Bedarra Bar and Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Bedarra Bar is a hip and distinguished hot spot located near downtown Crown Point Indiana. Serving exquisite hand-crafted cocktails along with an exceptionally tempting menu of small plates and deliciously sharable food—destination Crown Point.
Location
419 N. Grant Street, Crown Point, IN 46307
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Station 21 American Grill
4.1 • 869
201 N. Main St. Crown Point, IN Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurant
Ramen District
No Reviews
1 Court House Square Old Lake Court House Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Crown Point
Station 21 American Grill
4.1 • 869
201 N. Main St. Crown Point, IN Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurant
Jamba - 103984 - Gloria Jean's - Beacon Hill
4.7 • 193
122 E 109th Ave Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurant
More near Crown Point