Beef Shack Elgin North Randall**

No reviews yet

2300 North Randall Road

Elgin, IL 60124

Fresh-Cut French Fries
Cheezy Beef On Garlic
The Cheezy Beef

Beef

The Beef Sandwich

The Beef Sandwich

$9.39+

Our best-in-county beef roasted with shack seasoning.

The Cheezy Beef

The Cheezy Beef

$9.59+

Our legendary beef covered in breathtaking melted cheese.

Cheezy Beef On Garlic

Cheezy Beef On Garlic

$9.79+

Our cheezy beef baked on fresh garlic bread buns that will slap your taste buds across the face with ﬂavor.

Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$8.69+

Traditionally seasoned, grilled fresh, and then drizzled with beef gravy ( because we're big beef fans here )

Combo: Beef & Sausage

Combo: Beef & Sausage

$10.69+

Grilled Italian sausage topped with our signature beef, for when one award winning meat isn't enough.

Meal Deal

$4.50+

Hot Dogs

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$3.99

Vienna Beef dogs, Chi-Town style (mustard, relish, onions, celery salt, tomatoes, sport peppers, pickle ) NOTE: Tuesdays Only $1 Dogs LIMIT 2 PER CUSTOMER

Double Chicago Dog

Double Chicago Dog

$4.99

Two Vienna Beef dogs, Chi-Town style (mustard, relish, onions, celery salt, tomatoes, sport peppers, pickle )

2 Chicago Style Hot Dogs, Mini Fry & Soda

$10.69

Plain Hot Dog

$3.99

NOTE: Tuesdays Only $1 Dogs LIMIT 2 PER CUSTOMER

Meal Deal

$4.50+

Extra Dogs_Tues Only

$3.99

Must eats

Fresh-Cut French Fries

Fresh-Cut French Fries

$3.29+

Famously fresh cut and fried in front of your face.

Shack Sauce

Shack Sauce

$1.00

The sweet and tangy gateway sauce to life of maximum ﬂavor.

Cheezy Garlic Bread

Cheezy Garlic Bread

$3.00

One time our owner couldn't help it and just started eating the Cheezy Beef on Garlic before he put any beef on it. It was really good, so now it's a side order.

Cheese Sauce

$1.25

Side Hot Peppers

$1.00

Side Sweet Peppers

$1.00

Side Of Beef Gravy

Burgers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.39

Juicy, shack seasoned, aggressively hand-pressed angus beef with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo. Between toasted brioche buns.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Same thing as our cheeseburger but with bacon ( ever heard of it ? ) Juicy, shack seasoned, aggressively hand-pressed angus beef with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo. Between toasted brioche buns.

Double Cheeseburger

$11.39

Juicy, shack seasoned, aggressively hand-pressed angus beef with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo. Between toasted brioche buns.

DBL Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Juicy, shack seasoned, aggressively hand-pressed angus beef with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo. Between toasted brioche buns.

Hamburger

$8.69

Juicy, shack seasoned, aggressively hand-pressed angus beef with, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo. Between toasted brioche buns.

Double Hamburger

$10.69

Juicy, shack seasoned, aggressively hand-pressed angus beef with, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo. Between toasted brioche buns.

Meal Deal

$4.50+

Bacon Hamburger

$9.39

Juicy, shack seasoned, aggressively hand-pressed angus beef with, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo. Between toasted brioche buns.

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$9.59

24-hour marinated chicken breast with tomato, lettuce & chipotle mayo for a deep-close-your-eyes-and-curse ﬂavor.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.29

The great American sandwich using brioche buns, overﬂ owing with cheesy goodness.

Meal Deal

$4.50+

Healthy BS

The Shack Salad

$9.59+

Drinks

Coca-Cola Beverages

$2.95

Bottled Water

$1.95

Retail

Giardiniera - Jar

$4.99

Shakes_Online Only

Chocolate

$3.75

Vanilla

$3.75

Grab and Go

Half Tray Beef Or Sausage

$35.00

Full Tray Beef Or Sausage

$69.00

Half Tray Beef & Sausage Combo

$39.00

Full Tray Beef & Sausage Combo

$75.00

Half Tray Burgers

$29.00

Full Tray Burgers

$58.00

Half Tray Chicago Dogs

$29.00

Full Tray Chicago Dogs

$54.00

Half Tray Chicken

$35.00

Full Tray Chicken

$70.00

Half Tray Shack Salad

$35.00

Full Tray Shack Salad

$55.00

Half Tray Fresh Cut Fries

$20.00

8 Inch Rolls

$1.50

Beef Up Party Package 2 1/2 LBS. Beef Sweet Or Hot Peppers (20) Half Sandwich Rolls

$84.99

DELIVERY CHARGE

$30.00

A La Carte

Beef

$19.95

Italian Sausage (8)

$25.00

Italian Sausage (16)

$50.00

2 1/2 LBS Beef

$49.90

mini sausage/sm salad/cookie

$12.00

Full Shack salad/cookie

$10.00

Delivery Charge

$30.00

Catering Packages

Package For 20

$139.00

Package For 30

$195.00

Package For 45

$295.00
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
We are a Beef Dynasty. Our beef has won Best Beef in Kane County for 7 years running. That’s back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back Beef Championships.

2300 North Randall Road, Elgin, IL 60124

