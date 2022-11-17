Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Beef 'O' Brady's - Enterprise AL

1,818 Reviews

$$

621 Boll Weevil Circle

Ste. 32-A

Enterprise, AL 36330

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Wings
Traditional Wing Basket
Boneless 10 Wings

Daily Specials

Thursday Philly Cheesesteak

Thursday Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99

Shareable Starters

Combo Appetizer

Combo Appetizer

$15.29

3 crispy hand-breaded chicken tenders, 3 mozzarella planks, beer-battered onion rings and a cheese quesadilla. Served with 4 dipping sauces. No substitutions, please. (2155 CAL.)

Steak Loaded Nachos

Steak Loaded Nachos

$15.99

A generous portion of crispy tortilla chips topped with taco seasoned grilled Angus skirt steak, cheddar jack cheese, creamy queso, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, jalapeños and Cotija cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream. (1515 CAL.)

Chicken Loaded Nachos

Chicken Loaded Nachos

$12.99

A generous portion of crispy tortilla chips topped with taco seasoned all-white meat grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, creamy queso, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, jalapeños and Cotija cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream. (1465 CAL.)

Beef Loaded Nachos

Beef Loaded Nachos

$13.99

A generous portion of crispy tortilla chips topped with taco seasoned beef, cheddar jack cheese, creamy queso, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, jalapeños and Cotija cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream. (1595 CAL.)

Boom Boom Shrimp

Boom Boom Shrimp

$10.99

12 breaded and fried then tossed in Boom Boom sauce. (1090 CAL.)

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$8.59

6 planks of whole milk mozzarella coated with Italian-style bread crumbs, lightly fried and served with marinara sauce. (730 CAL.)

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$13.99

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (1015 CAL.)

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (975 CAL.)

Queso & Chips

Queso & Chips

$7.59

A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 CAL.)

Salsa & Chips

Salsa & Chips

$4.99

(590 CAL.)

Beer-Battered Onion Rings

Beer-Battered Onion Rings

$8.99

Served with Boom Boom sauce. (1470 CAL.)

Hand-Breaded Pickle Chips

Hand-Breaded Pickle Chips

$7.99

Served with ranch dressing for dipping. (480 CAL.)

Cheeseburger Fries

Cheeseburger Fries

$10.29

Crispy golden fries topped with our chopped, premium blend Angus burger patty, diced tomato, pickles, red onion, mustard, mayo and melted American cheese. (1280 CAL.)

Buffalo Ranch Fries

Buffalo Ranch Fries

$6.49

Crispy golden fries drizzled with our signature Buffalo sauce and ranch dressing. (970 CAL.)

Basket of French Fries

Basket of French Fries

$4.99

(710 CAL.) Add bacon (120 CAL.), cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) or queso (160 CAL.)

Traditional Wings

6 Wings

6 Wings

$10.99

6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)

10 Wings

10 Wings

$14.99

10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)

15 Wings

15 Wings

$21.99

15 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (1300-1900 CAL)

20 Wings

20 Wings

$28.99

20 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (1730-2530 CAL)

Traditional Wing Basket

Traditional Wing Basket

$15.99

8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)

Boneless Wings

Boneless 6 Wings

Boneless 6 Wings

$10.29

6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)

Boneless 10 Wings

Boneless 10 Wings

$13.99

10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)

Boneless 15 Wings

Boneless 15 Wings

$19.49

15 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (800-1775 CAL)

Boneless 20 Wings

Boneless 20 Wings

$24.59

20 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (1070-2370 CAL)

Boneless Wing Basket

Boneless Wing Basket

$15.49

8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)

Fresh Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.29

Crisp romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed in a tangy Caesar dressing. Topped with your choice of grilled or blackened chicken. (770 CAL.)

Big Catch Salad

Big Catch Salad

$12.59

A large fillet of mild white fish grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper or blackened on crisp salad greens with red onions and tomatoes topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with fresh lemon. (360 CAL.)

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.69

Crisp salad greens topped with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, red onions and seasoned croutons. (260 CAL.)

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$10.99

Southwestern grilled chicken served over crisp salad greens topped with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, red onions and tortilla strips with sour cream and our signature salsa. (605 CAL.)

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$11.29

Sliced turkey and ham, smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese and chopped tomatoes over crisp salad greens. (440 CAL.)

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.29

Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce and served over crisp romaine lettuce, topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons. (560 Cal)

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Seasoned grilled chicken and sautéed mushrooms on crisp salad greens with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and red onions. (310 CAL.)

Sandwiches & Wraps

Steak Garlic Melt

Steak Garlic Melt

$13.99

Thinly shaved steak, sliced onions and provolone cheese served hot and pressed on garlic Cuban bread. (1260 CAL.)

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$10.89

Crispy hand-breaded chicken breast fried to perfection then tossed in Nashville Hot sauce, served on our toasted brioche bun with pickles and coleslaw. (1930 CAL.)

Original Reuben

Original Reuben

$10.89

Thinly sliced Angus corned beef topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye. (1240 Cal)

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.89

Crispy hand-breaded chicken breast fried to perfection then tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce, served on our toasted brioche bun with pickles and ranch dressing. (1520 CAL.)

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.99

Thinly shaved steak grilled with green peppers and onions, topped with provolone cheese on a hoagie roll. Loaded with flavor! (1030 CAL.)

Cuban - Hot and Pressed

Cuban - Hot and Pressed

$10.89

Ham, salami and Swiss cheese served on authentic Cuban bread with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mustard and mayo. (1330 Cal)

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.89

Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)

Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.89

Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1430 CAL.)

Club Wrap

Club Wrap

$10.89

Thinly sliced ham and turkey with smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1360 Cal)

Premium Blend Angus Burgers

Five Cheese Burger

Five Cheese Burger

$11.49

Angus covered with melted American, provolone, cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses between 2 slices of brioche bread. Garnished with a crunchy, melty mozzarella cheese plank. (1570 CAL.)

The 'O' Brady Burger

The 'O' Brady Burger

$11.49

Angus seasoned with a blend of herbs and spices, topped with melted provolone cheese and served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. (1350 CAL.)

OMG Burger

OMG Burger

$15.99

2 Angus patties cooked to perfection, topped with 4 slices of smoked bacon, 4 slices of American cheese, lettuce and tomato. (1890 CAL.)

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.49

Angus covered with Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce, melted American cheese, smoked bacon and 2 onion rings. Served with lettuce and tomato. (1550 CAL.)

Amarillo Firecracker Burger

Amarillo Firecracker Burger

$11.79

Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet red chili aioli. (1570 CAL.)

Angus Cheeseburger Wrap

Angus Cheeseburger Wrap

$11.49

Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$12.99Out of stock

Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (960 Cal)

Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger

Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger

$9.99

Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1160 CAL.)

Entrees

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$13.29

16 juicy shrimp grilled or blackened and served with steamed broccoli, seasoned rice, cocktail sauce and fresh lemon. (570-605 Cal)

Big Catch Dinner

Big Catch Dinner

$13.29

A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)

Grilled Chicken Dinner

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$12.29

2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)

Fish 'N' Chips

Fish 'N' Chips

$12.79

4 delicious beer-battered cod fillets fried golden brown and served with tartar sauce, fresh lemon, fries and coleslaw. Malt vinegar served on request (1280 Cal)

Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders

Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders

$12.59

4 crispy chicken tenders, hand-breaded and fried to perfection. Served with fries, coleslaw and BBQ sauce or honey mustard dressing. Try it Nashville Hot style. (1180 CAL. – 1670 CAL.)

Cheesy Bacon Chicken

Cheesy Bacon Chicken

$14.99

2 chicken breasts grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing for dipping, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli. (960-1170 Cal)

Hand-Breaded Fried Shrimp

Hand-Breaded Fried Shrimp

$13.29

12 tail-off hand-breaded shrimp fried to a delicious crunch, served with fries, coleslaw, cocktail sauce and fresh lemon. Try it Nashville Hot style. (1055 CAL. – 1410 CAL.)

Duo Fajitas

Duo Fajitas

$16.99

A duo of flavor on a sizzling skillet with Angus skirt steak and seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (760 CAL.)

Steak Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$16.99

Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (800 Cal)

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)

Chopped Angus Steak

Chopped Angus Steak

$12.29

Premium blend Angus smothered with grilled mushrooms, sautéed onions and savory gravy. Served with mashed potatoes & gravy and fresh steamed broccoli. (670 CAL.)

Dubliner

Dubliner

$12.49

Thinly sliced steak, grilled mushrooms, Swiss cheese, grilled brioche bread and creamy mashed potatoes smothered with savory gravy. Served with fresh steamed broccoli. (940 CAL.)

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$16.49

Our grilled 8 oz. salmon is seasoned with kosher salt and pepper and has a mild flavor and flaky texture. (590-1120 Cal)

Sirloin

Sirloin

$14.99

6 oz. USDA Choice Cut Sirloin seasoned with kosher salt and pepper then grilled to your liking. (490-1120 Cal)

Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$16.99

6 oz. USDA Choice Cut Sirloin and 8 grilled or 5 hand-breaded fried shrimp. (650-1180 Cal)

Tacos & Bowls

Chicken Street Tacos

Chicken Street Tacos

$9.89

2 all white meat chicken grilled with lime and taco seasoning. Topped with lettuce, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, creamy Poblano sauce and Cotija cheese. (960 CAL.)

Steak Street Tacos

Steak Street Tacos

$11.89

2 Angus skirt steak grilled with lime and taco seasoning. Topped with lettuce, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, creamy Poblano sauce and Cotija cheese. (990 CAL.)

Beef Street Tacos

Beef Street Tacos

$10.89

2 ground beef grilled with lime and taco seasoning. Topped with lettuce, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, creamy Poblano sauce and Cotija cheese. (1130 CAL)

Fish Street Tacos

Fish Street Tacos

$10.89

2 mild white fish grilled with lime and taco seasoning or hand-breaded and fried. Topped with fresh cabbage, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, creamy Poblano sauce and Cotija cheese. (950 CAL. - 1050 CAL.)

Shrimp Street Tacos

Shrimp Street Tacos

$11.89

2 shrimp grilled with lime and taco seasoning or hand-breaded and fried. Topped with fresh cabbage, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, creamy Poblano sauce and Cotija cheese. (950 CAL. - 960 CAL.)

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$10.99

Grilled chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli and chopped tomatoes over seasoned rice. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (980 CAL.)

Steak Bowl

Steak Bowl

$12.99

Grilled Steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli and chopped tomatoes over seasoned rice. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1010 CAL.)

Shrimp Bowl

Shrimp Bowl

$12.99

Grilled shrimp, peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli and chopped tomatoes over seasoned rice. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1000 CAL.)

Veggie Bowl

Veggie Bowl

$9.49

Grilled veggies, peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli and chopped tomatoes over seasoned rice. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (970 CAL.)

Sides

Broccoli Side

Broccoli Side

$2.99

(35 Cal)

Caesar Salad Side

Caesar Salad Side

$4.29

(210 Cal)

Cole Slaw Side

Cole Slaw Side

$1.99

(150 Cal)

Fries Side

Fries Side

$2.99

(360 Cal)

Garden Salad Side

Garden Salad Side

$4.29

(130 CAL.)

Mashed Potatoes Side

$2.99

Gravy Upon Request (220 CAL. - 245 CAL.)

Seasoned Rice Side

Seasoned Rice Side

$2.99

(370 Cal)

Zucchini Side

Zucchini Side

$2.99

(160 Cal)

Shareable Desserts

Funnel Fries

Funnel Fries

$5.99

Served with chocolate and caramel dipping sauces. (810 Cal)

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$5.99

Drizzled with choice of strawberry, chocolate or caramel sauce. (600 CAL.)

Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie

Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie

$6.99

(960 CAL.)

Kids Combos

Kid Grilled Cheese

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (540-1130 Cal)

Kid Mac & Cheese

Kid Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (350-940 Cal)

Kid Nuggets

Kid Nuggets

$5.99

Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (350-930 Cal)

Kid Chicken Tenders

Kid Chicken Tenders

$6.49

Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (230-940 Cal)

Kid Cheeseburger

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.49

Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)

Flavored Teas

Lemon Tea Twister Togo

Lemon Tea Twister Togo

$2.49
Mango Fruit Tea Togo

Mango Fruit Tea Togo

$2.99
Raspberry Fruit Tea Togo

Raspberry Fruit Tea Togo

$2.99
Strawberry Fruit Tea Togo

Strawberry Fruit Tea Togo

$2.99

Coke Freestyle

Aha Sparkling Water Freestyle Togo

Aha Sparkling Water Freestyle Togo

$2.49
Barqs Cream Soda Freestyle Togo

Barqs Cream Soda Freestyle Togo

$2.49
Barqs Diet Cream Soda Freestyle Togo

Barqs Diet Cream Soda Freestyle Togo

$2.49
Barqs Diet Freestyle Togo

Barqs Diet Freestyle Togo

$2.49
Barqs Freestyle Togo

Barqs Freestyle Togo

$2.49
Caffeine Free Diet Coke Freestyle Togo

Caffeine Free Diet Coke Freestyle Togo

$2.49
Coke Freestyle Togo

Coke Freestyle Togo

$2.49
Coke Zero Freestyle Togo

Coke Zero Freestyle Togo

$2.49
Diet Coke Freestyle Togo

Diet Coke Freestyle Togo

$2.49
Diet Dr Pepper Freestyle Togo

Diet Dr Pepper Freestyle Togo

$2.49
Dr Pepper Freestyle Togo

Dr Pepper Freestyle Togo

$2.49
Fanta Freestyle Togo

Fanta Freestyle Togo

$2.49
Fanta Zero Freestyle Togo

Fanta Zero Freestyle Togo

$2.49
Hi-C Freestyle Togo

Hi-C Freestyle Togo

$2.49
Mello Yello Freestyle Togo

Mello Yello Freestyle Togo

$2.49
Mello Yello Zero Freestyle Togo

Mello Yello Zero Freestyle Togo

$2.49
Minute Maid Drinks Freestyle Togo

Minute Maid Drinks Freestyle Togo

$2.49
Minute Maid Lemonade Freestyle Togo

Minute Maid Lemonade Freestyle Togo

$2.49
Minute Maid Light Drinks Freestyle Togo

Minute Maid Light Drinks Freestyle Togo

$2.49
Minute Maid Light Lemonade Freestyle Togo

Minute Maid Light Lemonade Freestyle Togo

$2.49
Minute Maid Sparkling Freestyle Togo

Minute Maid Sparkling Freestyle Togo

$2.49
Powerade Freestyle Togo

Powerade Freestyle Togo

$2.49
Powerade Zero Freestyle Togo

Powerade Zero Freestyle Togo

$2.49
Seagram's Diet Ginger Ale Freestyle Togo

Seagram's Diet Ginger Ale Freestyle Togo

$2.49
Seagram's Ginger Ale Freestyle Togo

Seagram's Ginger Ale Freestyle Togo

$2.49
Sprite Freestyle Togo

Sprite Freestyle Togo

$2.49
Sprite Zero Freestyle Togo

Sprite Zero Freestyle Togo

$2.49
Vitaminwater Freestyle Togo

Vitaminwater Freestyle Togo

$2.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Good Food, Good Sports

Website

Location

621 Boll Weevil Circle, Ste. 32-A, Enterprise, AL 36330

Directions

Gallery
Beef 'O' Brady's image
Beef 'O' Brady's image
Beef 'O' Brady's image
Map
More near Enterprise
Dothan
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Defuniak Springs
review star
No reviews yet
Crestview
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Niceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Santa Rosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)
Miramar Beach
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Chattahoochee
review star
Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Rosemary Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Destin
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston