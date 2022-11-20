Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beech 315 King St. Charleston

315 King Street Unit A

Charleston, SC 29401

Acai Bowls

Proudly Serving 100% Organic and Gluten Free Acai and Granola!!
Beech Bowl

Beech Bowl

$12.75

Organic/Gluten-Free/Nut-Free Granola, Organic Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Pineapple, Blueberry, Light Honey Drizzle

BAB Bowl

BAB Bowl

$12.75

Organic/Gluten Free/Nut-Free Granola, Organic Acai, Almond Butter, Banana, Strawberry, Raspberry, Hemp Seeds, Light Honey Drizzle

Coco Cashew

$12.75

Organic, Gluten-Free, Nut-Free Granola, Organic Acai, Cashew Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Coconut Flakes, Goji Berry, Light Honey Drizzle

Delectabowl

Delectabowl

$12.75

Organic/Gluten-Free/Nut-Free Granola, Organic Acai, Pineapple, Strawberry, Mango, Chia Seeds, Goji Berry, Light Honey Drizzle

Nutella Bowl

$12.75

Organic/Gluten-Free/Nut-Free Granola, Organic Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Coconut Flakes, Light Honey Drizzle

PB&A

PB&A

$12.75

Organic/Gluten-Free/Nut-Free Granola, Organic Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Strawberry, Light Honey Drizzle

"The Patriot"

"The Patriot"

$12.75

Organic/Gluten-Free/Nut-Free Granola, Organic Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Cacao Nibs, Light Honey Drizzle

BYOB

$9.50

Acai - Plain 7oz Bowl

$5.00

Bagels and Toast

Toasted Bagel

Toasted Bagel

$3.75

Plain bagel with your choice of toppings.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.25

Locally made Farmhouse Sourdough bread topped with Olive Oil, Avocado, Lemon Juice, Salt, Pepper, Hemp Seed and Chili Flakes

Nutty Danner

Nutty Danner

$5.50

Plain Bagel toasted topped with All Natural Almond Butter, Banana, Hemp Seed and Honey.

Nutella Toast

Nutella Toast

$5.50

Locally made Farmhouse Suordough topped with Nutella, Banana, Strawberry, Hemp Seed and Honey

Cold Pressed Juice

Beech Juice

Beech Juice

$9.25

Our signature cold press juice which contains Apple, Orange, Celery, Ginger, Lemon and Carrot.

Dreaming Green

Dreaming Green

$9.25Out of stock

Our signature cold pressed juice made in house with Spinach, Kale, Orange, Pineapple, Apple and Lemon.

Dawn Patrol

Dawn Patrol

$9.25

Our signature cold press juice made in house with Pineapple, Apple and Mint.

The Goods

The Goods

$9.25Out of stock

Our signature cold pressed juice made in house with Spinach, Kale, Apple, Parsley, Celery, Ginger, Lemon, Cucumber and Romaine Lettuce.

Kids Menu

Kids Acai Cup

$5.99

Kids Fruit Cup

$5.99

Kids Poke Bowl

$5.99

Poke Bowls

Choose your main and base to start for our signatures bowls.

Build Your Own

$13.50
Hawaiian Style

Hawaiian Style

$13.50

Choose your Main and Base Furikaki, Pineapple, Scallion, Macadamia Nuts, Sesame Seeds

Hot & Sour Chicken Bowl

Hot & Sour Chicken Bowl

$13.50

Hot & Sour Chicken, White Rice, Scallion, Sesame Seeds

Sweet Fire

Sweet Fire

$13.50

Choose your Main and Base Seaweed Salad, Pineapple, Pickled Red Onion, Pickled Jalapeno, Chili Flakes, Spicy Mayo

The "OG" Bowl

The "OG" Bowl

$13.50

Choose your Main and Base Avocado, Pickled Cucumber, Scallion, Sesame Seeds, Spicy Mayo

Smoothies

Made with only the freshest fruits and vegetables, no added sugars or syrup in these frozen treats.

Sperry Berry

$9.50

Super Food for the Brain: Acai, Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Banana, Coconut Water

Green One

$9.50

Full of you daily nutrients! Spinach, Apple, Basil, Lemon, Banana, Coconut Water

Avie-Monkey

$9.50

A Healthy Protein packed Milkshake: Unsweet Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Cinnamon, Dates, Banana, Cacao Nibs

Basil Sunshine

Basil Sunshine

$9.50

Lite and Tasty Smoothie! Mango, Pineapple, Basil, Lemon, Coconut Water, Agave

BYOS

$9.50

Wraps & Salads

Choose whether you would like as a Wrap or Salad. Comes with Dressing on the side and a bag of chips.

Black Bean Hummus

$10.50

Black Bean Hummus Side

$5.00

Chicken Salad

$10.50

Chicken Salad Side

$5.00

Tomato Soup

$5.50

Retail Items

Acai Roots- Cacao Nibs

$10.50

Acai Roots- Goji Berries

$10.50

Acai Roots-Hemp Seeds

$10.50

Banana

$0.99

Bottled Water

$2.50

Honest Tea

$4.00

House Granola

$8.00

Kombucha Bottled

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

Yerba Matte (Blue Phoria)

$4.50

Yerba Matte (Mint)

$4.50

Yerba Matte (Revel Berry)

$4.50

Tribe CBD Gummies

$4.99

Happy Fruit - Thunder Punch

$30.00

Happy Fruit - Peqch Paradise

$30.00

Happy Fruit - Peach

$30.00

Happy Fruit - Blueberry Dream

$20.00

Happy Fruit - Mellow Mango

$20.00

Happy Fruit - Cherry Lifted Limeade

$20.00

Unity

$7.00

Chips

$2.00

Muffin Drop Muffins

$7.00

Unity CBD Lemonade

$7.25

Wraps & Salads

Black Bean Hummus

$13.25

Black Bean Hummus Side

$6.00

Chicken Salad

$12.50

Chicken Salad Side

$6.00

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

315 King Street Unit A, Charleston, SC 29401

Directions

