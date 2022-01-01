Beef Shack imageView gallery

Beef Shack Dekalb

795 Reviews

$

1180 W Lincoln Hwy

Dekalb, IL 60115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beef

The Beef Sandwich

The Beef Sandwich

$7.25+

Our best-in-county beef roasted with shack seasoning.

The Cheezy Beef

The Cheezy Beef

$7.75+

Our legendary beef covered in breathtaking melted cheese.

Cheezy Beef On Garlic

Cheezy Beef On Garlic

$7.95+

Our cheezy beef baked on fresh garlic bread buns that will slap your taste buds across the face with ﬂavor.

Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$6.50+

Traditionally seasoned, grilled fresh, and then drizzled with beef gravy ( because we're big beef fans here )

Combo: Beef & Sausage

Combo: Beef & Sausage

$8.35+

Grilled Italian sausage topped with our signature beef, for when one award winning meat isn't enough.

Meal Deal

$4.50+

Hot Dogs

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$3.00

Vienna Beef dogs, Chi-Town style (mustard, relish, onions, celery salt, tomatoes, sport peppers, pickle ) NOTE: Tuesdays Only $1 Dogs LIMIT 2 PER CUSTOMER

Double Chicago Dog

Double Chicago Dog

$4.00

Two Vienna Beef dogs, Chi-Town style (mustard, relish, onions, celery salt, tomatoes, sport peppers, pickle )

2 Chicago Style Hot Dogs, Mini Fry & Soda

$10.49

Plain Hot Dog

$3.00

NOTE: Tuesdays Only $1 Dogs LIMIT 2 PER CUSTOMER

Meal Deal

$4.50+

test dog

$1.00

Extra Dogs_Tues Only

$3.00

Must eats

Fresh-Cut French Fries

Fresh-Cut French Fries

$2.75+

Famously fresh cut and fried in front of your face.

Shack Sauce

Shack Sauce

$0.75

The sweet and tangy gateway sauce to life of maximum ﬂavor.

Cheezy Garlic Bread

Cheezy Garlic Bread

$3.00

One time our owner couldn't help it and just started eating the Cheezy Beef on Garlic before he put any beef on it. It was really good, so now it's a side order.

Cheese Sauce

$1.25

Side Hot Peppers

$0.50

Side Sweet Peppers

$0.50

Side Of Beef Gravy

$0.25

Side Of Chipolte Mayo

$0.50

Burgers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$6.95

Juicy, shack seasoned, aggressively hand-pressed angus beef with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo. Between toasted brioche buns.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.95

Same thing as our cheeseburger but with bacon ( ever heard of it ? ) Juicy, shack seasoned, aggressively hand-pressed angus beef with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo. Between toasted brioche buns.

Double Cheeseburger

$8.95

Juicy, shack seasoned, aggressively hand-pressed angus beef with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo. Between toasted brioche buns.

DBL Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.95

Juicy, shack seasoned, aggressively hand-pressed angus beef with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo. Between toasted brioche buns.

Hamburger

$6.50

Juicy, shack seasoned, aggressively hand-pressed angus beef with, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo. Between toasted brioche buns.

Double Hamburger

$8.50

Juicy, shack seasoned, aggressively hand-pressed angus beef with, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo. Between toasted brioche buns.

Meal Deal

$4.50+

Bacon Hamburger

$7.55

Juicy, shack seasoned, aggressively hand-pressed angus beef with, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo. Between toasted brioche buns.

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$6.95

24-hour marinated chicken breast with tomato, lettuce & chipotle mayo for a deep-close-your-eyes-and-curse ﬂavor.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.95

The great American sandwich using brioche buns, overﬂ owing with cheesy goodness.

Meal Deal

Meal Deal

$4.50+

Add Fresh-Cut Fry & Soda To Any Sandwich.

Healthy BS

The Shack Salad

$6.50+

Shakes

Mixed Shaked

$3.00

Drinks

Coca-Cola Beverages

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Retail

Giardiniera - Jar

$4.99

Shakes_Online Only

Chocolate

$3.00

Vanilla

$3.00

Grab and Go

Half Tray Beef Or Sausage

$34.99

Full Tray Beef Or Sausage

$69.99

Half Tray Beef & Sausage Combo

$39.99

Full Tray Beef & Sausage Combo

$79.99

Half Tray Burgers

$26.99

Full Tray Burgers

$53.99

Half Tray Chicago Dogs

$25.99

Full Tray Chicago Dogs

$51.99

Half Tray Chicken

$29.99

Full Tray Chicken

$59.99

Half Tray Shack Salad

$26.99

Full Tray Shack Salad

$53.99

Half Tray Fresh Cut Fries

$19.99

8 Inch Rolls

$1.99

Beef Up Party Package 2 1/2 LBS. Beef Sweet Or Hot Peppers (20) Half Sandwich Rolls

$84.99

DELIVERY CHARGE

$30.00

A La Carte

Beef

$18.00

Italian Sausage (8)

$13.99

Italian Sausage (16)

$27.99

2 1/2 LBS Beef

$45.00

mini sausage/sm salad/cookie

$12.00

Full Shack salad/cookie

$10.00

Delivery Charge

$30.00

Catering Packages

Package For 20

$115.99

Package For 30

$173.99

Package For 45

$260.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1180 W Lincoln Hwy, Dekalb, IL 60115

Directions

Gallery
Beef Shack image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dough Brothers Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 707
20 W. Benson Ave Cortland, IL 60112
View restaurantnext
The Dirty Bird 815 Food Truck #1 - The Dirty Bird 815 Food Truck #1
orange starNo Reviews
630 Plaza Drive #5 Sycamore, IL 60178
View restaurantnext
The Dirty Bird 815 Food Truck #2 - The Dirty Bird 815 Food Truck #2
orange starNo Reviews
630 Plaza Drive, Suite 5 Sycamore, IL 60178
View restaurantnext
The Dirty Bird
orange star4.8 • 34
124 South Maple Street Sycamore, IL 60178
View restaurantnext
Sycamore Dairy Ripple - 675 East State Street
orange starNo Reviews
675 East State Street Sycamore, IL 60178
View restaurantnext
Lodi Tap House - Maple Park - 309 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
309 Main St Maple Park, IL 60151
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Dekalb
Hampshire
review star
No reviews yet
Geneva
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Batavia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
South Elgin
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Huntley
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Belvidere
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Marengo
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston