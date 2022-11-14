Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Burgers

Bedder Bedder & Moore

683 Reviews

$

3501 S. Tryon St

Charlotte, NC 28217

Popular Items

Economy Box
47 Club Sandwich
81 Chx Cobb Salad

Salads

80 Chx Caesar Salad

80 Chx Caesar Salad

$10.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Applewood Bacon and Parmesan over Caesar Tossed Romaine in a Baked Shell.

81 Chx Cobb Salad

81 Chx Cobb Salad

$10.99

Mixed Greens topped with Marinated Chicken, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Chopped Egg, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber & Seasoned Croutons.

82 Chef Salad

$10.99

Green Salad Topped with Pinwheels of Turkey, Ham, Swiss & Cheddar, Chopped Egg, Tomato, Onion & Seasoned Croutons

83 Chx Garden Salad

$10.99

Giant Green Salad Topped with Marinated Chicken, Squash, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion and Seasoned Croutons.

84 Giant Mixed Green Salad

$7.90

Mixed Greens Topped with Seasonal Veggies, Tomato, Onion & Seasoned Croutons

86 Chx Salad Plate

$10.99

Housemade Chicken Salad, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Bacon and Croutons.

87 Chx Greek Salad

$10.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Banana Peppers, Feta and Cucumbers. Served with Pita Points and Greek Dressing.

Sandwiches

04 Turkey Panini

$10.99

Thinly sliced Turkey Breast, Tomato, Crispy Bacon & Melted Swiss, Spread with Mayo on Grilled Ciabatta

03 Buffalo Chx Sandwich

$10.99

Fried or Grilled Tenders Tossed in Buffalo, with Melted Cheddar, Lettuce & tomato, Drizzled with Ranch on Ciabatta

08 Italian Hoagie

08 Italian Hoagie

$10.99

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Banana Pepper, Roasted Red Pepper, Provolone, Lettuce Tomato Onion, Oregano, Oil & vinegar

22 Chx Salad Melt

$10.99

Our Famous Chicken Salad on Grilled Whole Wheat Topped with Tomato & Melted Swiss

23 Philly Chz Stk

23 Philly Chz Stk

$11.99

Grilled Marinated Beef, Melted Provolone, Onions, Peppers and Mushrooms on Grilled Hoagie

32 Rosemary Roastbeef

32 Rosemary Roastbeef

$11.99

Rosemary Encrusted Roast Beef on a Toasted Garlic Hoagie with Melted Provolone & Mayo Served with Au Jus for dipping

40 Chx Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Fresh Baked Hoagie Filled with Our Famous Chicken Salad Topped with Lettuce & Tomato

43 California Style Turkey Rueben

$10.99

Thinly Sliced Turkey Melted with Swiss, Sauerkraut & 1000 Island Grilled on Fresh Baked Marbled Rye

46 (64) Montford Special

$10.99

Roasted Turkey & Crispy Bacon with Melted Swiss & 1000 Island dressing on a Fresh Baked Hoagie

49 NY Reuben

49 NY Reuben

$11.99

Thinly Sliced Corned Beef Melted with Swiss, Sauerkraut & 1000 Island Grilled on Fresh Baked Marbled Rye

70 Trky Swiss & Honey Mustard

$10.99

Roasted Turkey Topped with Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato & Honey Mustard on Whole Wheat

Grilled Cheese

$7.99
47 Club Sandwich

47 Club Sandwich

$10.99

Sliced Turkey & Ham with Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Toasted Whole Wheat

Wraps & Pitas

Buttermilk Chicken Tenders, Housemade Pimento Cheese, Bacon, Fire-Roasted Corn & Black Bean Salsa. Served with Lettuce/Tomato & Chipotle Ranch

14 Veggie Wrap

$10.99

Sautéed Spinach & Squash in a Whole Wheat Wrap with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Carrots, Broccoli, Honey Mustard & Provolone

17 Firecracker Wrap

17 Firecracker Wrap

$10.99

Marinated Chicken, Jalapenos, Red Onion, Jack Cheese, Guacamole & Ranch in a Grilled Wrap

51 Egg Salad Pita

$10.99

Pita Bread filled with House made Egg Salad & Tomato Slices

55 Trky Provolone Pita

$10.99

Thinly Sliced Turkey Breast & Melted Provolone, Tomato & Ranch. Served with Chips

56 Chx Salad Pita

$10.99

Warm Pita Filled with House Made Chicken Salad, Crispy Bacon & Sliced Tomato

63 Chx Gyro Pita

$10.99

Marinated Chicken Breast, House Made Tzatziki with Lettuce, Tomato, & Red Onion

91 Trky Swiss Wrap

$10.99

Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard, Wheat Wrap

Burgers

21 All-American Bacon Cheeseburger

21 All-American Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99Out of stock

1/2 lb Hand Pressed Angus Beef Patty, Applewood Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Pickles. Served with Fries.

Pimento Bacon Cheeseburger

Pimento Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99Out of stock

1/2 lb Hand Pressed Angus Burger, Housemade Pimento, Applewood Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on a Brioche. W/ Seasoned Fries

Horseradish Cheddar Burger

Horseradish Cheddar Burger

$13.99Out of stock

1/2 lb Hand Pressed Angus Burger, Cheddar, Horseradish Cream, Onion Straws and Arugula on Grilled Brioche. W/ Seasoned Fries

Quesadillas

(75)Southwest Quesadilla

(75)Southwest Quesadilla

$10.99

Grilled Chicken or Sliced Sirloin, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos, Fire-Roasted Corn & Black Bean Salsa. Served with Lettuce/Tomato and Chipotle Ranch

Specials

Bed of Chopped Romaine topped with Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Red Onions, Grated Parmesan, Oregano and Italian Dressing. Served with Fresh Fruit.

Tri Salad Plate

$10.99

Grilled Turkey Patty, Guac, Lettuce, Tomato Red Onion, Chipotle Ranch on a Griled Brioche Roll. Served With House Chips.

Tenders & Fries

$10.99

Lunch Sides

Chips

$0.50

Coleslaw

$1.99

French Fries

$2.99

House Chips

$3.99

Fruit

$1.99

Homestyle Potato Salad

$1.99

Baked Lays

$0.75

Pasta Salad

$1.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Soup Du Jour Bowl 12 Oz

$2.99

12 oz Choice of House-Made fresh Soup of the Day, Chicken Noodle Soup or Vegetarian.

Soup Du Jour Pint 16 Oz

$5.99

16 oz Choice of House-Made fresh Soup of the Day, Chicken Noodle Soup or Vegetarian.

Soup Du Jour Quart 32 Oz

$7.99

**Best Deal!** 32 oz Choice of House-made fresh Soup of the Day or Chicken Noodle Soup. For every Quart purchased, we donate a quart to our local soup kitchen!

Gallon Of Soup(128 Oz)

$24.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Sm Fruit Bowl

$25.00

Desserts

Homemade Banana Pudding

$5.25

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$5.25

Chewy Brownie

$3.95

Salted Caramel Bar

$4.25

Large Fruit Cup

$4.25

Gooey Sweet Potato Bar

$4.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.99

Sugar Cookie

$0.99

Macadamia Nut Cookie

$0.99

Peanut Butter Cookie

$0.99

C-Chip Sammie

$3.95

Choc Cake

$4.25

Drinks

Coke

$2.59

Diet Coke

$2.59

Dr. Pepper

$2.59

Fresh Lemonade

$2.99

Sprite

$2.59

Coke Zero

$2.59

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Cheerwine

$2.59

Sweet Tea

$2.59

Unsweet Tea

$2.59

1/2&1/2 Tea

$2.59

Gallon Sweet Tea

$9.99

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$9.99

Gallon 1/2&1/2 Tea

$9.99

Bulk

1/2 Lb Chx Salad

$6.79

1/2 Lb Egg Salad

$6.79

1/2 Lb Slaw

$4.99

1/2 Lb Tuna Salad

$6.79

Lb Chx Salad

$9.99

Lb Egg Salad

$9.99

Lb Cole Slaw

$5.99

Lb Tuna Salad

$9.99

Lb Pasta Salad

$5.99

Lb Potato Salad

$5.99

Quart Of Ranch

$6.99

Lb Pimento

$9.99

Retail

Javesca Bag Coffee

$12.99

Beverages

Coke

$2.59

Diet Coke

$2.59

Coke Zero

$2.59

Dr Pepper

$2.59

Lemonade

$2.99

Sprite

$2.59

Unsweet Tea

$2.59

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.59

Sweet Tea

$2.59

Fanta Orange

$2.59

Gallon Lemonade

$9.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Cheerwine

$2.59

Gallon Sweet Tea

$9.99

Unsweet Gallon

$9.99

Cups and Ice

Coffee

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.79

Javesca Coffee Retail

$12.95

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.79

Boxed Lunches

Economy Box

$10.95

Whole sandwich or wrap of your choice- Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Chicken Salad, Italian Hoagie, chips and a fresh baked cookie.

Healthy Deluxe Box

Healthy Deluxe Box

$12.95

Choice of Chicken Garden salad, or wrap packaged with fruit and fresh baked cookie. (Minimum 5. please order at least 1 day ahead)

Executive Window Box

$13.95

Whole sandwich or wrap- Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Chicken Salad, or Italian Hoagie packaged with fresh fruit, chips, and cake slice. (Minimum 5. Please order at least 1 day ahead)

Deluxe Box

$12.95

Whole Sandwich or wrap- Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Chicken Salad, or Italian Hoagie, Potato or Pasta Salad and 2 Fresh Baked Cookies.

Platters

Lg Fruit Bowl

$35.00

Small Fruit & Cheese Platter

$45.00

Large Fruit & Cheese Platter

$65.00

Small Veggie Crudite

$30.00

Large Veggie Crudite

$50.00

Sandwich Platter (Per Person)

$11.95

Sandwich & Wrap Platter (Per Person)

$11.95

Flat Grilled Sandwiches & Wraps (Per Person)

$12.95

Soup And 1/2 Sandwich Meal (Per Person)

$11.95

Dessert Platters

Assorted Desserts

$3.95

Cookie & Brownie Platter

$3.50

Cookie Platter

$3.00

Beverages

Gallon Sweet Tea

$8.99

Gallon Unsweet

$8.99

Gallon Lemonade

$8.99

Gallon 1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$8.99

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$1.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Gallon Arnold Palmer

$9.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Local neighborhood deli serving hearty sandwiches, fresh salads and housemade soups.

Website

Location

3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28217

Directions

