Beehive Neighborhood Hangout
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Full service restaurant plus bar with live music at least 2 nights per week. We are the "neighborhood hangout" with locals that come in multiple times per week.
Location
220 Minorca Rd, Hot Springs Village, AR 71909
