beckley Proper

$14.00

2 Farm Eggs your way, marinated tomatoes, choice of breakfast meat, smashed fried Potatoes, Pullman toast

Chilaquiles

$17.00

Crab Cake Benedict

$21.00

Curry Veggie Skillet

$17.00

Notorious B.I.G.

$25.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Wedge Salad

$15.00

Harvest Salad

$14.00

Burger

$18.00

Changes every month just like the charity 44 Farms beef, bacon, white cheddar, tomatoes, sweet onions, Blue Gourmet brioche, horseradish pickles

Perfect Egg Sandwich

$12.00

Honey ham, Swiss, dijonnaise, puff pastry

Chicken Biscuit

$14.00

Honey ham, Swiss, dijonnaise, puff pastry

Hot Brown

$15.00

Bacon

$4.00

Extra Butter

Extra Syrup

Half Order Pancakes

$6.00

Potatoes

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Toast

$4.00

Everything Bagel

$18.00

Dutch Baby

$14.00

Berries, sugar, spiced pecans, maple syrup

Cherry Pistachio French Toast

$14.00

Sweets

Brulee

$9.00

Counter Cake

$9.00

Cream Puff Trio

$9.00Out of stock

Seasonal Fruit Cobbler

$9.00

Natural vanilla ice cream

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$9.00

Caramel glaze with vanilla crème and chocolate covered toffee bits

French Apple Cake

$9.00

Bubbles

Cune Cava Brut

$8.00+Out of stock

Inspiration 1818

$91.00

Lamberti Prosecco

$7.00+

Paul Cheneau Cava

$6.00+

Prosecco Bervini Rose

$7.00+

Roederer Estate

$62.00

Gruet Rose

$7.00+

Reds

8 years in the dessert

$82.00

Alta Vista Cab Franc

$50.00

Angellianume

$9.00+

B V Tapestry .375

$36.00

Beringer 2019 Cabernet

$10.00+

Beringer Knights Valley .375

$36.00

Brady Cab Franc

$10.00+

Checkered Sangiovese

$6.50+

Domaine La Solitude

$7.00+

Dows 10 Yr

$15.00

Etude pinot noir

$68.00

Foley Johnson

$87.00

Foris Pinot Noir

$7.00+

Girolamo Russo 'a Rina

$89.00

Justin '18

$10.00+

Lancaster Estates

$10.00+

Landmark Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Led Quartz

$74.00

Llama Malbec

$8.00+

Luigi Bosca

$8.00+

Maison Albert Bichot, Savigny-les-Beaune

$90.00Out of stock

Marietta Zinfandel

$9.00+

Meiomi

$6.50+Out of stock

Mongrana Toscana Rosso

$7.00+

Nero D'Avola Cosumano

$51.00

Nipozzano Riserva

$62.00

Poggio Nardone Montalcino

$79.00

Ramey Syrah 2015

$90.00

Renieri Rosso di Montalcino

$7.00+

Rodney Strong Upshot

$7.00+

Rootdown

$81.00

Stout Family 2019

$98.00

C P Tempranillo

$6.00+Out of stock

Tolosa Pinot Noir

$87.00

Vietti Perbacco Nebbiolo

$56.00

Bedrock Zinfandel

$10.00+

Harvey-Harriet Red Blend

$63.00

Josh Cab Sauvignon

$7.00+

Achaval Malbec

$8.00+

Inflection Cab Sav

$6.00+

Rose

Checkered Past Rose

$6.50+

Maison #9

$48.00

Unshackled Rosé

$6.00+Out of stock

Les Sarrins

$8.00+

Rose Gold

$9.00+Out of stock

Stressed Vines

$7.00

Whites

Albrecht Riesling

$7.00+

Alois Lageder

$7.00+

Checkered Albarino

$6.50+

Checkered Riesling

$6.50+

Checkered Viognier

$6.50+

Clos de l Elu

$64.00

Fleur du Cape

$7.00+

Gerard Picpoul

$8.00+

Hahn Chardonnay

$8.00+

Inama Vin Soave

$54.00

Les Legends Bordeaux Blanc

$8.00+

Oyster Bay Chardonnay

$7.00+

Stout Family blanc

$68.00

Trimbach Pinot Blanc

$48.00

Wairau Sauvignon

$8.00+

Brown Chard

$42.00

Girard Sauvignon

$8.00+

Martin Codex Albarino

$7.00+

The Calling

$46.00

Gradis Pinot Grigio

$8.00+Out of stock

Talbott Chardonnay

$7.00+

Bottles

Karbach Love Street

$7.00

Blood & Honey

$7.00

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresh 0.0

$7.00Out of stock

Mosaic IPA

$7.00

Paulaner Oktoberfest Marzen

$7.00

Guinness Stout

$8.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Yuengling

$7.00

Yueng Octoberfest

$9.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Shiner

$7.00

Beverages

Aus-presso

$8.00

Soft Drinks

$3.25

Cappucino

$5.00

Coffee

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Espresso

$4.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Librarian

$7.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mimosa - Carafe

$30.00

Mockingbird

$7.00

grapefruit, thyme, tonic

Orange Juice

$3.00

Saavy Mary

$12.00

San Pellegrino

$3.25

Sabe Margarita

$10.00

Sangria

$9.00

Sandwiches

Bahn Mi

$11.00+

California Chicken Club

$13.00

Ham & Cheese

$12.00

Hawaiian BBQ Wrap

$13.00

Pan Bagnat

$15.00

Salads

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

$14.00

Fried Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.00

Salad Nicoise

$18.00

Watermelon Mint Salad

$16.00

Add-ons

Cookie

$3.00

Miss Vickie's Chips

$3.00

HAPPY HOUR DRINKS

Happy Hour Red

$7.00

Happy Hour White

$7.00

Happy Hour Rose

$7.00

Happy Hour Bubbles

$7.00

Checkered Past Flight

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1115 N Beckley, Dallas, TX 75203

Directions

Gallery
Beckley 1115 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Paradiso - Paradiso - 308 N. Bishop Ave.
orange star4.3 • 715
308 N. Bishop Ave. Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Bar Eden - Bar Eden - 308 N. Bishop Ave
orange star4.8 • 22
308 N. Bishop Ave Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Phd - Pour House Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
1300 W Davis St Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Art Park
orange starNo Reviews
331 Singleton Blvd #100 Dallas, TX 75212
View restaurantnext
Babb Brothers BBQ
orange star4.5 • 770
3015 Gulden Ln #105 Dallas, TX 75212
View restaurantnext
LB Wings
orange star3.6 • 34
3015 Gulden Ln #105 Dallas, TX 75212
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lucia
orange star4.9 • 6,740
287 North Bishop Avenue Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Knox/Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,482
3012 N. Henderson Ave. Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston