Popular Items

Iced Latte-

$5.15+

Café Del Sol double shot, whole milk served over ice

Almond Pinwheel

$3.65

Flaky cornetto dough layered with frangipane—a velvety almond cream—rolled into a pinwheel and topped with sliced almonds and powdered sugar.

Cafe

Hot Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$9.69

Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, melted to perfection. Contains gluten and dairy.

Flagship Sandwich

$10.69

Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, and Beecher's spread, grilled to perfection. Contains gluten and dairy.

Turkey Panini

$11.89

Nitrite-free smoked turkey, Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, fresh sliced tomatoes, Beecher's spread. Contains gluten and dairy.

Grilled Egg & Cheese

$10.79

Egg, Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, melted to perfection. Contains gluten and dairy.

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$12.39

Chicken Sausage, Seasoned Egg, Mama Lils' Mayo, Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, melted to perfection. Contains gluten and dairy.

Chicken and Mama Lil's

$12.99

Shredded chicken breast, Mama Lils mayo, Flagship and Just Jack cheeses. Contains dairy and gluten.

Sausage Biscuit

$9.99

Mac & Soup & Bread

"World's Best" Mac & Cheese Small

$8.69

Customers tell us it's the "World's Best" and we think you'll agree. Savor the richness of penne pasta combined with Beecher's signature Flagship cheese.

"World's Best" Mac & Cheese Large

$12.89

Customers tell us it's the "World's Best" and we think you'll agree. Savor the richness of penne pasta combined with Beecher's signature Flagship cheese.

Mariachi Mac & Cheese Small

$8.69

Roasted Anaheim chilies, a blend of fresh veggies, and Flagship cheese all come together with a spicy, south-of-the-border kick.

Mariachi Mac & Cheese Large

$12.89

Roasted Anaheim chilies, a blend of fresh veggies, and Flagship cheese all come together with a spicy, south-of-the-border kick.

Mixed Mac SM

$8.69

The best of both worlds. 8oz of half Mariachi and half World's Best.

Mixed Mac LG

$12.89

The best of both worlds. 16oz of half Mariachi and half World's Best.

Quinoa Bowl Egg

$9.99

Marinated quinoa, tomatoes, egg, arugula.

Tomato Flagship SM

$5.99

Ground tomato, Beecher’s Flagship cheese, heavy cream, yellow onion, butter, salt, and white pepper. Contains Dairy.

Tomato Flagship LG

$8.99

Ground tomato, Beecher’s Flagship cheese, heavy cream, yellow onion, butter, salt, and white pepper. Contains Dairy.

Sonoran Tortilla SM

$5.99

Ground tomatoes, corn, yellow onion, corn tortilla, olive oil, cilantro, salt, chipotle puree, and black pepper. Vegan.

Sonoran Tortilla LG

$8.99

Ground tomatoes, corn, yellow onion, corn tortilla, olive oil, cilantro, salt, chipotle puree, and black pepper. Vegan.

Demi Baguette

$2.25Out of stock

Baked and delivered fresh from Grand Central Bakery every day.

Breadzel

$5.75

In the Skagit Valley, the WSU Bread Lab works with farmers growing rolling fields of non-GMO, heritage wheats developed for better flavor and nutrition. With the help of Grand Central Bakery and the Bread Lab, our breadzels are made with these heritage grains to give you a Breadzel that delivers a more flavorful and authentic bite then any bread snack.

Pastries From Macrina

Cornetto Plain

$3.95

Cornetti are formed from a triangle of our laminated dough and rolled to create a slight crescent shape. Lightly sweet, flaky on the outside and moist inside.

Cornetto Chocolate

$3.65

Cornetto filled with batons of semisweet chocolate

Almond Pinwheel

$3.65

Flaky cornetto dough layered with frangipane—a velvety almond cream—rolled into a pinwheel and topped with sliced almonds and powdered sugar.

Muffin Morning Glory

$3.65

A supremely moist muffin loaded with pineapple, carrots, apples, coconut, walnuts and raisins

Muffin Vegan

$3.65

These decadent muffins are both vegan and gluten-free.* They’re moist and richly flavored, with hints of cinnamon and vanilla. *Made with gluten-free ingredients but produced in a gluten-friendly environment.

Scone Blueberry

$3.95

Delicious buttermilk scone studded with sweet, tangy blueberries and laced with orange zest

Scone Vegan Oat

$3.25

Oats add texture and a delicate flavor to these lightly-sweetened vegan scones. Moist raspberries flavor every bite, and a hint of orange zest rounds out the taste

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.95

From Grand Central Bakery, a classic, Tollhouse-style chocolate chip cookie. As good as it gets.

Coffee to Go

Hot

Drip Coffee-

$3.00+

Café Luna Blend

Americano-

$3.80+

Café Del Sol double shot, hot water

Latte-

$4.55+

Steamed whole milk, Café Del Sol double shot

Mocha-

$5.05+

House made chocolate sauce, steamed whole milk, Café Del Sol double shot

Chai Latte-

$4.60+

Rishi Masala Chai, steamed whole milk

Espresso-

$3.60+

Café Del Sol double shot

Cappuccino -

$4.55+

Steamed whole milk, Café Del Sol double shot

Iced

Iced Americano-

$3.90+

Café Del Sol double shot, served over ice

Iced Latte-

$5.15+

Café Del Sol double shot, whole milk served over ice

Iced Mocha-

$5.45+

House made chocolate sauce, whole milk, Café Del Sol double shot, served over ice

Iced Chai Latte-

$4.95+

Rishi Masala Chai, whole milk, served over ice

Grab and Go

Sandwiches & Salads

Turkey & Chutney - Cold

$12.69
Caprese Sandwich - Cold

$9.99

Spicy Mediterranean Crunch Salad

$9.49

Salad Caesar

$9.49Out of stock
Mixed Greens Salad

$9.49

Our mixed greens salad with cranberries, pistachios, Flagship cheese, basic vinaigrette. Gluten Free

Chicken Cup

$2.99

Aztec Trinity

$8.99
Chicken Florentine

$9.99

Quinoa Bowl Chicken

$11.69

Wrap Yam

$9.69
Wrap Chicken w/ Peppers

Wrap Chicken w/ Peppers

$10.99

Drinks

Boylan's Cola

$3.50
Boxed Water

$3.25
Honest Juice Box

$2.25

Cheese & Yogurt

3-Cheese Snack Pack

$10.79

Beecher's flagship, just jack, and marco polo with cranberries, pistachios and crackers.

Eggs Hard Boiled

$3.45
Flagship Cheese Stick

$1.99

Flagship Cheese Stick - 24 pack

$39.95
Marco Polo Cheese Stick

$1.99

Marco Polo Cheese Stick - 24 pack

$39.95

Yogurt Granola

$5.45

Elleno's Marionberry Yogurt

$5.45

Vive Original

$5.95

Vive Elderberry

$5.95
Market Herb Cheese Curds

$8.95

Fresh Curds 8oz

$8.95

Fresh Curds 16oz

$12.95Out of stock
Marinated Peppers Cheese Curds

$8.95

Calabrese Snack Pack

$4.50

Genoa Snack Pack

$4.50