Beef & Brew Pub
677 Reviews
$$
305 captain thomas blvd
West Haven, CT 06516
Soup/App/Salad
Lefty's Chili
Lean chuck steak, onions, garlic, a blend of chilis simmered in a delicious red sauce w/dark red kidney beans topped with cheddar
French Onion Soup
Tons of onions, gently saureed until perfectly golden, simmered in rich beef broth & laced with sweet sherry. Topped w/melted Swiss
Day Soup Crock
Made fresh with love, please inquire.
Roasted Peppers
Ripe sweet peppers, fire girlled, marinated in basil, EVOO, aged Balsamic. Served with Grana Padina cheese & fire grilled bread
Fresh Mozz App
Liuzzi’s local luscious soft cheese, almond amaretto crumble, B&B grown heirloom house made tomato marmalade. Served w/Lupi’s fresh bread
Gorgonzola Plate
The King of cheeses. Imported creamy Gorgonzola Dolce cheese wedge, EVOO drizzle, sweet seedless grapes, fig infused aged balsamic vinegar served with house made crackers
Garlic Bread Fondue
A delicious cheesy, gooey fondue with roasted garlic, 7 different cheeses served bubbly hot with griddled garlic bread for dipping
Roasted Cauliflower
A blast of flavor, fresh cauliflower bathed in our house made curry sauce, oven roasted with golden raisins served with a horseradish dipping sauce
6 pc Tossed Wings
Fresh wings fried perfectly in our special flour, served with Bleu cheese tossed in your choice of house Buffalo, Red Stag bbq, Jamaican Jerk or Chipotle
12 pc Tossed Wings
Fresh wings fried perfectly in our special flour, served with Bleu cheese tossed in your choice of house Buffalo, Red Stag bbq, Jamaican Jerk or Chipotle
El Paso Taters
Our fresh cut potatoes smothered with Lefty’s chili, melted cheddar and Jalapenos
Corn on the Cob
Fresh sweet corn roasted in the husk then grilled on an open fire until perfect. Served w/butter
Stuffed Portobello
Fresh Portobello mushroom loaded with an amazing sausage stuffing and topped w/parmigiana cheese and panko crumbs
Large House Salad
A blend of fresh lettuces, tomatoes, imported olives, carrots & roasted peppers
Gorgonzola Salad
Fresh crisp mixed greens, ripe tomatoes, roasted peppers, olives, tossed in a white balsamic dressing, topped with toasted almonds, seedless grapes, imported gorgonzola cheese, add chicken $6
Classic Caesar Salad
Fresh crisp romaine lettuce tossed in our house made Caesar dressing, house baked garlic croutons and freshly grated parmigiana cheese $8 add chicken breast $6
Grilled Chicken Salad
Crisp greens, ripe tomatoes, carrots, olives & roasted peppers tossed in honey balsamic, topped with a fire grilled breast of chicken marinated in EVOO, garlic, rosemary, aged balsamic vinegar $14
Shroomer Salad
Fresh crisp mixed greens, ripe tomatoes, olives, carrots, roasted peppers tossed in a honey balsamic dressing then topped with a grilled portobello mushroom $11 add chicken breast $6
Classic Cob Salad
Crisp greens, ripe tomato, carrot, olives tossed in a white balsamic dressing topped with fire grilled breast of chicken, crisp bacon, avocado and hard boiled egg $14
Red, White & Bleu Salad
Fresh crisp mixed greens, tomatoes, olives, carrots & roasted peppers tossed in bleu cheese dressing then topped with imported crumbled Danish bleu cheese topped with Buffalo chicken $14
Side Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Burgers/Sandwiches
Plain & Simple
Fresh burger, lettuce, tomato on a toasted roll
The Ultimate Cheeseburger
Extra cheese melted on top and bottom Cheddar, American or Monterey Jack
Bacon Cheesebuger
Topped w/your choice of cheese and smoked bacon
Smash Burger
2 griddled chuck patties, smoked bacon american cheese, caramelized & steak sauce
Brendan's Onion Soup Burger
Topped w/ melted swiss cheese, sherried onions and onion soup for dipping
Lefty's Chili Burger
Like a sloppy joe but better. Melted cheddar and Lefty’s No Bean Chili
The Red Stag Burger
Topped w/melted cream cheese, bacon, caramelized onions & slightly spicy Whiskey BBQ sauce
Black & Bleu Burger
Pressed in our blackening spice blend, seared on a smokin hot cast irol skillet topped w/ Danish Bleu cheese
Ragin Cajun Burger
Topped with Bleu cheese dressing, onion rings and hot sauce
The Mexicali Burger
Extra melted cheddar cheese topped w/fresh tomato and jalapeno salsa
The Pepper Pot Burger
Seasoned w/garlic, salt & pepper. Topped w/lots of creamy Mozzarella, caramelized onions & hot cherry peppers
The Mushroom Burger
Topped w/melted Mozzarella, sauteed portobello mushroom slices, lettuce, tomato & horseradish sauce
The Italian Burger
Freshly ground spicy Italian sausage patty topped w/melted Mozzarealla and ripe fresh tomoato
The Sicilian Burger
Freshly ground spicy Italian sausage patty, creamy melted Mozzarella, caramelized onions, hot cherry and roasted peppers
Sally's Shaved Steak Burger
Not really a burger, but delicious! Shaved Angus steak, caramelized onions, mushrooms and melted American cheese
Chicken Caprese Sandwich
Hand breaded breast of chicken topped with ripe tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, balsamic dressing
Grilled Portobello Sandwich
Marinated portabello mushroom, fire grilled
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Layers of eggplant cutlets, meatballs, Italian sausage, baked on Lupi’s bread with our plum tomato basil sauce, melted mozzarella & parmigiana $13.95
The Kernel's Demise
Delicious bone in center cut chop, seasoned with a blend of garlic, sea salt, pepper & fresh rosemary, open fire grilled *Also served cast iron blackened, Cajun cream sauce
Buffalo Chicken Bleu Sandwich
Seasoned breast of turkey roasted to perfection served with house gravy and cranberry sauce
Entree
Chopped Steak
1 LB of chopped chuck steak, grilled on an open flame Topped with a rich mushroom sauce
Chuck Tendeloin Steak
A Beef & Brew exclusive! Very lean and full of wonderful chuck flavor. Grilled on an open flame w/a Cabernet demi-glaze
Angus NY Strip
Choice Angus NY Strip gently seasoned, open fire grilled to your liking, served with a rich Cabernet demi-glaze
Single Pork Chop
Delicious bone in center cut chop, seasoned with a blend of garlic, sea salt, pepper & fresh rosemary, open fire grilled *Also served with sauteed onions, peppers, garlic and potatoes in a white wine sauce +2.00
Double Pork Chop
Delicious bone in center cut chop, seasoned with a blend of garlic, sea salt, pepper & fresh rosemary, open fire grilled *Also served with sauteed onions, peppers, garlic and potatoes in a white wine sauce +2.00
Single Cajun Pork Chop
Delicious bone in center cut chop, seasoned with a blend of garlic, sea salt, pepper & fresh rosemary, open fire grilled *Also served with sauteed onions, peppers, garlic and potatoes in a white wine sauce +2.00
Double Cajun Pork Chop
Delicious bone in center cut chop, seasoned with a blend of garlic, sea salt, pepper & fresh rosemary, open fire grilled *Also served with sauteed onions, peppers, garlic and potatoes in a white wine sauce +2.00
Salmon Filet
Grilled on an open flame to your liking. Gently seasoned; served over a delicious Grand Marnier orange sauce
Nonnies Chicken
Chicken breast sautéed in olive oil w/Italian sausage, roasted garlic, onions, hot & sweet peppers in a while wine sauce.
Chicken Carbonara
Fresh breast of chicken sautéed w/onion, bacon, parmigiana cheese, peas & cream
Ultimate Mac & Cheese
A fabulous blend of 6 cheeses sautéed with smoked bacon, caramelized onion, fresh cream & parmigiana panko crust
|Sunday
|11:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
305 captain thomas blvd, West Haven, CT 06516