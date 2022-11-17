Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar
135 Bedford Street
Stamford, CT 06901
Popular Items
Soup & Snacks
Onion Soup
caramelized onions, gruyere, baguette
Nashville Hot Cauliflower
crispy fried, nashville hot sauce, ranch
Fried Brussels
white miso, pomegranate
Street Corn Dip
jalapeño, chili powder, cotija, cilantro, corn tortilla hips
Hummus
olive pepper relish, fresh baked pita bread, olive oil
For the Table
Corn & Crab Hush Puppies
citrus remoulade, honey-thyme butter
Dry Rub Wings
ten-spice dry rub, crisp vegetables, house blue cheese ranch
Cheese Steak Springrolls
cherry peppers, american cheese, grilled onions, chipotle ketchup
Short Rib Tacos
pickled cabbage slaw, cilantro, chili sauce
Really Big Pretzel
smoked gouda cheese sauce, maple bourbon mustard
Crab Mac & Cheese
fontina, herbed bread crumbs, maryland blue crab
Pulled Pork Nachos
smoked gouda, bourbon bbq, roasted pepper relish, red & green onions, cotija cheese
Tempura Rock Shrimp
sweet & spicy glaze, pickled cucumbers
Brick Oven Pizza
Margherita
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, basil
Honey & Goat Cheese
sliced red onion, pistachio pesto, fontina, goat cheese crema, rosemary, truffled honey
Pepperoni
curly pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano, chili flake
Prosciutto & Fig
prosciutto di parma, fig jam, fontina, smoked mozzarella, balsamic, arugula, dry figs
Four Fathers
bacon, pepperoni, sausage, proscuitto, mozzarella, sliced red onions, peppadew peppers
Salads & Bowls
Caesar Salad
romaine hearts, parmesan crisp, garlic croutons, crispy shallots, classic dressing
Green & Grains Salad
baby kale, arugula, peas, farro, quinoa, cucumber, asparagus, red onion, green goddess dressing
Chopped Salad
bacon, blue cheese, olives, roasted tomato, crispy shallots, croutons, egg, shaved onion, white balsamic vinaigrette,
Avocado & Grapefruit Salad
young arugula, grapefruit, sweet almonds, avocado, feta, ruby red-honey vinaigrette
Eastside Poke Bowl
marinated tuna, farro, arugula, shredded veggies, avocado, scallion, cilantro, pickled onion, sesame, white miso sauce
Delhi Chicken Bowl
chopped chicken, curried farro salad, avocado, arugula, pickled onions, cilantro, roasted tomatoes
Fork & Knife
Miso Glazed Salmon
Fried Rice, English Peas, Carrots, Soy
Shrimp & Grits
prosciutto wrapped shrimp, white cheddar grits, cajun butter, scallion, bacon braised collard greens
Fish N’ Chips
wild caught alaskan pollock, spiked cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, hand cut fries
Short Rib Fried Rice
spicy kimchi, english peas, carrots, sesame, sunny-side-up egg
Vegetarian Fried Rice
spicy kimchi, english peas, carrots, sesame
Butcher's Steak
10oz grilled hanger steak, crispy kale, roasted garlic & goat cheese mashed, fried onions, house steak sauce
Tandoori Chicken
spiced chicken kabobs, hummus, tabbouleh salad, pomegranate, balsamic, lemon oil, cilantro
Pork Shoulder Skillet
ranchero beans, mole, peppers & onions, cotija, pickled onion, mashed avocado, sour cream, cilantro, flour tortillas
Rigatoni Roma
ground italian sausage, red wine, shallots, garlic, fresh tomato, heavy cream, cremini mushrooms, cherry peppers, fresh grated parmesan
Burgers
Craft Burger
angus beef, american cheese, special sauce, lettuce, red onion, pickles
Turkey Burger
house ground turkey, avocado, pico de gallo, mozzarella, lettuce, red onion, chipotle mayo
Salmon Burger
ground salmon & herb patty, spicy mayo, romaine, tomato, pickled onion
Veggie Burger
wild rice, black bean & beet patty, aged cheddar, dijonnaise, alfalfa sprouts, roasted tomato