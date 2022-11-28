Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beefsteak GW University

320 Reviews

$

800 22nd Street NW

Washington, DC 20052

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Mushroom Mapo
Falafel Bowl
Eden

Warm Bowls

Build Your Own Braised Veggie Bowl

Build Your Own Braised Veggie Bowl

$9.75
Build Your Own Steamed Veggie Bowl

Build Your Own Steamed Veggie Bowl

$9.75
Carrot Curry

Carrot Curry

$9.75

Couscous, Curried Carrot, Garlic Yogurt Sauce, Za'atar Mozzarella, Diced Tomatoes, Curried Cauliflower, Cilantro, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Pumpkin Seeds, Sesame Seeds

Chef's Bowl- Tofu

Chef's Bowl- Tofu

$9.75

White Rice, Kale, Black Bean Sauce, Spicy Tomato Sauce, Chipotle Mayo, Crispy Fried Tofu, Scallions, Edamame, Cherry Tomatoes, Pickled Onions, Crispy Onions

Chef’s Bowl- Faux Joe

Chef’s Bowl- Faux Joe

$9.75

White Rice, Kale, Black Bean Sauce, Spicy Tomato Sauce,Chipotle Mayo, Faux Joe, Scallions, Edamame, Diced Tomatoes, Pickled Onions, Crispy Onions

Eden

Eden

$9.50

Quinoa, Green Beans, Broccoli, Cilantro Sauce, Bok Choy, Roasted Garlic Yogurt Sauce, Edamame, Sliced Cucumber, Pea Shoots, Scallions, Lemon Honey Dressing, Toasted Sesame Seeds

Falafel Bowl

Falafel Bowl

$9.50
Frida Kale

Frida Kale

$9.75
Katsu Bowl

Katsu Bowl

$9.75

Broccoli, White Rice, Faux Chicken, Katsu Sauce, Yum Yum Sauce, Pickled Daikon, Cabbage Slaw, Scallions, Miso Dressing, Sesame Seeds

Kimchi-Wa

Kimchi-Wa

$9.50
Mujadara Bowl

Mujadara Bowl

$9.00
Mushroom Mapo

Mushroom Mapo

$9.50

White Rice, Spicy Tofu and Mushroom, Bok Choy, Pickled Daikon, Cabbage Slaw, Sliced Cucumber, Pea Shoots, Miso Dressing, Crispy Onions, Sesame Seeds

The Spice Is Right

The Spice Is Right

$9.00

Salads

Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

$9.50
Avo-Toasty

Avo-Toasty

$9.75

Leafy Greens, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Chilled Green Beans, Toasted Brioche, Poached Egg, Sherry Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper, Sea Salt, Corn Nuts

Cauli-Power

Cauli-Power

$9.75

Leafy Greens, Roasted Curried Cauliflower, Pickled Red Onions, Mushrooms, Fresh Za'atar Mozzarella, Fig Balsamic Dressing, Cherry Tomatoes, Chickpea Salad, Corn Nuts

Burgers

Beetsteak Burger

Beetsteak Burger

$8.00

Marinated Beet, Pickled Red Onions, Sliced Tomato, Chipotle Mayo, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt on an Olive Oil Brioche Bun

Faux Joe Burger

Faux Joe Burger

$9.25

Plant Based Meat Crumbles mixed with Veggies and Chilorio Sauce, Avocado, Tomato, Pickled Onions, Chipotle Mayo and Sea Salt on an Olive Oil Brioche Bun *Plant Based Meat Crumbles Contain Soy

Beet Burger Box – Serves 4

Beet Burger Box – Serves 4

$23.00

Everything you need to make Beetsteak Burgers at Home! Burger Box includes Buns, Marinated Beets, Leafy Greens, Pickled Onions, Tomato Slices and Chipotle Mayo

Faux Joe Burger Box – Serves 4

Faux Joe Burger Box – Serves 4

$25.00

Everything you need to make Faux Joe's at Home! Burger Box includes Buns, Faux Joe Meat, Pickled Onions, Tomato Slices and Chipotle Mayo

Grab & Go

Jose Andres Potato Chips

Jose Andres Potato Chips

$3.25

Slow-fried Spanish potatoes, extra virgin olive oil and Himalayan pink salt

Gazpacho Bottle To Go (10oz)

Gazpacho Bottle To Go (10oz)

$5.75

Vine-Ripened Tomatoes, Green Pepper, Garlic and Cucumber. Served in a 10oz bottle

House Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie

House Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

*Contains Dairy and Egg ( Made in a facility with Nuts)

Vegetables Unleashed Cookbook

Vegetables Unleashed Cookbook

$39.99
Tapas- A Taste of Spain in America Cookbook

Tapas- A Taste of Spain in America Cookbook

$35.00
Made in Spain-Spanish Dishes for the American Kitchen Cookbook

Made in Spain-Spanish Dishes for the American Kitchen Cookbook

$35.00
We Fed an Island: The True Story of Rebuilding Puerto Rico, One Meal at a Time

We Fed an Island: The True Story of Rebuilding Puerto Rico, One Meal at a Time

$17.99

Beverages

Apple Beet Ginger 16oz

$3.00

Apple Beet Ginger 32oz

$6.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

House-made Lavender Lemonade

$3.00

Spindrift Grapefruit

$3.00
Spindrift Lemon

Spindrift Lemon

$3.00
Spindrift Lime

Spindrift Lime

$3.00
Spindrift Orange Mango

Spindrift Orange Mango

$3.00
Spindrift Rasberry Lime

Spindrift Rasberry Lime

$3.00

Tractor Hibiscus Tea

$2.50

Tractor Limeade

$3.00
Tractor Organic Mandarin Cardamom Juice

Tractor Organic Mandarin Cardamom Juice

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:15 am - 5:30 pm
Monday10:15 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:15 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:15 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:15 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:15 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:15 am - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info

Our Hours of Operation are 10:30am- 8pm Monday- Friday, Closed Saturday and Sunday

Website

Location

800 22nd Street NW, Washington, DC 20052

Directions

Gallery
Beefsteak image
Beefsteak image
Beefsteak image

Similar restaurants in your area

Paul French Bakery & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW Washington, DC 20006
View restaurantnext
Char Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2142 L St NW Washington, DC 20037
View restaurantnext
Capo Deli Western Market - Capo Deli
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Pennsylvania Ave, NW Washington, DC 20006
View restaurantnext
Tatte Bakery - Foggy Bottom
orange starNo Reviews
2129 I Street Northwest Washington, DC 20052
View restaurantnext
Call Your Mother Deli - West End
orange starNo Reviews
1143 New Hampshire Ave NW Washington DC, DC 20037
View restaurantnext
The Prime Rib - Washington, DC
orange starNo Reviews
2020 K Street NW Washington, DC 20006
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

Duke's Grocery @ Foggy Bottom
orange star4.4 • 1,292
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW Suite # 122 Washington, DC 20006
View restaurantnext
Tonic at Quigley's Pharmacy
orange star4.3 • 788
2036 G St NW Washington, DC 20052
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
NoMa
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
U Street Corridor
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Dupont Circle
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Park View
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Logan Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Van Ness/Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Tenleytown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Adams Morgan
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston