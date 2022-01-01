Beecher's Handmade Cheese Pike Place Market

Breadzel

In the Skagit Valley, the WSU Bread Lab works with farmers growing rolling fields of non-GMO, heritage wheats developed for better flavor and nutrition. With the help of Grand Central Bakery and the Bread Lab, our breadzels are made with these heritage grains to give you a Breadzel that delivers a more flavorful and authentic bite then any bread snack. Contains gluten and dairy.