Beef 'O' Brady's - Gray TN (Johnson City)
764 Reviews
$$
2913 Boones Creek Road
Johnson City, TN 37615
Daily Specials
Shareable Starters
Combo Appetizer
3 crispy hand-breaded chicken tenders, 3 mozzarella planks, beer-battered onion rings and a cheese quesadilla. Served with 4 dipping sauces. No substitutions, please. (2155 CAL.)
Steak Loaded Nachos
A generous portion of crispy tortilla chips topped with taco seasoned grilled Angus skirt steak, cheddar jack cheese, creamy queso, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, jalapeños and Cotija cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream. (1515 CAL.)
Chicken Loaded Nachos
A generous portion of crispy tortilla chips topped with taco seasoned all-white meat grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, creamy queso, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, jalapeños and Cotija cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream. (1465 CAL.)
Beef Loaded Nachos
A generous portion of crispy tortilla chips topped with taco seasoned beef, cheddar jack cheese, creamy queso, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, jalapeños and Cotija cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream. (1595 CAL.)
Boom Boom Shrimp
12 breaded and fried then tossed in Boom Boom sauce. (1090 CAL.)
Fried Mozzarella
6 planks of whole milk mozzarella coated with Italian-style bread crumbs, lightly fried and served with marinara sauce. (730 CAL.)
Steak Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (1015 CAL.)
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (975 CAL.)
Queso & Chips
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 CAL.)
Salsa & Chips
(590 CAL.)
Beer-Battered Onion Rings
Served with Boom Boom sauce. (1470 CAL.)
Hand-Breaded Pickle Chips
Served with ranch dressing for dipping. (480 CAL.)
Cheeseburger Fries
Crispy golden fries topped with our chopped, premium blend Angus burger patty, diced tomato, pickles, red onion, mustard, mayo and melted American cheese. (1280 CAL.)
Buffalo Ranch Fries
Crispy golden fries drizzled with our signature Buffalo sauce and ranch dressing. (970 CAL.)
Basket of French Fries
(710 CAL.) Add bacon (120 CAL.), cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) or queso (160 CAL.)
Traditional Wings
6 Wings
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
10 Wings
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
15 Wings
15 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (1300-1900 CAL)
20 Wings
20 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (1730-2530 CAL)
Traditional Wing Basket
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
Boneless Wings
Boneless 6 Wings
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
Boneless 10 Wings
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Boneless 15 Wings
15 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (800-1775 CAL)
Boneless 20 Wings
20 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (1070-2370 CAL)
Boneless Wing Basket
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Fresh Salads
Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed in a tangy Caesar dressing. Topped with your choice of grilled or blackened chicken. (770 CAL.)
Big Catch Salad
A large fillet of mild white fish grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper or blackened on crisp salad greens with red onions and tomatoes topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with fresh lemon. (360 CAL.)
Garden Salad
Crisp salad greens topped with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, red onions and seasoned croutons. (260 CAL.)
Santa Fe Chicken Salad
Southwestern grilled chicken served over crisp salad greens topped with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, red onions and tortilla strips with sour cream and our signature salsa. (605 CAL.)
Chef Salad
Sliced turkey and ham, smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese and chopped tomatoes over crisp salad greens. (440 CAL.)
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce and served over crisp romaine lettuce, topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons. (560 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Salad
Seasoned grilled chicken and sautéed mushrooms on crisp salad greens with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and red onions. (310 CAL.)
Sandwiches & Wraps
Steak Garlic Melt
Thinly shaved steak, sliced onions and provolone cheese served hot and pressed on garlic Cuban bread. (1260 CAL.)
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Crispy hand-breaded chicken breast fried to perfection then tossed in Nashville Hot sauce, served on our toasted brioche bun with pickles and coleslaw. (1930 CAL.)
Original Reuben
Thinly sliced Angus corned beef topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye. (1240 Cal)
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy hand-breaded chicken breast fried to perfection then tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce, served on our toasted brioche bun with pickles and ranch dressing. (1520 CAL.)
Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly shaved steak grilled with green peppers and onions, topped with provolone cheese on a hoagie roll. Loaded with flavor! (1030 CAL.)
Cuban - Hot and Pressed
Ham, salami and Swiss cheese served on authentic Cuban bread with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mustard and mayo. (1330 Cal)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1430 CAL.)
Club Wrap
Thinly sliced ham and turkey with smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1360 Cal)
Premium Blend Angus Burgers
Five Cheese Burger
Angus covered with melted American, provolone, cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses between 2 slices of brioche bread. Garnished with a crunchy, melty mozzarella cheese plank. (1570 CAL.)
The 'O' Brady Burger
Angus seasoned with a blend of herbs and spices, topped with melted provolone cheese and served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. (1350 CAL.)
OMG Burger
2 Angus patties cooked to perfection, topped with 4 slices of smoked bacon, 4 slices of American cheese, lettuce and tomato. (1890 CAL.)
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
Angus covered with Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce, melted American cheese, smoked bacon and 2 onion rings. Served with lettuce and tomato. (1550 CAL.)
Amarillo Firecracker Burger
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet red chili aioli. (1570 CAL.)
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (960 Cal)
Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1160 CAL.)
Entrees
Grilled Shrimp Dinner
16 juicy shrimp grilled or blackened and served with steamed broccoli, seasoned rice, cocktail sauce and fresh lemon. (570-605 Cal)
Big Catch Dinner
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Dinner
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Fish 'N' Chips
4 delicious beer-battered cod fillets fried golden brown and served with tartar sauce, fresh lemon, fries and coleslaw. Malt vinegar served on request (1280 Cal)
Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders
4 crispy chicken tenders, hand-breaded and fried to perfection. Served with fries, coleslaw and BBQ sauce or honey mustard dressing. Try it Nashville Hot style. (1180 CAL. – 1670 CAL.)
Cheesy Bacon Chicken
2 chicken breasts grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing for dipping, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli. (960-1170 Cal)
Hand-Breaded Fried Shrimp
12 tail-off hand-breaded shrimp fried to a delicious crunch, served with fries, coleslaw, cocktail sauce and fresh lemon. Try it Nashville Hot style. (1055 CAL. – 1410 CAL.)
Duo Fajitas
A duo of flavor on a sizzling skillet with Angus skirt steak and seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (760 CAL.)
Steak Fajitas
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (800 Cal)
Chicken Fajitas
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
Chopped Angus Steak
Premium blend Angus smothered with grilled mushrooms, sautéed onions and savory gravy. Served with mashed potatoes & gravy and fresh steamed broccoli. (670 CAL.)
Dubliner
Thinly sliced steak, grilled mushrooms, Swiss cheese, grilled brioche bread and creamy mashed potatoes smothered with savory gravy. Served with fresh steamed broccoli. (940 CAL.)
Grilled Salmon
Our grilled 8 oz. salmon is seasoned with kosher salt and pepper and has a mild flavor and flaky texture. (590-1120 Cal)
Sirloin
6 oz. USDA Choice Cut Sirloin seasoned with kosher salt and pepper then grilled to your liking. (490-1120 Cal)
Surf & Turf
6 oz. USDA Choice Cut Sirloin and 8 grilled or 5 hand-breaded fried shrimp. (650-1180 Cal)
Tacos & Bowls
Chicken Street Tacos
2 all white meat chicken grilled with lime and taco seasoning. Topped with lettuce, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, creamy Poblano sauce and Cotija cheese. (960 CAL.)
Steak Street Tacos
2 Angus skirt steak grilled with lime and taco seasoning. Topped with lettuce, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, creamy Poblano sauce and Cotija cheese. (990 CAL.)
Beef Street Tacos
2 ground beef grilled with lime and taco seasoning. Topped with lettuce, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, creamy Poblano sauce and Cotija cheese. (1130 CAL)
Fish Street Tacos
2 mild white fish grilled with lime and taco seasoning or hand-breaded and fried. Topped with fresh cabbage, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, creamy Poblano sauce and Cotija cheese. (950 CAL. - 1050 CAL.)
Shrimp Street Tacos
2 shrimp grilled with lime and taco seasoning or hand-breaded and fried. Topped with fresh cabbage, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, creamy Poblano sauce and Cotija cheese. (950 CAL. - 960 CAL.)
Chicken Bowl
Grilled chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli and chopped tomatoes over seasoned rice. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (980 CAL.)
Steak Bowl
Grilled Steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli and chopped tomatoes over seasoned rice. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1010 CAL.)
Shrimp Bowl
Grilled shrimp, peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli and chopped tomatoes over seasoned rice. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1000 CAL.)
Veggie Bowl
Grilled veggies, peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli and chopped tomatoes over seasoned rice. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (970 CAL.)
Sides
Shareable Desserts
Kids Combos
Kid Grilled Cheese
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (540-1130 Cal)
Kid Mac & Cheese
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (350-940 Cal)
Kid Nuggets
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (350-930 Cal)
Kid Chicken Tenders
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (230-940 Cal)
Kid Cheeseburger
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)
Flavored Teas
Coke Freestyle
Aha Sparkling Water Freestyle Togo
Barqs Cream Soda Freestyle Togo
Barqs Diet Cream Soda Freestyle Togo
Barqs Diet Freestyle Togo
Barqs Freestyle Togo
Caffeine Free Diet Coke Freestyle Togo
Coke Freestyle Togo
Coke Zero Freestyle Togo
Diet Coke Freestyle Togo
Diet Dr Pepper Freestyle Togo
Dr Pepper Freestyle Togo
Fanta Freestyle Togo
Fanta Zero Freestyle Togo
Hi-C Freestyle Togo
Mello Yello Freestyle Togo
Mello Yello Zero Freestyle Togo
Minute Maid Drinks Freestyle Togo
Minute Maid Lemonade Freestyle Togo
Minute Maid Light Drinks Freestyle Togo
Minute Maid Light Lemonade Freestyle Togo
Minute Maid Sparkling Freestyle Togo
Powerade Freestyle Togo
Powerade Zero Freestyle Togo
Seagram's Diet Ginger Ale Freestyle Togo
Seagram's Ginger Ale Freestyle Togo
Sprite Freestyle Togo
Sprite Zero Freestyle Togo
Vitaminwater Freestyle Togo
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2913 Boones Creek Road, Johnson City, TN 37615