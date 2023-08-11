BREAKFAST

Egg Muffins

$2.99Out of stock

Breakfast Bagel

$5.99Out of stock

Breakfast Wrap

$6.99Out of stock

Waffle Bites

$4.99

COFFEE/TEA

Coffee

$3.25

Latte

$3.50

Americano

$2.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Flat White

$3.50

Frozen Coffee

$5.00

Milk, Espresso, Dates, Agave

Frozen Coconut Coffee

$7.50

Milk, Espresso, Coconut Sorbet, Coconut Chips, Dates, Agave

Matcha Latte

$4.25

Espresso Shot

$1.50

Green Tea

$1.25

Earlgrey Tea

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$1.75

ACAI

All Bowls Come With Granola & Honey
BEECH BOWL

BEECH BOWL

$12.99

Acai, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Pineapple, Blueberry, Raw Honey

BAB BOWL

BAB BOWL

$12.99

Acai, Granola, Almond Butter, Banana, Strawberry, Raspberry, Hemp Seeds, Raw Honey

DELECTA BOWL

DELECTA BOWL

$12.99Out of stock

Acai, Granola, Pineapple, Strawberry, Mango, Goji Berry, Chia Seeds, Raw Honey

THE PATRIOT

THE PATRIOT

$12.99

Acai, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Cacao Nibs, Raw Honey

PB&A

PB&A

$12.99

Acai, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Raw Honey

NUTELLA BOWL

NUTELLA BOWL

$12.99

Acai, Granola, Nutella, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Coconut Flakes, Raw Honey

BUILD YOUR OWN ACAI BOWL

BUILD YOUR OWN ACAI BOWL

$12.99

B.Y.O.Bowl Comes With Gluten Free Nola & Honey

SMOOTHIES

SPERRY BERRY

SPERRY BERRY

$9.75

Acai, Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Banana, Coconut Water

THE GREEN ONE

THE GREEN ONE

$9.75

Spinach, Apple, Basil, Pineapple, Avocado, Lemon, Banana, Coconut Water

AVIE-MONKEY

AVIE-MONKEY

$9.75

Peanut Butter, Dates, Ginger, Cinnamon, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Almond Mylk

BASIL SUNSHINE

BASIL SUNSHINE

$9.75Out of stock

Pineapple, Mango, Basil, Lemon, Agave, Coconut Water

PINA COLADA

$9.75

Banana, Pineapple, Lemon, Coconut Sorbet, Coconut Chips, Pineapple, Coconut Water, Agave

THE JADED ONE

THE JADED ONE

$9.75

Spinach, Apple, Mango, Pineapple,, Ginger, Lemon, Banana, Coconut Water

BUILD YOUR OWN SMOOTHIE

BUILD YOUR OWN SMOOTHIE

$9.75

BGLS, TOAST, BKED TREATS, WAFFLES

COTTAGE APPLE TOAST

$8.00

Olive Oil, Cottage Cheese, Salt, Seasonal Jam, Cinnamon Apples, Hot Honey

BEECHETTA TOAST

$7.50

Cottage Cheese, Salt, Tomatoes, Oregano, Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$7.99

Avocado, Olive Oil, Lemon, Hemp Seeds, Chili Flakes, Salt, Multi Grain Bread

NUTELLA TOAST

NUTELLA TOAST

$7.50

Nutella, Strawberry, Banana, Hemp Seeds, Hot Honey. Served On Sourdough Or Multi Grain Wheat Toast.

NUTTY DANNER

NUTTY DANNER

$5.50

Toasted Bagel, Peanut Butter, Banana, Raw Honey

VEGGIE TOAST

$7.50

Chickpea Hummus, Lemon, Cucumber, Tomato, Hot Honey Drizzle.

Cinnamon Sugar Bagel

$5.50

Toasted Plain Bagel with Vegan Butter, Cinnamon & Sugar

TOASTED BAGEL

TOASTED BAGEL

$3.75

BANANA NUT MUFFIN

$1.75

BlUEBERRY MUFFIN

$1.75

BELGIAN CINNAMON WAFFLE BITES

$4.99

Belgian Style Cinnamon Waffle Comes w/ Syrup

oatmeal choc. cookie bars

$2.75

protein balls

$2.75

KIDS MENU

KIDS ACAI BOWL

KIDS ACAI BOWL

$7.50

Acai, Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Raw Honey

KIDS FRUIT CUP

$7.50

Strawberry, Pineapple, Blueberry, Apple, Banana

KIDS SMOOTHIE

$7.50

Choice of Smoothie Base, Fruit, Agave

RETAIL STAND

A Dash Cold Brew

$5.99

Banana

$0.50

Celsius

$4.00

Cheerwine

$3.99

Coca Cola/ Fanta

$2.99

Ginger Brew

$3.50

ICE Sparkling Drink

$3.99

Lays Chips

$0.99

Le Bleu Water

$2.50

Muffin Drops

$5.99

Natalie's Lemonade

$4.25

Natalie's Orange Juice

$4.75

Natalie's Orange Pineapple

$5.50

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Natalie's Tangerine Juice

$5.50

One Love Kombucha

$4.50

Perrier

$2.99

Redbull

$3.99

Silk Almond Milk

$2.99

Silk Chocolate Almond Milk

$2.50

Smart Water

$2.99

Tea Leaf Unsweet

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.99

Vita Coconut Water

$5.50

Vitamin Water

$3.50

Harmless Coconut Water

$4.25

Small Seed Bars

$3.75

Cold Pressed Juice

Cold Pressed Juice & Elixir Shots
Beech Juice

Beech Juice

$9.75Out of stock

Carrot, Apple, Ginger, Orange, Lemon, Celery

The Goods

The Goods

$9.75

Spinach, Cucumber, Lemon, Ginger, Celery, Apple

Dreaming Green

$9.75

Spinach, Orange Pineapple, Lemon, Apple

Dawn Patrol

Dawn Patrol

$9.75

Pineapple, Apple, Mint

Ginger Shot

$4.75

Ginger, Celery, Lemon

Turmeric Shot

$4.75

Turmeric Powder, Carrot, Apple, Lemon

Fireball Shot

$4.75Out of stock

Cayenne, Honey, Lemon, Celery, Coconut water, Apple Cider Vinegar

Blue Revival Shot

$5.75Out of stock

Blue Spirulina, Oat Milk, Collagen

SALADS/WRAPS

Carrots, Fresh Cucumber, Fresh Tomato, Spring Mix, Balsamic Vinaigrette

GRAB & GO CHX SALAD (salad)

$10.50

Carrots, Fresh Cucumber, Fresh Tomato, Spring Mix, Balsamic Vinaigrette

CHX Salad Single Serve

$4.50Out of stock

GRAB & GO CHX SALAD (Sandwhich)

$5.99Out of stock