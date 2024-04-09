- Home
Bee Healthy Cafe OU Physicians
825 Northeast 10th Street
1st Floor
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
SMOOTHIES
Super Smoothies
- Health Nut Smoothie$6.99+
(energy/antioxidant) blueberries, strawberries, banana, matcha, spinach, honey
- The BEE's Knees Smoothie$6.99+
(anti-inflammatory) bee pollen, turmeric, ginger, apple, mangos, peaches, banana, honey
- The Healthy BEE Smoothie$6.99+
(immunity) strawberries, blueberries, banana, immunity boost, honey
- Morning Buzz Smoothie$8.99+
(energy) strawberries, banana, vanilla plant protein, spinach, hemp hearts, energy boost, honey
- Daily Greens Smoothie$6.99+
(immunity) spinach, matcha, banana, celery, apple, broccoli, cinnamon, honey
- My Big Fat Greek Strawberry Smoothie$6.99+
(keto) plain greek yogurt, sugar free vanilla syrup, strawberries, monk fruit & erythritol
- Matcha Peachy Smoothie$6.49+
(energy/antioxidant) peaches, banana, matcha, honey
- Green BEE Smoothie$5.99+
(nutrient packed!) mangoes, peaches, banana, spinach, cinnamon, honey
Signature Smoothies
- Elvis Smoothie$5.99+
The King has left the blender! peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey
- Blue Suede Shoes Smoothie$7.99+
peanut butter, banana, blueberries, vanilla whey protein, honey
- Peaches and Cream Smoothie$7.99+
vanilla greek yogurt, peaches, chia seeds, vanilla syrup, honey
- The Tommy Smoothie$5.99+
peanut butter, strawberries, chocolate whey protein, honey
- The Strawberry Daiquiri Smoothie$6.99+
strawberries, fresh squeezed, lime juice, honey
Coffee Smoothies
- Flying Elvis Espresso Smoothie$7.49+
peanut butter, banana, chocolate whey protein, double espresso, honey
- Salted Caramel Espresso Smoothie$5.49+
espresso, half & half, caramel syrup
- Turbo Turtle Espresso Smoothie$5.49+
espresso, half & half, dark chocolate syrup, caramel syrup
- Mr. (Green) Tea Smoothie$5.49+
“I pity the fool” who doesn’t enjoy this matcha green tea, vanilla syrup, and half & half smoothie
- Blueberry Matcha Smoothie$5.49+
matcha green tea, blueberry syrup, half & half
Real Fruit Smoothies
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$4.99+
strawberries, banana, honey
- Mixed Berry Smoothie$4.99+
blueberries, strawberries, banana, honey
- Mango Peach Smoothie$4.99+
mangos, peaches, banana, honey
- Strawberry Peach Smoothie$4.99+
strawberries, peaches, honey
- Mango Strawberry$4.99+
mangoes, strawberries, honey
- Orange Strawberry Smoothie$4.99+
strawberries, clementine oranges, banana, honey
FOOD
BREAKFAST MENU
- Breakfast Sandwich$5.99
eggs, black forest ham, provolone, choice of whole wheat or rosemary bread
- Breakfast Melt$5.99
eggs, tomatoes, black forest ham, provolone, grilled wheat tortilla
- Greek Yogurt Parfait$5.99
vanilla greek yogurt, choice of blueberries, strawberries, or peaches topped with granola
- Garden Breakfast Melt$5.99
eggs, cream cheese, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, grilled wheat tortilla
- Banana Pecan Oatmeal$5.99
oatmeal with banana, pecans, cinnamon, honey
- Blueberry Chocolate Oatmeal$5.99
oatmeal with blueberries, chocolate chips, honey
WRAPS
- Baja Wrap$8.99
black forest ham, smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, house-made ranch, jalapeño tortilla
- Greek Wrap$8.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette, spinach tortilla
- California Wrap$8.99
grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, house-made honey dijon, whole wheat tortilla