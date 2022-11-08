Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bedarra Bar and Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

419 N. Grant Street

Crown Point, IN 46307

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Cheese Mac
2 Sliders
French Fries

Shareables

Classic Burrata

Classic Burrata

$13.00

Garlic roasted cherry tomato, burrata, balsamic glaze, grilled Toscanini

Brushetta Trio

Brushetta Trio

$14.00
Whitefish Pate

Whitefish Pate

$8.00

Chilled whitefish pate, warmed olives with citrus and herbs, garlic toast points

Tuna PokeTartare

Tuna PokeTartare

$15.00

Raw tuna in ponzu, spiced cucumber, avocado puree, taro chips

Beef Carpaccio

Beef Carpaccio

$19.00

Shaved filet, capers, artichoke, roasted bell pepper, lemon truffle emulsion

French Fries

French Fries

$7.00

Shoestring fries, truffle oil, grated parmesan, parsley (center)

Mussels

Mussels

$18.00

PEI mussels in red Thai curry broth

Lettuce Tuna Cups

$14.00

Diced marinated tuna, bibb lettuce, jalapeno, sesame

Lettuce Chicken Cups

Lettuce Chicken Cups

$13.00

Sesame mirin chicken, bibb lettuce, green onion, jalapeno, radish, cilantro

Pan Seared Feta

Pan Seared Feta

$14.00

Seasoned feta, blistered cherry tomatoes, peppered honey drizzle

Charred Broccoli

Charred Broccoli

$12.00

Hard roasted broccoli florets, apple, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, balsamic

Arancini

Arancini

$8.00

Fried risotto ball stuffed with Mozzarella, house made sauce

Prosciutto Shrimp

Prosciutto Shrimp

$15.00

Shrimp, prosciutto, spicey tomato, torn basil

3 Cheese Mac

3 Cheese Mac

$9.00

Aged cheddar, parmesan, gruyere with cavatappi, bread crumb topping

Polpetta/Meatballs

Polpetta/Meatballs

$12.00

Chef's homemade meatballs, marinara, grilled Toscanini

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$12.00

Chrispy fried thigh, peppered honey sauce

Slider

Slider

$8.00

Dijonnaise, cheddar, brioche

Bourbon Onion Grilled Cheese

Bourbon Onion Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Provolone, cheddar, bourbon onions, kale, rustic sourdough served with roasted garlic tomato soup

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$14.00
2 Sliders

2 Sliders

$15.00
Kale And Artichoke dip

Kale And Artichoke dip

$12.00
Extra Toast Points

Extra Toast Points

$1.00

Extra Cracker Bowl

$1.00
Extra Lettuce Cups

Extra Lettuce Cups

$1.00

Extra Chip Bowl

$1.00

Egg Rolls

$8.00
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$9.00

Chimichurri

$16.00

Shrimp Gambas Skewers

$14.00

Scallops

$18.00

Honey Ricotta

$13.00

Tenderloin

$15.00

Duck

$20.00

Escarole Salad

$15.00

Thursday Wing Special

$5.00

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$6.00

Duck Poutine

$18.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00

Choc Mousse

$9.00

Chocolate Layer Cake

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Two Hearted IPA

$5.00

Blue Moon Belgian White

$5.00

Little Sumpin' Sumpin' IPA

$5.00

Space Dust IPA

$7.00

Beer hug Double/Imperial IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Tropical Beer Hug

$7.00Out of stock

Neon Beer Hug

$7.00

Hazy Beer Hug

$7.00Out of stock

Son Of Juice

$7.00

Miller Light

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Yuengling

$4.50

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.50

Heineken Zero

$4.50

Corona

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Peroni

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade Seltzer

$5.00

Michigan Peach Cidre

$7.00

Bottled Wine

Ely Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$44.00

Simi Pinot Noir Bottle

$56.00

Simi Chard Bottle

$44.00

Veuve Cliquot Champagne Bottle

$100.00

Langhe Nebbiolo Bottle

$60.00

Montecarlo Rioja Bottle

$38.00

Monkey Bay Sv Blanc Bottle

$36.00

Ruffino PG Bottle

$36.00

Neyers Chard Bottle

$65.00

Charles Krug Cab Bottle

$70.00

The Pale Rose Bottle

$44.00

Charles S Riesling Bottle

$36.00

Unschackled SB Bottle

$49.00

Tuesday

Whiskey Flight

$18.00

White Wine Flight

$13.00

Red Wine Flight

$15.00

Mixed Wine Flight

$14.00

Wednesday

Whiskey Flight

$18.00

White Wine Flight

$13.00

Red Wine Flight

$15.00

Mixed Wine Flight

$14.00

Thursday

Half Price Drafts

T-shirts

Choose from green or brown!

T-shirt

$24.00

XL T-shirt

$26.00

Bazaar T Shirt

$9.30

Party Menu

Bedarra

$24.00

Queensland Coast

$33.00

Great Barrier Reef

$50.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Bedarra Bar is a hip and distinguished hot spot located near downtown Crown Point Indiana. Serving exquisite hand-crafted cocktails along with an exceptionally tempting menu of small plates and deliciously sharable food—destination Crown Point.

Location

419 N. Grant Street, Crown Point, IN 46307

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Station 21 American Grill
orange star4.1 • 869
201 N. Main St. Crown Point, IN Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurantnext
Square Roots - Crown Point
orange starNo Reviews
108 N. Main Street Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurantnext
Provecho - Latin Provisions
orange starNo Reviews
110 South Main Street Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurantnext
Pappas Restaurant - Rebuilding
orange starNo Reviews
1130 Main Street Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurantnext
Ramen District
orange starNo Reviews
1 Court House Square Old Lake Court House Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurantnext
Ricochet Taco - Ricochet CP
orange starNo Reviews
115 W Joliet Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Crown Point

Main Street Cafe - 111 N. Main St
orange star4.4 • 1,525
111 N. Main St Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurantnext
Station 21 American Grill
orange star4.1 • 869
201 N. Main St. Crown Point, IN Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurantnext
One13North
orange star4.3 • 494
113 N Main St Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 103984 - Gloria Jean's - Beacon Hill
orange star4.7 • 193
122 E 109th Ave Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurantnext
Rivals Sports Bar and Grill - 1910 N Main St
orange star4.7 • 86
1910 N Main St Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Crown Point
Merrillville
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Schererville
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Hobart
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Dyer
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Munster
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Portage
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Chicago Heights
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston