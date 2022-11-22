Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Juice & Smoothies

Bee Healthy Cafe Headington Hall

review star

No reviews yet

1305 S. Jenkins Ave.

Norman, OK 73069

Popular Items

VANILLA LATTE
Fall Berry Latte ** SEASONAL**
Elvis

Coffee & Espresso

ESPRESSO

$1.89+

LATTE

$3.49+

AMERICANO

$1.99+

VANILLA LATTE

$3.99+

CARAMEL LATTE

$3.99+

HONEY LATTE

$4.49+

CAPPUCCINO

$3.49+

CAFE' MOCHA

$3.99+

CORTADO

$3.29

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$4.49+

MATCHA LATTE

$4.99+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.49+

Lavender Vanilla Latte

$4.49+

Popcorn Ball Latte ** SEASONAL**

$3.99+

Your first sip will take you back to fall festivals as a kid. These familiar flavors reimagined as a latte are sure to take you back to a simpler time. Delicious Bee Happy Blend Espresso sweetened with butter popcorn syrup, perfectly steamed milk, and topped with a light caramel drizzle.

Fall Berry Latte ** SEASONAL**

$4.49+

This vegan drink will leave a smile on your face. Your first sip will be the familiar taste of rich espresso lightly sweetened with a hazelnut syrup. Then all of the sudden you will taste a fall blackberry roll in. This drink comes with steamed oat milk making it the perfect vegan fall drink.

Chocolate Truffle Latte **SEASONAL**

$3.99+

This fall inspired latte will remind you of biting into a Ferrero Rocher Chocolate Truffle. You will taste our balanced espresso flavored with a rich chocolate and lifting hazelnut syrup and finished with velvety steamed milk.

Steamers

Lavender Vanilla

$2.49+

Dulce De Leche

$2.49+

Butterscotch

$2.49+

SMOOTHIES

Health Nut

$6.99+

blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, banana, matcha, spinach, honey

Matcha Peachy

$5.99+

peaches, banana, matcha, honey

Elvis

$4.99+

peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey

The Tommy

$4.99+

peanut butter, strawberry, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey

Strawberry Banana

$4.99+

strawberries, banana, honey

Orange Strawberry

$4.99+

strawberries, banana, mandarin orange, honey

Strawberry Peach

$4.99+

strawberries, peaches, honey

Mixed Berry

$4.99+

blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, banana, honey

Mango Peach

$4.99+

mangos, peaches, banana, honey

Strawberry Blueberry

$4.99+

strawberries, blueberries, banana, honey

Raspberry Banana

$4.99+

Raspberries, banana, honey

Savannah Sunrise

Savannah Sunrise

$5.99+

Enjoy this Lion King themed smoothie made with mango, peach, apple, turmeric, and a touch of honey!

STEP 1 - SELECT ANY RECIPE

Health Nut Salad

$7.99

romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon

Spicy Black Bean Burger Melt

$8.99

black bean patty, spinach, tomatoes, onions, vegan chipotle mayo

Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl

$8.99

grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, basil pesto

Wild Alaskan Salmon Quinoa Bowl

$10.49

wild salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette

California Wrap

$8.99

grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon

Baja Wrap

$8.99

ham, turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch

Terlingua Sandwich

$7.49

smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, romaine, chipotle mayo

Greek Wrap

$8.99

grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette

Quesadilla Melt

$8.99

grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, chipotle mayo

Spicy Club Sandwich

$8.49

black forest ham, mesquite smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, chipotle mayo

Tuna Nut Sandwich

$7.99

tuna salad with apples & pecans, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, sunflower seeds, vinaigrette

Pecan Chicken Salad

$9.49

grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, chopped pecans, romaine, raspberry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$8.49

grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar

Vegan Tofudilla Melt

$8.99

oven baked tofu, vegan smoked gouda, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, vegan chipotle mayo grilled wheat tortilla

SIDE DISHES

Chips & Salsa

$1.99+

Classic homemade salsa with tortilla chips

Hummus & Pita

$1.99+

A house-made Mediterranean garbanzo bean dip served with pita bread

Fresh Cut Fruit

$2.49+

seasonal variety of fruits on the market

Veggies & Ranch

$1.49+

select variety of vegetables available in the market usually including celery or carrots

Pita

$0.79

a freshly grilled pita bread to add to your salad, quinoa bowl, or hummus

Coconut Curry Stew

$4.49+

our vegan and gluten-free house-made seasonal stew featuring veggies and garbanzo beans stewed in coconut milk

Pasta Salad

$1.99+

whole-grain corkscrew pasta, tomatoes, black olives, onions, feta, parmesan, tossed with vinaigrette dressing

Bee Healthy Trio

$5.39+

Chips & Salsa, Veggies and Ranch, and Hummus & Pita

Hummus Feast

$5.99

8oz Hummus served with Pita and Veggies

BREAKFAST MENU

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$4.99

Greek yogurt (choice of blueberry, strawberry, or peach) topped with granola

Garden Breakfast Melt

$4.99

eggs, cream cheese, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, grilled wheat tortilla

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

eggs, Black Forest ham, provolone, choice of wheat or white bread

Breakfast Wrap

$4.99

eggs, tomatoes, Black Forest ham, provolone, grilled wheat tortilla

PB&B Sandwich

$4.99

peanut butter, banana, honey, whole wheat bread

Banana Pecan Oatmeal

$4.99

Raspberry Chocolate Oatmeal

$4.99

KID'S MEALS

grilled chicken, cheese blend, whole wheat tortilla

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

cheese blend, grilled whole wheat tortilla

PB&B

$5.99

peanut butter, banana, honey, whole wheat bread

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

cheese blend, grilled whole wheat bread

Turkey & Cheese

$5.99

mesquite smoked turkey, cheese, whole wheat bread,

Hot Ham & Cheese

$5.99

Black Forest ham, grilled whole wheat tortilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$5.99

COOKIES

Lemon Poppyseed

$2.99

Double Chocolate

$2.99

Colossal Chocolate Chip

$2.99

Oatmeal Raisin

$2.99

Gluten Free Chocolate

$2.99

Gluten Free Lemon

$2.99

Clothing

Beanie

$19.99

Trucker Hat

$19.99

Mugs

Tumbler

$24.99

Mason Jar

$4.99

Retail Coffee

Medium Blend from Central America: Smooth with milk chocolate and almond notes.

Bee Happy Blend Whole Bean Coffee 12oz Bag

$14.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1305 S. Jenkins Ave., Norman, OK 73069

Directions

Gallery
Bee Healthy Cafe image
Bee Healthy Cafe image
Bee Healthy Cafe image

