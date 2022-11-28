Beefsteak GW University
320 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:15 am - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|10:15 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:15 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:15 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:15 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|10:15 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:15 am - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info
Our Hours of Operation are 10:30am- 8pm Monday- Friday, Closed Saturday and Sunday
Location
800 22nd Street NW, Washington, DC 20052
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Capo Deli Western Market - Capo Deli
No Reviews
2000 Pennsylvania Ave, NW Washington, DC 20006
View restaurant
Call Your Mother Deli - West End
No Reviews
1143 New Hampshire Ave NW Washington DC, DC 20037
View restaurant