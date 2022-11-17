Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar

135 Bedford Street

Stamford, CT 06901

Popular Items

Craft Burger
Dry Rub Wings
Miso Glazed Salmon

Soup & Snacks

Onion Soup

$8.00

caramelized onions, gruyere, baguette

Nashville Hot Cauliflower

$12.00

crispy fried, nashville hot sauce, ranch

Fried Brussels

$9.00

white miso, pomegranate

Street Corn Dip

$11.00

jalapeño, chili powder, cotija, cilantro, corn tortilla hips

Hummus

$10.00

olive pepper relish, fresh baked pita bread, olive oil

For the Table

Corn & Crab Hush Puppies

$13.00

citrus remoulade, honey-thyme butter

Dry Rub Wings

$16.00

ten-spice dry rub, crisp vegetables, house blue cheese ranch

Cheese Steak Springrolls

$15.00

cherry peppers, american cheese, grilled onions, chipotle ketchup

Short Rib Tacos

$15.00

pickled cabbage slaw, cilantro, chili sauce

Really Big Pretzel

$12.00

smoked gouda cheese sauce, maple bourbon mustard

Crab Mac & Cheese

$16.00

fontina, herbed bread crumbs, maryland blue crab

Pulled Pork Nachos

$16.00

smoked gouda, bourbon bbq, roasted pepper relish, red & green onions, cotija cheese

Tempura Rock Shrimp

$16.00

sweet & spicy glaze, pickled cucumbers

Brick Oven Pizza

Margherita

$14.00

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, basil

Honey & Goat Cheese

$16.00

sliced red onion, pistachio pesto, fontina, goat cheese crema, rosemary, truffled honey

Pepperoni

$15.00

curly pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano, chili flake

Prosciutto & Fig

$17.00

prosciutto di parma, fig jam, fontina, smoked mozzarella, balsamic, arugula, dry figs

Four Fathers

$17.00

bacon, pepperoni, sausage, proscuitto, mozzarella, sliced red onions, peppadew peppers

Salads & Bowls

Caesar Salad

$13.00

romaine hearts, parmesan crisp, garlic croutons, crispy shallots, classic dressing

Green & Grains Salad

$15.00

baby kale, arugula, peas, farro, quinoa, cucumber, asparagus, red onion, green goddess dressing

Chopped Salad

$14.00

bacon, blue cheese, olives, roasted tomato, crispy shallots, croutons, egg, shaved onion, white balsamic vinaigrette,

Avocado & Grapefruit Salad

$15.00

young arugula, grapefruit, sweet almonds, avocado, feta, ruby red-honey vinaigrette

Eastside Poke Bowl

$19.00

marinated tuna, farro, arugula, shredded veggies, avocado, scallion, cilantro, pickled onion, sesame, white miso sauce

Delhi Chicken Bowl

$18.00

chopped chicken, curried farro salad, avocado, arugula, pickled onions, cilantro, roasted tomatoes

Fork & Knife

Miso Glazed Salmon

$24.00

Fried Rice, English Peas, Carrots, Soy

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

prosciutto wrapped shrimp, white cheddar grits, cajun butter, scallion, bacon braised collard greens

Fish N’ Chips

$21.00

wild caught alaskan pollock, spiked cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, hand cut fries

Short Rib Fried Rice

$21.00

spicy kimchi, english peas, carrots, sesame, sunny-side-up egg

Vegetarian Fried Rice

$16.00

spicy kimchi, english peas, carrots, sesame

Butcher's Steak

$26.00

10oz grilled hanger steak, crispy kale, roasted garlic & goat cheese mashed, fried onions, house steak sauce

Tandoori Chicken

$22.00

spiced chicken kabobs, hummus, tabbouleh salad, pomegranate, balsamic, lemon oil, cilantro

Pork Shoulder Skillet

$20.00

ranchero beans, mole, peppers & onions, cotija, pickled onion, mashed avocado, sour cream, cilantro, flour tortillas

Rigatoni Roma

$19.00

ground italian sausage, red wine, shallots, garlic, fresh tomato, heavy cream, cremini mushrooms, cherry peppers, fresh grated parmesan

Burgers

Craft Burger

$16.00

angus beef, american cheese, special sauce, lettuce, red onion, pickles

Turkey Burger

$16.00

house ground turkey, avocado, pico de gallo, mozzarella, lettuce, red onion, chipotle mayo

Salmon Burger

$17.00

ground salmon & herb patty, spicy mayo, romaine, tomato, pickled onion

Veggie Burger

$15.00

wild rice, black bean & beet patty, aged cheddar, dijonnaise, alfalfa sprouts, roasted tomato

Handhelds

Avocado Turkey Club

$15.00

beefsteak tomato, alfalfa sprouts, thick cut bacon, mashed avocado, oven roasted turkey breast, basil aioli