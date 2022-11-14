Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beefy Bird

review star

No reviews yet

1231 Fort Street

Wyandotte, MI 48192

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Beefy Burger
Mac & Cheese
Onion Rings

Smashers

Beefy Burger

$6.50+

Cheese L&T Dill Pickle and BB Sauce

Plain Beefy With Cheese

$5.00+

Smashed Beefy Patty, Cheese & BB Sauce

Moo'less

$8.00+

Beyond Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and BB Sauce

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Mac & Cheese Stuffed

Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

2 Southern Crispy Chicken Tacos

$9.00

Crispy Tenders Mac & Cheese Plate

$12.00

2 Crispy Tenders

$6.50

Sides

Waffle Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Creamy Coleslaw

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Redskin Potato Salad

$4.00

Extra Pickles

$1.00

Dipping Sauces

Comeback Sauce (Our Signature Sauce)

$1.00

Herby Ranch

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Carolina Gold

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Drinks

2 Litre of Soda

$3.00

Can of Soda

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1231 Fort Street, Wyandotte, MI 48192

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Vito's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
3962 Fort St Lincoln Park, MI 48146
View restaurantnext
The Waterfront Restaurant & Lounge - 507 BIDDLE AVE
orange star3.2 • 331
507 BIDDLE AVE wyandotte, MI 48192
View restaurantnext
Chepe's (Old) - 166 Oak
orange starNo Reviews
Oak Street Wyandotte, MI 48192
View restaurantnext
The Vault on First
orange starNo Reviews
3058 First Street Wyandotte, MI 48192
View restaurantnext
Whiskeys On the Water
orange star4.5 • 1,508
2903 biddle Wyandotte, MI 48192
View restaurantnext
Magdaleno Italian Ristorante
orange starNo Reviews
152 Elm Street Wyandotte, MI 48192
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wyandotte

Whiskeys On the Water
orange star4.5 • 1,508
2903 biddle Wyandotte, MI 48192
View restaurantnext
Major Biddles
orange star4.5 • 735
930 Biddle Ave Wyandotte, MI 48192
View restaurantnext
The Coffee Lounge - 93 Oak St.
orange star4.9 • 52
93 Oak St. Wyandotte, MI 48192
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wyandotte
Taylor
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Trenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Dearborn
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Detroit
review star
Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Westland
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston