Juice & Smoothies

BEECH ON DANIEL ISLAND

864 Island Park Dr Suite 102

Charleston, SC 29412

Order Again

Popular Items

CHICKEN BOWL
BUILD YOUR OWN POKE BOWL
BAB BOWL

ACAI

100% Organic and Gluten Free Acai and Granola Banana, Strawberry, Pineapple, Blueberry, Raw Honey

SUPER DRAGON BOWL

$12.75

100% Dragon Fruit, Chia Pudding, Granola, Strawberry, Pineapple, Kiwi, Agave

BEECH BOWL

BEECH BOWL

$12.75

100% Organic and Gluten Free, Acai and Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Pineapple, Blueberry, Honey Drizzle

BAB BOWL

BAB BOWL

$12.75

100% Organic and Gluten Free, Acai and Granola Almond Butter, Banana, Strawberry, Raspberry, Hemp Seeds, Raw Honey

DELECTA BOWL

DELECTA BOWL

$12.75

100% Organic and Gluten Free, Acai and Granola Pineapple, Strawberry, Mango, Chia Seeds, Goji Berry, Raw Honey

PB&A

PB&A

$12.75

100% Organic and Gluten Free, Acai and Granola Peanut Butter, Banana, Strawberry, Raw Honey

THE PATRIOT BOWL

THE PATRIOT BOWL

$12.75

100% Organic and Gluten Free, Acai and Granola Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Cacao Nibs, Raw Honey

BANANA BOWL

BANANA BOWL

$10.50

100% Organic and Gluten Free, Acai and Granola Banana, Chia Seeds, Raw Honey

COCO CASHEW BOWL

COCO CASHEW BOWL

$12.75

100% Organic and Gluten Free Acai and Granola; House Made Cashew Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Goji Berry, Coconut Flakes, Raw Honey.

BOUJIE BOWL

$12.75

Acai, Granola, Raspberry, Kiwi, Mango, Chia Seeds, Coconut Flakes, Raw Honey

NUTELLA BOWL

$12.75

Acai, Granola, Nutella, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Coconut Flakes, Raw Honey

BUILD YOUR OWN ACAI BOWL

$12.75

Build Your Favorite Bowl The Way You Want. This Option Includes Acai and Granola!! Please Pick Up To 5 Fruit Combinations.

POKE

SWEET FIRE BOWL

SWEET FIRE BOWL

$13.50

CHOOSE YOUR BASE & PROTEIN. SEAWEED SALAD, PINEAPPLE, RED ONIONS, JALAPENOS, CHILI FLAKES, SPICY MAYO

HAWAIIAN STYLE BOWL

HAWAIIAN STYLE BOWL

$13.50

CHOOSE YOUR BASE & PROTEIN. EDAMAME, PINEAPPLE, FURIKAKE, MACADAMIA NUTS, SCALLIONS, SESAME SEEDS, GINGER DRESSING

THE ORIGINAL OG BOWL

THE ORIGINAL OG BOWL

$13.50

CHOOSE YOUR BASE & PROTEIN PICKLED CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, SCALLIONS, SESAME SEEDS, SPICY MAYO

CHICKEN BOWL

CHICKEN BOWL

$13.50

WHITE RICE, HOT & SOUR CHICKEN, SCALLIONS, SESAME SEEDS

BUILD YOUR OWN POKE BOWL

$13.50

Build The Perfect Bowl The Way You Want. This Option Includes Base and Protein! Please Choose Up To 5 Ingredients and 1 Sauce. Additions are extra.

SPICY TUNA BURRITO

$10.00

Spicy Tuna, Rice, Mango, Carrot, Spicy Mayo, Furikake, Spinach, Wrap

WRAPS & SALADS

CHICKEN-SALAD WRAP

$10.50

Carrots, Fresh Cucumber, Pico De Gallo, Spring Mix,

BLACK BEAN HUMMUS WRAP

$10.50

Carrots, Fresh Cucumber, Pico De Gallo, Spring Mix

BLACK-BEAN HUMMUS SALAD

$10.50

Carrot, Fresh Cucumber, Pico De Gallo, Spring Mix

CHICKEN-SALAD SALAD

$10.50Out of stock

Carrot, Fresh Cucumber, Pico De Gallo, Spring Mix.

JUICE

MADE FRESH! WITH REAL FRUITS AND VEGETABLES

BEECH JUICE

$9.25

A Carrot, Ginger, Orange, Lemon, Celery and Granny-Smith Apple blend juiced when you order it.

DREAMING GREEN

$9.25

A Spinach, Pineapple, Lemon, Orange, and Granny-Smith Apple blend juiced when you order it.

DAWN PATROL

$9.25

A Pineapple, Mint, and Granny-Smith Apple blend juiced when you order it.

THE GOODS

$9.25

A Spinach, Ginger, Cucumber, Lemon, Celery, and Granny-Smith Apple blend juiced when you order it.

GINGER SUPER SHOT

$3.25

Ginger, Apple, Lemon

TURMERIC SUPER SHOT

$3.25

Turmeric, Carrot, Apple, Lemon

SMOOTHIES

MADE WITH REAL FRUITS AND VEGETABLES!

SPERRY BERRY

$9.50

Strawberry, Raspberry, Blueberry, Acai, Banana, Coconut Water

THE GREEN ONE

$9.50

Kale, Spinach, Granny-Smith Apple, Pineapple, Basil, Banana, Coconut Water

AVIE-MONKEY

$9.50

Almond Milk, Dates, Peanut Butter, Ginger, Cinnamon, Banana, Cacao

BASIL SUNSHINE

$9.50

Pineapple, Mango, Basil, Lemon, Coconut Water, Agave

BUILD YOUR OWN SMOOTHIE

$9.50

C-BLAST

$9.50

Acai, Mango, Lime, Pineapple, Orange, Kiwi, Coconut Water

GREEN PINA COLADA

$9.50

Banana, Pineapple, Spinach, Lime, Coconut, Almond Milk

THE JADED ONE

$9.50

BAGELS & TOAST

THE BREAKFAST OF KINGS & QUEENS!!

TOASTED BAGEL

$3.75

Plain Bagel with Cream Cheese or Vegan Butter

AVOCADO TOAST

$7.25

Sourdough Bread, Olive Oil, Salt, Lemon, Hemp Seeds, Chili Flakes

NUTTY DANNER

$5.50

Plain Bagel, Peanut Butter, Banana, Honey

NUTELLA TOAST

$5.50

Sourdough Bread, Nutella, Strawberry, Hemp Seeds

CINNAMON SUGAR BAGEL

$4.75Out of stock

Plain Bagel, Cinnamon Sugar, Vegan Butter, Cream Cheese on the side

The Muffin Drop Vegan Muffins

$5.50

Brown Sugar Cookies

$3.00

KID'S MEALS

"FOR THE CHILDREN"

KIDS ACAI CUP

$6.00

Acai, Granola, Strawberry, Banana

KIDS RICE CUP

$6.00

White Rice, Pineapple, Crispy Onion Flakes, Lemon Miso Aioli

BEVERAGES

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$2.75

LEMONADE

$2.75

YERBA MATE REVEL BERRY

$4.50

SANGRIA SENORIAL

$4.50

PERRIER SPARKLING

$3.75Out of stock

LIGHT SWEET ICED TEA

$2.75

UNITY CBD DRINK GINGER LEMONADE

$5.00

WATER BOTTLE

$2.50

HARMLESS COCONUT WATER

$3.75

LACROIX BERRY

$3.50

HONEST TEA

$3.50Out of stock

LACROIX PASSION FRUIT

$3.50

Appple Juice

$2.75Out of stock

Brown Sugar Cookies

$2.50

Elderberry Gummies

$5.75

Elderberry

$18.99

COFFEE

FROZEN COFFEE

$4.75

ICED COFFEE

$3.50

ICED LATTE

$4.00

HOT COFFEE

$3.50

Cacao Mushroom Tea

$3.00

Matcha Mushroom Tea

$3.00

Golden Latte Mushroom Tea

$3.00

Coffee Mushroom Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thank you for your business Hope you Enjoy!!

864 Island Park Dr Suite 102, Charleston, SC 29412

Beech - Daniel Island image
Beech - Daniel Island image

Map
