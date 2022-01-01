Main picView gallery

Beef on the Boulevard 821 Frederick Road

821 Frederick Road

Catonsville, MD 21228

Food

Pit Beef

$9.00

Pit Ham

$9.00

Pit Turkey

$9.00

Double Trouble

$11.00

Fries

$4.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Cookie

$2.00

Drinks

Soda

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

821 Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD 21228

Main pic

