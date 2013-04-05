  • Home
  • /
  • Lutz
  • /
  • Beef 'O' Brady's - zzClosed Lutz FL (US 41) #102C OLD
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beef 'O' Brady's zzClosed Lutz FL (US 41) #102C OLD

1,091 Reviews

$$

18421 N US Hwy 41

Lutz, FL 33549

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family Friendly Sports Bar. Now open Saturday and Sunday for breakfast. Come and enjoy every game day from little league to the big league. Beef's has every game on our over 25 TVs. There is a fun game room and a great menu for kids complete with entrée, side and choice of drink. Enjoy your favorite beverage from our nitrogen infused 20 tap headache-less brews, specialty drinks, and a Coke freestyle machine that allows you to customize your soft drink to fit your taste.

Website

Location

18421 N US Hwy 41, Lutz, FL 33549

Directions

Gallery
Beef 'O' Brady's image
Beef 'O' Brady's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Black Sheep American Pub
orange starNo Reviews
18450 US 41 Lutz, FL 33549
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Lutz FL (US 41)
orange star3.9 • 1,091
18421 N US Hwy 41 Lutz, FL 33549
View restaurantnext
Station House BBQ
orange star4.8 • 538
16319 North Florida Ave Lutz, FL 33549
View restaurantnext
BARE BUNS CAFE @ LAKE COMO RESORT
orange starNo Reviews
20500 Cot Rd Lutz, FL 33558
View restaurantnext
Healthy & Fresco
orange starNo Reviews
21539 VILLAGE LAKES SHOPPING CENTER DRIVE Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Tampa FL (North Dale)
orange star4.9 • 173
15784 N. Dale Mabry Hwy Tampa, FL 33618
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lutz

Station House BBQ
orange star4.8 • 538
16319 North Florida Ave Lutz, FL 33549
View restaurantnext
Entre Panes - Lutz FL (SR54)
orange star4.4 • 54
24726 SR 54 Lutz, FL 33559
View restaurantnext
Calusa Pizza & Craft - 17695 N Dale Mabry Hwy
orange star4.5 • 13
17695 N Dale Mabry Hwy Lutz, FL 33548
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lutz
Land O Lakes
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Tampa
review star
Avg 4.3 (312 restaurants)
Oldsmar
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
New Port Richey
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Wesley Chapel
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Brandon
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Palm Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston