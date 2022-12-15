Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beef & Brew Pub

677 Reviews

$$

305 captain thomas blvd

West Haven, CT 06516

Soup/App/Salad

Lefty's Chili

$8.00

Lean chuck steak, onions, garlic, a blend of chilis simmered in a delicious red sauce w/dark red kidney beans topped with cheddar

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Tons of onions, gently saureed until perfectly golden, simmered in rich beef broth & laced with sweet sherry. Topped w/melted Swiss

Day Soup Crock

$7.00

Made fresh with love, please inquire.

Roasted Peppers

$10.00

Ripe sweet peppers, fire girlled, marinated in basil, EVOO, aged Balsamic. Served with Grana Padina cheese & fire grilled bread

Fresh Mozz App

$9.00

Liuzzi’s local luscious soft cheese, almond amaretto crumble, B&B grown heirloom house made tomato marmalade. Served w/Lupi’s fresh bread

Gorgonzola Plate

$10.00

The King of cheeses. Imported creamy Gorgonzola Dolce cheese wedge, EVOO drizzle, sweet seedless grapes, fig infused aged balsamic vinegar served with house made crackers

Garlic Bread Fondue

$9.00

A delicious cheesy, gooey fondue with roasted garlic, 7 different cheeses served bubbly hot with griddled garlic bread for dipping

Roasted Cauliflower

$8.00

A blast of flavor, fresh cauliflower bathed in our house made curry sauce, oven roasted with golden raisins served with a horseradish dipping sauce

6 pc Tossed Wings

$9.00

Fresh wings fried perfectly in our special flour, served with Bleu cheese tossed in your choice of house Buffalo, Red Stag bbq, Jamaican Jerk or Chipotle

12 pc Tossed Wings

$17.00

Fresh wings fried perfectly in our special flour, served with Bleu cheese tossed in your choice of house Buffalo, Red Stag bbq, Jamaican Jerk or Chipotle

El Paso Taters

$8.00

Our fresh cut potatoes smothered with Lefty’s chili, melted cheddar and Jalapenos

Corn on the Cob

$5.00

Fresh sweet corn roasted in the husk then grilled on an open fire until perfect. Served w/butter

Stuffed Portobello

$9.00

Fresh Portobello mushroom loaded with an amazing sausage stuffing and topped w/parmigiana cheese and panko crumbs

Large House Salad

$7.00

A blend of fresh lettuces, tomatoes, imported olives, carrots & roasted peppers

Gorgonzola Salad

$12.00

Fresh crisp mixed greens, ripe tomatoes, roasted peppers, olives, tossed in a white balsamic dressing, topped with toasted almonds, seedless grapes, imported gorgonzola cheese, add chicken $6

Classic Caesar Salad

$8.00

Fresh crisp romaine lettuce tossed in our house made Caesar dressing, house baked garlic croutons and freshly grated parmigiana cheese $8 add chicken breast $6

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Crisp greens, ripe tomatoes, carrots, olives & roasted peppers tossed in honey balsamic, topped with a fire grilled breast of chicken marinated in EVOO, garlic, rosemary, aged balsamic vinegar $14

Shroomer Salad

$11.00

Fresh crisp mixed greens, ripe tomatoes, olives, carrots, roasted peppers tossed in a honey balsamic dressing then topped with a grilled portobello mushroom $11 add chicken breast $6

Classic Cob Salad

$16.00

Crisp greens, ripe tomato, carrot, olives tossed in a white balsamic dressing topped with fire grilled breast of chicken, crisp bacon, avocado and hard boiled egg $14

Red, White & Bleu Salad

$14.00

Fresh crisp mixed greens, tomatoes, olives, carrots & roasted peppers tossed in bleu cheese dressing then topped with imported crumbled Danish bleu cheese topped with Buffalo chicken $14

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.95

Burgers/Sandwiches

Plain & Simple

$13.95

Fresh burger, lettuce, tomato on a toasted roll

The Ultimate Cheeseburger

$14.50

Extra cheese melted on top and bottom Cheddar, American or Monterey Jack

Bacon Cheesebuger

$14.95

Topped w/your choice of cheese and smoked bacon

Smash Burger

$15.50

2 griddled chuck patties, smoked bacon american cheese, caramelized & steak sauce

Brendan's Onion Soup Burger

$14.50

Topped w/ melted swiss cheese, sherried onions and onion soup for dipping

Lefty's Chili Burger

$14.95

Like a sloppy joe but better. Melted cheddar and Lefty’s No Bean Chili

The Red Stag Burger

$14.50

Topped w/melted cream cheese, bacon, caramelized onions & slightly spicy Whiskey BBQ sauce

Black & Bleu Burger

$14.50

Pressed in our blackening spice blend, seared on a smokin hot cast irol skillet topped w/ Danish Bleu cheese

Ragin Cajun Burger

$13.95

Topped with Bleu cheese dressing, onion rings and hot sauce

The Mexicali Burger

$15.50

Extra melted cheddar cheese topped w/fresh tomato and jalapeno salsa

The Pepper Pot Burger

$14.95

Seasoned w/garlic, salt & pepper. Topped w/lots of creamy Mozzarella, caramelized onions & hot cherry peppers

The Mushroom Burger

$14.95

Topped w/melted Mozzarella, sauteed portobello mushroom slices, lettuce, tomato & horseradish sauce

The Italian Burger

$13.95

Freshly ground spicy Italian sausage patty topped w/melted Mozzarealla and ripe fresh tomoato

The Sicilian Burger

$14.50

Freshly ground spicy Italian sausage patty, creamy melted Mozzarella, caramelized onions, hot cherry and roasted peppers

Sally's Shaved Steak Burger

$15.50

Not really a burger, but delicious! Shaved Angus steak, caramelized onions, mushrooms and melted American cheese

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$13.95

Hand breaded breast of chicken topped with ripe tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, balsamic dressing

Grilled Portobello Sandwich

$13.95

Marinated portabello mushroom, fire grilled

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Layers of eggplant cutlets, meatballs, Italian sausage, baked on Lupi’s bread with our plum tomato basil sauce, melted mozzarella & parmigiana $13.95

The Kernel's Demise

$12.95

Delicious bone in center cut chop, seasoned with a blend of garlic, sea salt, pepper & fresh rosemary, open fire grilled *Also served cast iron blackened, Cajun cream sauce

Buffalo Chicken Bleu Sandwich

$13.95

Seasoned breast of turkey roasted to perfection served with house gravy and cranberry sauce

Entree

Chopped Steak

$18.95

1 LB of chopped chuck steak, grilled on an open flame Topped with a rich mushroom sauce

Chuck Tendeloin Steak

$24.95

A Beef & Brew exclusive! Very lean and full of wonderful chuck flavor. Grilled on an open flame w/a Cabernet demi-glaze

Angus NY Strip

$26.95

Choice Angus NY Strip gently seasoned, open fire grilled to your liking, served with a rich Cabernet demi-glaze

Single Pork Chop

$17.95

Delicious bone in center cut chop, seasoned with a blend of garlic, sea salt, pepper & fresh rosemary, open fire grilled *Also served with sauteed onions, peppers, garlic and potatoes in a white wine sauce +2.00

Double Pork Chop

$23.95

Delicious bone in center cut chop, seasoned with a blend of garlic, sea salt, pepper & fresh rosemary, open fire grilled *Also served with sauteed onions, peppers, garlic and potatoes in a white wine sauce +2.00

Single Cajun Pork Chop

$17.95

Delicious bone in center cut chop, seasoned with a blend of garlic, sea salt, pepper & fresh rosemary, open fire grilled *Also served with sauteed onions, peppers, garlic and potatoes in a white wine sauce +2.00

Double Cajun Pork Chop

$23.95

Delicious bone in center cut chop, seasoned with a blend of garlic, sea salt, pepper & fresh rosemary, open fire grilled *Also served with sauteed onions, peppers, garlic and potatoes in a white wine sauce +2.00

Salmon Filet

$21.95

Grilled on an open flame to your liking. Gently seasoned; served over a delicious Grand Marnier orange sauce

Nonnies Chicken

$18.95

Chicken breast sautéed in olive oil w/Italian sausage, roasted garlic, onions, hot & sweet peppers in a while wine sauce.

Chicken Carbonara

$19.95

Fresh breast of chicken sautéed w/onion, bacon, parmigiana cheese, peas & cream

Ultimate Mac & Cheese

$18.95

A fabulous blend of 6 cheeses sautéed with smoked bacon, caramelized onion, fresh cream & parmigiana panko crust

Kids

Kids Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Hummel's best on a toasted New England style roll

Kids 12 herb Chicken

$9.00

Freshly breaded served with BBQ sauce

Kids Mac n Cheese

$9.00

Freshly breaded served with BBQ sauce

Kids Burger

$9.00

Served on a toasted roll with lettuce & tomato

Sides

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.95

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$3.00

Side Garlic Bread

$2.50

Side Fresh Vegetable

$3.00

Side Mashed Poato

$3.00

Bread for table of

Crumble Bleu Cheese

$1.50

Side Sweet Fries

$3.00

Dessert

New York Cheesecake

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Red Velvet Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.00

Warm Breadpudding

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

305 captain thomas blvd, West Haven, CT 06516

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

