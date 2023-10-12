Main Menu

Shareable Starters

Fried Mozzarella

$9.99

6 planks of whole milk mozzarella coated with Italian-style bread crumbs, lightly fried and served with marinara sauce.

Combo Appetizer

$15.99

3 crispy hand-breaded chicken tenders, 3 mozzarella planks, beer-battered onion rings and a cheese quesadilla. Served with 4 dipping sauces. No substitutions, please.

Queso & Chips

$8.99

A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips.

Hand-Breaded Pickle Chips

$8.99

Served with ranch dressing for dipping.

Boom Boom Shrimp

$10.99

12 breaded and fried then tossed in Boom Boom sauce. (1090 CAL.)

Basket of Straight French Fries

$5.49

Add bacon, cheddar jack cheese or queso.

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.49

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa.

Beer-Battered Onion Rings

$9.99

Served with Boom Boom sauce.

Salsa & Chips

$5.99
Chicken Loaded Nachos

$13.99

A generous portion of crispy tortilla chips topped with taco seasoned all-white meat grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, creamy queso, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, jalapeños and Cotija cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Steak Loaded Nachos

$16.99

A generous portion of crispy tortilla chips topped with taco seasoned grilled Angus skirt steak, cheddar jack cheese, creamy queso, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, jalapeños and Cotija cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Beef Loaded Nachos

$14.99

A generous portion of crispy tortilla chips topped with taco seasoned beef, cheddar jack cheese, creamy queso, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, jalapeños and Cotija cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Steak Quesadilla

$15.89

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa.

Cheeseburger Fries

$11.59

Crispy golden fries topped with our chopped, premium blend Angus burger patty, diced tomato, pickles, red onion, mustard, mayo and melted American cheese.

Buffalo Ranch Fries

$7.59

Crispy golden fries drizzled with our signature Buffalo sauce and ranch dressing.

Traditional Wings

6 Wings

$10.99

6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings.

10 Wings

$15.29

10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings.

15 Wings

$21.99

15 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings.

20 Wings

$28.99

20 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings.

Traditional Wing Basket

$16.99

8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping.

Boneless Wings

Boneless 6 Wings

$10.29

6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces.

Boneless 10 Wings

$13.99

10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces.

Boneless 15 Wings

$19.49

15 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces.

Boneless 20 Wings

$24.59

20 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces.

Boneless Wing Basket

$16.29

8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping.

Fresh Salads

Chef Salad

$13.49

Sliced turkey and ham, smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese and chopped tomatoes over crisp salad greens.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.29

Seasoned grilled chicken and sautéed mushrooms on crisp salad greens with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and red onions.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.29

Crisp romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed in a tangy Caesar dressing. Topped with your choice of grilled or blackened chicken.

Big Catch Salad

$13.99

A large fillet of mild white fish grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper or blackened on crisp salad greens with red onions and tomatoes topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with fresh lemon.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.29

Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce and served over crisp romaine lettuce, topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons.

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$12.29

Southwestern grilled chicken served over crisp salad greens topped with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, red onions and tortilla strips with sour cream and our signature salsa.

Garden Salad

$8.49

Crisp salad greens topped with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, red onions and seasoned croutons.

Sandwiches & Wraps

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.99

Thinly shaved steak grilled with green peppers and onions, topped with provolone cheese on a hoagie roll. Loaded with flavor!

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing.

Cuban - Hot and Pressed

$11.99

Ham, salami and Swiss cheese served on authentic Cuban bread with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mustard and mayo.

Original Reuben

$11.99

Thinly sliced Angus corned beef topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye.

Steak Garlic Melt

$14.99

Thinly shaved steak, sliced onions and provolone cheese served hot and pressed on garlic Cuban bread.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Crispy hand-breaded chicken breast fried to perfection then tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce, served on our toasted brioche bun with pickles and ranch dressing.

Club Wrap

$11.99

Thinly sliced ham and turkey with smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Crispy hand-breaded chicken breast fried to perfection then tossed in Nashville Hot sauce, served on our toasted brioche bun with pickles and coleslaw.

Entrees

Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders

$13.99

4 crispy chicken tenders, hand-breaded and fried to perfection. Served with fries, coleslaw and BBQ sauce or honey mustard dressing. Try it Nashville Hot style.

Fish 'N' Chips

$13.99

Delicious beer-battered cod fillets fried golden brown and served with tartar sauce, fresh lemon, fries and coleslaw. Malt vinegar served on request.

Dubliner

$13.49

Thinly sliced steak, grilled mushrooms, Swiss cheese, grilled brioche bread and creamy mashed potatoes smothered with savory gravy. Served with fresh steamed broccoli.

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$13.99

2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style.

Chopped Angus Steak

$13.49

Premium blend Angus smothered with grilled mushrooms, sautéed onions and savory gravy. Served with mashed potatoes & gravy and fresh steamed broccoli.

Big Catch Dinner

$15.99

A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon.

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$15.99

16 juicy shrimp grilled or blackened and served with steamed broccoli, seasoned rice, cocktail sauce and fresh lemon.

Cheesy Bacon Chicken

$15.99

2 chicken breasts grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing for dipping, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli.

Hand-Breaded Fried Shrimp

$15.99

12 tail-off hand-breaded shrimp fried to a delicious crunch, served with fries, coleslaw, cocktail sauce and fresh lemon. Try it Nashville Hot style.

Duo Fajitas

$18.49

A duo of flavor on a sizzling skillet with Angus skirt steak and seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please.

Steak Fajitas

$18.49

Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please.

Chicken Fajitas

$15.99

Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream.

Premium Entrees

Grilled Salmon

$17.99

Our grilled 8 oz. salmon is seasoned with kosher salt and pepper and has a mild flavor and flaky texture.

Poblano Pico Salmon

$19.99

Topped with creamy poblano sauce, pico and tortilla strips. Served with seasoned rice and choice of side.

Firecracker Salmon

$19.99

Topped with sweet and spicy firecracker sauce and tortilla strips. Served with seasoned rice and choice of side.

Sirloin

$15.99

6 oz. USDA Choice Cut Sirloin seasoned with kosher salt and pepper the