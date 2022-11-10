- Home
Beef 'O' Brady's - Lake Placid FL
128 Reviews
$$
110 Plaza Ave
Lake Placid, FL 33852
Daily Specials
Shareable Starters
Combo Appetizer
3 crispy hand-breaded chicken tenders, 3 mozzarella planks, beer-battered onion rings and a cheese quesadilla. Served with 4 dipping sauces. No substitutions, please. (2155 CAL.)
Steak Loaded Nachos
A generous portion of crispy tortilla chips topped with taco seasoned grilled Angus skirt steak, cheddar jack cheese, creamy queso, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, jalapeños and Cotija cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream. (1515 CAL.)
Chicken Loaded Nachos
A generous portion of crispy tortilla chips topped with taco seasoned all-white meat grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, creamy queso, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, jalapeños and Cotija cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream. (1465 CAL.)
Beef Loaded Nachos
A generous portion of crispy tortilla chips topped with taco seasoned beef, cheddar jack cheese, creamy queso, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, jalapeños and Cotija cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream. (1595 CAL.)
Boom Boom Shrimp
12 breaded and fried then tossed in Boom Boom sauce. (1090 CAL.)
Fried Mozzarella
6 planks of whole milk mozzarella coated with Italian-style bread crumbs, lightly fried and served with marinara sauce. (730 CAL.)
Steak Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (1015 CAL.)
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (975 CAL.)
Queso & Chips
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 CAL.)
Salsa & Chips
(590 CAL.)
Beer-Battered Onion Rings
Served with Boom Boom sauce. (1470 CAL.)
Hand-Breaded Pickle Chips
Served with ranch dressing for dipping. (480 CAL.)
Cheeseburger Fries
Crispy golden fries topped with our chopped, premium blend Angus burger patty, diced tomato, pickles, red onion, mustard, mayo and melted American cheese. (1280 CAL.)
Buffalo Ranch Fries
Crispy golden fries drizzled with our signature Buffalo sauce and ranch dressing. (970 CAL.)
Basket of French Fries
(710 CAL.) Add bacon (120 CAL.), cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) or queso (160 CAL.)
Traditional Wings
6 Wings
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
10 Wings
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
15 Wings
15 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (1300-1900 CAL)
20 Wings
20 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (1730-2530 CAL)
Traditional Wing Basket
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
Boneless Wings
Boneless 6 Wings
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
Boneless 10 Wings
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Boneless 15 Wings
15 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (800-1775 CAL)
Boneless 20 Wings
20 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (1070-2370 CAL)
Boneless Wing Basket
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Fresh Salads
Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed in a tangy Caesar dressing. Topped with your choice of grilled or blackened chicken. (770 CAL.)
Big Catch Salad
A large fillet of mild white fish grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper or blackened on crisp salad greens with red onions and tomatoes topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with fresh lemon. (360 CAL.)
Garden Salad
Crisp salad greens topped with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, red onions and seasoned croutons. (260 CAL.)
Santa Fe Chicken Salad
Southwestern grilled chicken served over crisp salad greens topped with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, red onions and tortilla strips with sour cream and our signature salsa. (605 CAL.)
Chef Salad
Sliced turkey and ham, smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese and chopped tomatoes over crisp salad greens. (440 CAL.)
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce and served over crisp romaine lettuce, topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons. (560 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Salad
Seasoned grilled chicken and sautéed mushrooms on crisp salad greens with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and red onions. (310 CAL.)
Sandwiches & Wraps
Steak Garlic Melt
Thinly shaved steak, sliced onions and provolone cheese served hot and pressed on garlic Cuban bread. (1260 CAL.)
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Crispy hand-breaded chicken breast fried to perfection then tossed in Nashville Hot sauce, served on our toasted brioche bun with pickles and coleslaw. (1930 CAL.)
Original Reuben
Thinly sliced Angus corned beef topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye. (1240 Cal)
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy hand-breaded chicken breast fried to perfection then tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce, served on our toasted brioche bun with pickles and ranch dressing. (1520 CAL.)
Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly shaved steak grilled with green peppers and onions, topped with provolone cheese on a hoagie roll. Loaded with flavor! (1030 CAL.)
Cuban - Hot and Pressed
Ham, salami and Swiss cheese served on authentic Cuban bread with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mustard and mayo. (1330 Cal)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1430 CAL.)
Club Wrap
Thinly sliced ham and turkey with smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1360 Cal)