Beecher's Handmade Cheese Pike Place Market

"World's Best" Mac & Cheese Large
Grilled Cheese

Sandwiches

Flagship Sandwich

Flagship Sandwich

$9.99

Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, and Beecher's spread, grilled to perfection. Contains gluten and dairy.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.49

Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, melted to perfection. Contains gluten and dairy.

Turkey Panini

Turkey Panini

$10.99

Nitrite-free smoked turkey, Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, fresh sliced tomatoes, Beecher's spread. Contains gluten and dairy.

Mac

"World's Best" Mac & Cheese Small

$8.49

Customers tell us it's the "World's Best" and we think you'll agree. Savor the richness of penne pasta combined with Beecher's signature Flagship cheese. Contains gluten and dairy.

"World's Best" Mac & Cheese Large

$12.69

Customers tell us it's the "World's Best" and we think you'll agree. Savor the richness of penne pasta combined with Beecher's signature Flagship cheese. Contains gluten and dairy.

Smoked Salmon Mac Small

$9.99

Our famous mac taken up a notch with smoked salmon, herbs and green onion. Only at our Pike Place Market location. Contains gluten and dairy.

Smoked Salmon Mac Large

$15.49

Our famous mac taken up a notch with smoked salmon, herbs and green onion. Only at our Pike Place Market location. Contains gluten and dairy.

Soup

Tomato Flagship SM

Tomato Flagship SM

$5.99Out of stock

Contains gluten and dairy.

Tomato Flagship LG

Tomato Flagship LG

$8.99Out of stock

Contains gluten and dairy.

Breadzel

Breadzel

$5.75Out of stock

In the Skagit Valley, the WSU Bread Lab works with farmers growing rolling fields of non-GMO, heritage wheats developed for better flavor and nutrition. With the help of Grand Central Bakery and the Bread Lab, our breadzels are made with these heritage grains to give you a Breadzel that delivers a more flavorful and authentic bite then any bread snack. Contains gluten and dairy.

Drinks...

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.25
Virgil's Root Beer

Virgil's Root Beer

$3.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

If our online ordering is unavailable we apologize for the inconvenience. We look forward to serving you in-store 9am to 7pm.

Website

Location

1600 Pike Place, Seattle, WA 98101

Directions

