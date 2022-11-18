Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bee Healthy Cafe City Place Tower

review star

No reviews yet

204 North Robinson Avenue

Suite 150

Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SALADS & QUINOA BOWLS

Health Nut Salad

Health Nut Salad

$7.99

romaine, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, sunflower seeds, pepper jack, honey dijon

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.49

grilled chicken, parmesan, tomatoes, romaine, caesar

Pecan Chicken Salad

Pecan Chicken Salad

$9.49

grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, chopped pecans, romaine, raspberry vinaigrette

Wild Alaskan Salmon Quinoa Bowl

Wild Alaskan Salmon Quinoa Bowl

$10.49

wild salmon filet, parmesan, onions, tomatoes, spinach, chipotle vinaigrette

Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl

Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl

$8.99

grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, basil pesto

WRAPS & MELTS

California Wrap

California Wrap

$8.99

grilled chicken, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon

Baja Wrap

Baja Wrap

$8.99

ham, turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, ranch

Greek Wrap

Greek Wrap

$8.99

grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes, black olives, romaine, vinaigrette

Vegan Tofudilla Melt

Vegan Tofudilla Melt

$8.99

oven baked tofu, vegan smoked gouda, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, vegan chipotle mayo, grilled whole wheat tortilla

Spicy Black Bean Burger Melt

Spicy Black Bean Burger Melt

$8.99

black bean patty, spinach, tomatoes, onions, vegan chipotle mayo

Quesadilla Melt

Quesadilla Melt

$8.99

grilled chicken, pepper jack, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, chipotle mayo

SANDWICHES

Spicy Club Sandwich

Spicy Club Sandwich

$8.49

black forest ham, mesquite smoked turkey, bacon, pepper jack, tomatoes, onions, spinach, chipotle mayo

Terlingua Sandwich

Terlingua Sandwich

$7.49

smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomatoes, romaine, chipotle mayo

Tuna Nut Sandwich

Tuna Nut Sandwich

$7.99

tuna salad with apples & pecans, provolone, tomatoes, romaine, sunflower seeds, vinaigrette

SIDE DISHES

Chips & Salsa

$1.99+

Classic homemade salsa with tortilla chips

Hummus & Pita

$1.99+

A house-made Mediterranean garbanzo bean dip served with pita bread

Fresh Cut Fruit

$2.49+

seasonal variety of fruits on the market

Veggies & Ranch

$1.49+

select variety of vegetables available in the market usually including celery or carrots

Coconut Curry Stew

$4.49+

our vegan and gluten-free house-made seasonal stew featuring veggies and garbanzo beans stewed in coconut milk

Healthy Bee Trio

$5.39+

Chips & Salsa, Veggies and Ranch, and Hummus & Pita

Hummus Feast

$5.99

8oz of Hummus served with Pita and Veggies

Hearty Vegetable Soup

$4.49+

BREAKFAST MENU

Greek Yogurt Parfait

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$4.99

Greek yogurt (choice of blueberry, strawberry, or peach) topped with granola

Garden Breakfast Melt

Garden Breakfast Melt

$4.99

eggs, cream cheese, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, grilled wheat tortilla

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

eggs, Black Forest ham, provolone, choice of wheat or white bread

Breakfast Melt

Breakfast Melt

$4.99

eggs, tomatoes, Black Forest ham, provolone, grilled wheat tortilla

Banana Pecan Oatmeal

Banana Pecan Oatmeal

$4.99

oatmeal with banana, pecans, cinnamon, pinch of salt, sweetened with a touch of honey

Raspberry Chocolate Oatmeal

Raspberry Chocolate Oatmeal

$4.99

oatmeal with raspberries, chocolate chips, pinch of salt, sweetened with a touch of honey

KID'S MENU

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

cheese blend, grilled whole wheat tortilla

PB&B Sandwich

PB&B Sandwich

$5.99

peanut butter, banana, honey, whole wheat bread

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

cheese blend, whole wheat bread

Turkey and Cheese

Turkey and Cheese

$5.99

mesquite smoked turkey, cheese, whole wheat bread

Hot Ham & Cheese

$5.99

black forest ham, cheese, grilled whole wheat tortilla

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla

$5.99

grilled chicken, cheese blend, whole wheat tortilla

SMOOTHIES

Health Nut

$6.99+

blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, banana, matcha, spinach, honey

Matcha Peachy

Matcha Peachy

$5.99+

peaches, banana, matcha, honey

Elvis

$4.99+

peanut butter, banana, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey

The Tommy

$4.99+

peanut butter, strawberry, milk, chocolate whey protein, honey

Strawberry Banana

$4.99+

strawberries, banana, honey

Orange Strawberry

$4.99+

strawberries, banana, mandarin orange, honey

Strawberry Peach

$4.99+

strawberries, peaches, honey

Mixed Berry

$4.99+

blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, banana, honey

Mango Peach

Mango Peach

$4.99+

mangos, peaches, banana, honey

Strawberry Blueberry

$4.99+

strawberries, blueberries, banana, honey

Raspberry Banana

Raspberry Banana

$4.99+

Raspberries, banana, honey

Savannah Sunrise

Savannah Sunrise

$5.99+

Enjoy this Lion King themed smoothie made with mango, peach, apple, turmeric, and a touch of honey!

BEVERAGE

Bottled Water

$1.99

Water Cup

$0.75

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.49

Zevia

$2.49

Topo Chico

$2.99

Spindrift

$2.49

Bubly

$2.49

Apple Juice

$2.99

Flavored Sparkling Water (Ice brand)

$2.49

TEA

Iced Tea

$2.49+

mango passionfruit, pomegranate lime, or organic unsweetened

Hot Tea

$2.49+

ESPRESSO DRINKS

AMERICANO

$1.99+

A double Bee Healthy blend espresso topped with hot water

CAPPUCCINO

$3.49+

espresso topped with perfectly steamed, frothy milk

LATTE

$3.49+

The nutty, chocolatey notes of the Bee Healthy blend espresso are topped with the velvety texture of perfectly steamed milk

VANILLA LATTE

$3.99+

A Latte infused with high quality Vanilla syrup from France, Bee Healthy blend espresso and steamed milk

CARAMEL LATTE

$3.99+

espresso, sweetened with caramel sauce, topped with perfectly steamed, velvety milk with a little foam

MOCHA LATTE

$3.99+

The nutty, chocolatey notes of the Bee Healthy blend espresso infused with dark chocolate and a hint of vanilla, topped with the velvety texture of perfectly steamed milk

HONEY LATTE

$4.49+

Bee Healthy espresso sweetened with honey, topped with perfectly steamed, velvety milk with a little foam

MATCHA LATTE

$4.99+

The beautiful earthy flavor of Matcha, ( a Japanese green tea) plus it's benefits and anti oxidants with a touch of vanilla with steamed milk

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$4.49+

Perfectly steamed milk infused with vanilla, topped with shots of HN Blend espresso and Caramel sauce drizzled over the top

CORTADO

$3.29

A delicious 4 oz drink of 2 oz Health Nut Blend espresso and topped with 2 oz of steamed milk. The perfect, quick start to your morning

LAVENDER VANILLA STEAMER

$2.49+

DULCE DE LECHE STEAMER

$2.49+

BUTTERSCOTCH STEAMER

$2.49+

CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE LATTE **SEASONAL**

$3.99+

This fall inspired latte will remind you of biting into a Ferrero Rocher Chocolate Truffle. You will taste our balanced espresso flavored with a rich chocolate and lifting hazelnut syrup and finished with velvety steamed milk.

FALL BERRY LATTE **SEASONAL**

$4.49+

This vegan drink will leave a smile on your face. Your first sip will be the familiar taste of rich espresso lightly sweetened with a hazelnut syrup. Then all of the sudden you will taste a fall blackberry roll in. This drink comes with steamed oat milk making it the perfect vegan fall drink.

POPCORN BALL LATTE **SEASONAL**

$3.99+

Your first sip will take you back to fall festivals as a kid. These familiar flavors reimagined as a latte are sure to take you back to a simpler time. Delicious Bee Happy Blend Espresso sweetened with butter popcorn syrup, perfectly steamed milk, and topped with a light caramel drizzle.

COOKIES

Lemon Poppyseed Vegan Cookie

$2.99

Double Chocolate Decadence Vegan Cookie

$2.99

Oatmeal Raisin Walnut Vegan Cookie

$2.99

Colossal Chocolate Chip Vegan Cookie

$2.99

Chocolate Explosion GF Cookie

$2.99

Lemon Dream GF Cookie

$2.99

Clothing

Beanie

$19.99

Green Shirt

$22.49

Trucker Hat

$19.99

Mugs

Tumbler

$24.99

Retail Coffee

Medium Blend from Central America: Smooth with milk chocolate and almond notes.

Bee Happy Blend Whole Bean Coffee 12oz Bag

$14.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We Make it easy to bee healthy

Location

204 North Robinson Avenue, Suite 150, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Café de L'Asie
orange starNo Reviews
100 W. Main St Suite 105 Oklahoma City, OK 73102
View restaurantnext
Stitch Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
835 W Sheridan Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73106
View restaurantnext
REV Mex
orange starNo Reviews
916 NW 6th St Oklahoma City, OK 73106
View restaurantnext
3 Cubed - 800 Northwest 4th Street
orange starNo Reviews
800 Northwest 4th Street Oklahoma City, OK 73106
View restaurantnext
Bee Healthy Cafe - Continental Resources
orange starNo Reviews
20 N. Broadway Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73102
View restaurantnext
Yucatan Taco Stand Tequila Bar and Grill - Bricktown
orange starNo Reviews
100 E California Ave Ste 110 OKlahoma City, OK 73104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oklahoma City

Cajun Corner - Uptown 23rd St
orange star4.6 • 5,576
312 NW 23rd Street Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Melting Pot Oklahoma City
orange star4.6 • 3,074
4 E Sheridan Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73104
View restaurantnext
Patty Wagon
orange star4.7 • 1,882
3600 N MAY AVE OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73112
View restaurantnext
Earl’s Rib Palace (Memorial)
orange star4.5 • 1,536
5508 West Memorial Rd Oklahoma City, OK 73142
View restaurantnext
Provision Concepts - Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse
orange star4.4 • 1,250
1101 N BROADWAY AVE. Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
The Hutch on Avondale
orange star4.6 • 1,059
6437 Avondale Drive Nichols Hills, OK 73116
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oklahoma City
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Yukon
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston