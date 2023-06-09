Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beecher's Handmade Cheese - SeaTac

review star

No reviews yet

17801 International Boulevard

SeaTac, WA 98158

Popular Items

Flagship, Basil & Tomato

Flagship, Basil & Tomato

$10.99

Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, and Beecher's spread, grilled to perfection

Smoked Turkey

Smoked Turkey

$10.99

Nitrite-free smoked turkey, Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, fresh sliced tomatoes, Beecher's spread

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.79

Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, melted to perfection


Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.79

Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, melted to perfection

Flagship, Basil & Tomato

Flagship, Basil & Tomato

$10.99

Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, and Beecher's spread, grilled to perfection

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$13.99

Flagship, Just Jack, fresh curds, Kurt’s tuna salad.

Smoked Turkey

Smoked Turkey

$10.99

Nitrite-free smoked turkey, Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, fresh sliced tomatoes, Beecher's spread

Kimchi Melt

Kimchi Melt

$9.99Out of stock

Firefly Kitchen's Kimchi, Flagship cheese and Just Jack cheese melted to perfection

Mac & Soup

"World's Best" Mac & Cheese Small

"World's Best" Mac & Cheese Small

$8.49

Made with our handcrafted Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, 8 ounces.

"World's Best" Mac & Cheese Large

"World's Best" Mac & Cheese Large

$12.99

Made with our handcrafted Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, 16 ounces.

Mariachi Mac & Cheese Small

$9.49

Roasted Anaheim chilies, a blend of fresh veggies, and Flagship cheese all come together with a spicy, south-of-the-border kick.

Mariachi Mac & Cheese Large

$13.99

Roasted Anaheim chilies, a blend of fresh veggies, and Flagship cheese all come together with a spicy, south-of-the-border kick.

Tomato Flagship Soup 8oz

Tomato Flagship Soup 8oz

$5.99

Made daily with fresh tomatoes and Beecher's Flagship cheese

Tomato Flagship Soup 16oz

Tomato Flagship Soup 16oz

$7.99

Made daily with fresh tomatoes and Beecher's Flagship cheese

Cheese Curd Lasagna

$10.99

Topped with Beecher's fresh cheese curds and filled with a bright tomato sauce and three additional cheeses, including our signature Flagship cheese, we're confident this lasagna is a "World's Best" winner, just like our unrivaled mac

Seasonal Small UC

Seasonal Small UC

$6.49

Made with chicken stock, white wine, house herbs. Our French onion is topped with croutons and shredded flagship.

Seasonal Large UC

Seasonal Large UC

$9.79

Made with chicken stock, white wine, house herbs. Our French onion is topped with croutons and shredded flagship.

Grab & Go

Chicken Florentine

$10.99
Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$10.39

Our mixed greens salad with cranberries, pistachios, Flagship cheese, basic vinaigrette. Gluten Free

3-Cheese Snack Pack

3-Cheese Snack Pack

$11.79

Beecher's flagship, just jack, and marco polo with cranberries, pistachios and crackers.

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50
Boylan's Cola

Boylan's Cola

$3.50

Purity Coconut Water

$5.25
If our online ordering is unavailable we apologize for the inconvenience. We look forward to serving you in store.

17801 International Boulevard, SeaTac, WA 98158

