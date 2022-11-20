- Home
- /
- Charleston
- /
- King Street
- /
- Beech - 315 King St. - Charleston
Beech 315 King St. Charleston
No reviews yet
315 King Street Unit A
Charleston, SC 29401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Acai Bowls
Beech Bowl
Organic/Gluten-Free/Nut-Free Granola, Organic Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Pineapple, Blueberry, Light Honey Drizzle
BAB Bowl
Organic/Gluten Free/Nut-Free Granola, Organic Acai, Almond Butter, Banana, Strawberry, Raspberry, Hemp Seeds, Light Honey Drizzle
Coco Cashew
Organic, Gluten-Free, Nut-Free Granola, Organic Acai, Cashew Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Coconut Flakes, Goji Berry, Light Honey Drizzle
Delectabowl
Organic/Gluten-Free/Nut-Free Granola, Organic Acai, Pineapple, Strawberry, Mango, Chia Seeds, Goji Berry, Light Honey Drizzle
Nutella Bowl
Organic/Gluten-Free/Nut-Free Granola, Organic Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Coconut Flakes, Light Honey Drizzle
PB&A
Organic/Gluten-Free/Nut-Free Granola, Organic Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Strawberry, Light Honey Drizzle
"The Patriot"
Organic/Gluten-Free/Nut-Free Granola, Organic Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Cacao Nibs, Light Honey Drizzle
BYOB
Acai - Plain 7oz Bowl
Bagels and Toast
Toasted Bagel
Plain bagel with your choice of toppings.
Avocado Toast
Locally made Farmhouse Sourdough bread topped with Olive Oil, Avocado, Lemon Juice, Salt, Pepper, Hemp Seed and Chili Flakes
Nutty Danner
Plain Bagel toasted topped with All Natural Almond Butter, Banana, Hemp Seed and Honey.
Nutella Toast
Locally made Farmhouse Suordough topped with Nutella, Banana, Strawberry, Hemp Seed and Honey
Cold Pressed Juice
Beech Juice
Our signature cold press juice which contains Apple, Orange, Celery, Ginger, Lemon and Carrot.
Dreaming Green
Our signature cold pressed juice made in house with Spinach, Kale, Orange, Pineapple, Apple and Lemon.
Dawn Patrol
Our signature cold press juice made in house with Pineapple, Apple and Mint.
The Goods
Our signature cold pressed juice made in house with Spinach, Kale, Apple, Parsley, Celery, Ginger, Lemon, Cucumber and Romaine Lettuce.
Poke Bowls
Build Your Own
Hawaiian Style
Choose your Main and Base Furikaki, Pineapple, Scallion, Macadamia Nuts, Sesame Seeds
Hot & Sour Chicken Bowl
Hot & Sour Chicken, White Rice, Scallion, Sesame Seeds
Sweet Fire
Choose your Main and Base Seaweed Salad, Pineapple, Pickled Red Onion, Pickled Jalapeno, Chili Flakes, Spicy Mayo
The "OG" Bowl
Choose your Main and Base Avocado, Pickled Cucumber, Scallion, Sesame Seeds, Spicy Mayo
Smoothies
Sperry Berry
Super Food for the Brain: Acai, Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Banana, Coconut Water
Green One
Full of you daily nutrients! Spinach, Apple, Basil, Lemon, Banana, Coconut Water
Avie-Monkey
A Healthy Protein packed Milkshake: Unsweet Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Cinnamon, Dates, Banana, Cacao Nibs
Basil Sunshine
Lite and Tasty Smoothie! Mango, Pineapple, Basil, Lemon, Coconut Water, Agave
BYOS
Wraps & Salads
Retail Items
Acai Roots- Cacao Nibs
Acai Roots- Goji Berries
Acai Roots-Hemp Seeds
Banana
Bottled Water
Honest Tea
House Granola
Kombucha Bottled
Orange Juice
Yerba Matte (Blue Phoria)
Yerba Matte (Mint)
Yerba Matte (Revel Berry)
Tribe CBD Gummies
Happy Fruit - Thunder Punch
Happy Fruit - Peqch Paradise
Happy Fruit - Peach
Happy Fruit - Blueberry Dream
Happy Fruit - Mellow Mango
Happy Fruit - Cherry Lifted Limeade
Unity
Chips
Muffin Drop Muffins
Unity CBD Lemonade
Cold Pressed Juice
Beech Juice
Our signature cold press juice which contains Apple, Orange, Celery, Ginger, Lemon and Carrot.
Dreaming Green
Our signature cold pressed juice made in house with Spinach, Kale, Orange, Pineapple, Apple and Lemon.
Dawn Patrol
Our signature cold press juice made in house with Pineapple, Apple and Mint.
The Goods
Our signature cold pressed juice made in house with Spinach, Kale, Apple, Parsley, Celery, Ginger, Lemon, Cucumber and Romaine Lettuce.
Acai Bowls
Beech Bowl
Organic/Gluten-Free/Nut-Free Granola, Organic Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Pineapple, Blueberry, Light Honey Drizzle
BAB Bowl
Organic/Gluten Free/Nut-Free Granola, Organic Acai, Almond Butter, Banana, Strawberry, Raspberry, Hemp Seeds, Light Honey Drizzle
Coco Cashew
Delectabowl
Organic/Gluten-Free/Nut-Free Granola, Organic Acai, Pineapple, Strawberry, Mango, Chia Seeds, Goji Berry, Light Honey Drizzle
Nutella Bowl
Organic/Gluten-Free/Nut-Free Granola, Organic Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Coconut Flakes, Light Honey Drizzle
PB&A
Organic/Gluten-Free/Nut-Free Granola, Organic Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Strawberry, Light Honey Drizzle
"The Patriot"
Organic/Gluten-Free/Nut-Free Granola, Organic Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Cacao Nibs, Light Honey Drizzle
BYOB
Smoothies
Sperry Berry
Super Food for the Brain: Acai, Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Banana, Coconut Water
Green One
Full of you daily nutrients! Spinach, Apple, Basil, Lemon, Banana, Coconut Water
Avie-Monkey
A Healthy Protein packed Milkshake: Unsweet Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Cinnamon, Dates, Banana, Cacao Nibs
Basil Sunshine
Lite and Tasty Smoothie! Mango, Pineapple, Basil, Lemon, Coconut Water, Agave
BYOS
Poke Bowls
The "OG" Bowl
Choose your Main and Base Avocado, Pickled Cucumber, Scallion, Sesame Seeds, Spicy Mayo
Hawaiian Style
Choose your Main and Base Furikaki, Pineapple, Scallion, Macadamia Nuts, Sesame Seeds
Sweet Fire
Choose your Main and Base Seaweed Salad, Pineapple, Pickled Red Onion, Pickled Jalapeno, Chili Flakes, Spicy Mayo
Hot & Sour Chicken Bowl
Hot & Sour Chicken, White Rice, Scallion, Sesame Seeds
Build Your Own
Bagels and Toast
Toasted Bagel
Plain bagel with your choice of toppings.
Avocado Toast
Locally made Farmhouse Sourdough bread topped with Olive Oil, Avocado, Lemon Juice, Salt, Pepper, Hemp Seed and Chili Flakes
Nutty Danner
Plain Bagel toasted topped with All Natural Almond Butter, Banana, Hemp Seed and Honey.
Nutella Toast
Locally made Farmhouse Suordough topped with Nutella, Banana, Strawberry, Hemp Seed and Honey
Veggi Hummus Toast
Locally made Farmhouse Sourdough topped with Signature Black Bean Hummus, Cucumber and Pico De Gallo.
Wraps & Salads
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
315 King Street Unit A, Charleston, SC 29401