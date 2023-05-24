Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beefy Bird

review star

No reviews yet

1231 Fort Street

Wyandotte, MI 48192

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Smashers

Beefy Burger

$6.50+

Cheese L&T Dill Pickle and BB Sauce

Plain Beefy With Cheese

$5.00+

Smashed Beefy Patty, Cheese & BB Sauce

Moo'less

$8.00+

Beyond Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and BB Sauce

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Mac & Cheese Stuffed

Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

2 Southern Crispy Chicken Tacos

$9.00

Crispy Tenders Mac & Cheese Plate

$12.00

2 Crispy Tenders

$6.50

Sides

Waffle Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Creamy Coleslaw

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Redskin Potato Salad

$4.00

Extra Pickles

$1.00

Dipping Sauces

Comeback Sauce (Our Signature Sauce)

$1.00

Herby Ranch

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Carolina Gold

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Drinks

2 Litre of Soda

$3.00

Can of Soda

$1.25

20 oz

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1231 Fort Street, Wyandotte, MI 48192

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

JJ's Pizza - 1952 Ford Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1952 Ford Avenue Wyandotte, MI 48192
View restaurantnext
Vito's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
3962 Fort St Lincoln Park, MI 48146
View restaurantnext
The Waterfront Restaurant & Lounge - 507 BIDDLE AVE
orange star3.2 • 331
507 BIDDLE AVE wyandotte, MI 48192
View restaurantnext
Tacos N Tequila - Wyandotte
orange starNo Reviews
166 Oak Street Wyandotte, MI 48192
View restaurantnext
The Oak Barrel - Wyandotte
orange starNo Reviews
166 Oak Street Suite 400 Wyandotte, MI 48192
View restaurantnext
Captain’s - Wyandotte
orange starNo Reviews
126 Oak St Wyandotte, MI 48192
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wyandotte

Whiskeys On the Water -
orange star4.5 • 1,508
2903 biddle Wyandotte, MI 48192
View restaurantnext
Major Biddles
orange star4.5 • 735
930 Biddle Ave Wyandotte, MI 48192
View restaurantnext
The Coffee Lounge - 93 Oak St.
orange star4.9 • 52
93 Oak St. Wyandotte, MI 48192
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wyandotte
Taylor
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Trenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Dearborn
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Detroit
review star
Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Westland
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston