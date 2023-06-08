Restaurant header imageView gallery

Seely's Mill

6070 N US 75-Central Expy 1000

Dallas, TX 75206

Coffee & Drinks

Drip Coffee

$4.50

Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.50

Americano

$5.00

Latte

$5.50

Mocha

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Unsweetened Tea

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$5.00

Sodas

Sodas

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Swanky & Sophisticated Dine-in and drink up at our on-property bar and lounge, featuring scratch-made libations, fresh local fare, and a rotating calendar of live music.

Location

6070 N US 75-Central Expy 1000, Dallas, TX 75206

Directions

