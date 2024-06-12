- Home
Bedda Mia Ristorante & Pizzette
427 Federal Hwy
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Pizzeria Menu
Pizzeria Menu - Antipasti (Appetizers)
- Cozze (Mussels)
Choice of hot or sweet sauce$14.00
- Calamari Fritti (Fried Calamari)
Choice of marinara or sweet and sour sauce$14.00
- Disco Fries
French fries with brown gravy and American cheese$8.00
- Onion Rings$8.00
- Fried Ravioli$10.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
- 10 Pieces Buffalo Wings
Sicilian style with roasted peppers and onion, buffalo, traditional, barbecue, teriyaki, sweet and sour, garlic Parm, side blue cheese, ranch$10.00
- 25 Pieces Buffalo Wings
Sicilian style with roasted peppers and onion, buffalo, traditional, barbecue, teriyaki, sweet and sour, garlic Parm, side blue cheese, ranch$30.00
- 50 Pieces Buffalo Wings
Sicilian style with roasted peppers and onion, buffalo, traditional, barbecue, teriyaki, sweet and sour, garlic Parm, side blue cheese, ranch$60.00
- 75 Pieces Buffalo Wings
Sicilian style with roasted peppers and onion, buffalo, traditional, barbecue, teriyaki, sweet and sour, garlic Parm, side blue cheese, ranch$90.00
- 100 Pieces Buffalo Wings
Sicilian style with roasted peppers and onion, buffalo, traditional, barbecue, teriyaki, sweet and sour, garlic Parm, side blue cheese, ranch$120.00
- Vongole Oreganata (Clams)$16.00
- Vongole Casino (Clams)$16.00
- Garlic Knots (10)$10.00
- Pinwheel Knots (6)$9.00