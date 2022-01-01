  • Home
  • /
  • Oakland
  • /
  • Beer Baron Bar & Kitchen - Oakland - 5900-5902 COLLEGE AVE
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beer Baron Bar & Kitchen - Oakland 5900-5902 COLLEGE AVE

review star

No reviews yet

5900-5902 COLLEGE AVE

OAKLAND, CA 94618

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

KALE & QUINOA SALAD
CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF BURGER
CLASSIC CAESAR

Starters

SRIRACHA BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$12.50

CHILI LIME CASHEWS

$7.00

CRISP CAULIFLOWER FLORETS

$11.50

Spicy & Battered | Green Onions | Choice Chipotle BBQ or Ranch

HOUSE MADE GUACAMOLE

$13.50

Corn Chips | Salsa Picante | ADD SIDE ($3): Hatch Chili Cheese Fundido | Double the Guac for $4.50

DEEP FRIED GARLIC CHEESE CURDS

$11.50

Tabasco Aioli

FARRO & VEGETABLE

$11.00

Artichoke | Bell Peppers | Zucchini | Onion | Parsley | Queso Fresco

BELGIAN STYLE DUCK FAT FRIES

$9.00

Choice of Two Sauces: Garlic Aioli, Smokey Ketchup, Chipotle BBQ, House Ranch, Beer Mustard, Herbed Yogurt, Curry Aioli | *Can be Prepared Vegan

BELGIAN STYLE VEGAN FRIES

$9.00

Choice of Two Sauces: Garlic Aioli, Smokey Ketchup, Chipotle BBQ, House Ranch, Beer Mustard, Herbed Yogurt, Curry Aioli | *Can be Prepared Vegan

GAMBAS AL AJILLO

$13.50

White Shrimp Sauteed with Garlic, Olive Oil, Lemon & Chili | Ciabatta Toast

LOADED NACHOS

$15.00

Nacho Cheese | Shredded Cheese Blend | Guacamole | Creama | Pinto Beans | Salsa | Pickled Jalapeno | Pico De Gallo | ADD ($6): Adobo Chicken or Short Rib Birria or Al Pastor or Braised Carnitas or $8 Grilled Shrimp | Double the Guac for $5 | Add Pineapple Pico de Gallo for $1.50

RE-GRAINED BAVARIAN PRETZEL

$8.00

HERB ROASTED BROCCOLINI

$10.00

Aged Balsamic Glaze

FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$11.50

Absinthe Aioli | Chili Pepitas

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$9.00

SRIRACHA BUFFALO CHICKEN WINGS

$16.00

House Ranch Dip | Celery Sticks

Tacos Duo

ADOBO CHICKEN TACOS

$10.00

Cabbage Slaw | Chipotle Aioli | Tomatillo Salsa | Handmade Corn Masa Tortilla

BAJA STYLE FISH TACOS

$12.00

Cabbage-Chili Slaw | Chipotle Aioli | Handmade Corn Masa Tortilla

CARNITAS TACOS

$10.00

Tomatillo Salsa | Diced Onion | Cilantro | Handmade Corn Masa Tortilla

CRISP CAULIFLOWER TACOS

$9.50

Avocado Salsa Cruda | Pineapple Pico de Gallo | Crisp Kale | Handmade Corn Masa Tortilla

SHORT RIB BIRRIA TACOS

$14.00

Melted Cheddar & Jack Cheese Blend | Side of Tomatillo Salsa | Handmade Corn Masa Tortilla

TACOS AL PASTOR

$10.00

Arbol Chili Salsa | Pineapple Pico de Gallo | Handmade Corn Masa Tortilla

Soups & Salads

SEASONAL SOUP

$9.00

CLASSIC CAESAR

$12.00

Romaine | Garlic Croutons | Parmesan

KALE & QUINOA SALAD

$16.00

Toasted Almonds | Candied Pepitas | Dried Cranberries | Parmesan | Citrus Viniagrette

SALAD OF MIXED BABY GREENS

$8.00

Choice of: Citrus Vinaigrette or House Ranch | Cherry Tomatos | Pickled Carrots & Onion

ICEBERG WEDGE SALAD

$13.00

Blue Cheese Crumble | Applewood Smoked Bacon | Blue Cheese Dressing | Cherry Tomatoes | Diced Onion

Sandwiches

BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH

BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$18.00

Slow Roasted Pork Shoulder | Creamy Cabbage & Chile Slaw | Brioche Bun | Chipotle BBQ Sauce | *Served With Duck Fat Fries, Vegan Fries, Sweet Potato Fries or Mixed Green Salad

CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF BURGER

$19.00

Served With Fries, Vegan Fries or Salad | 1/2lb of Angus beef, Short Rib, Tri-Tip, & Brisket | Brioche Bun | Choice of Cheese | Tomato | Lettuce | Onion | Pickle

BRATWURST & SOUERKRAUT HOAGIE

$16.00

EL CUBANO

$18.00

Served With Fries, Vegan Fries or Salad | Toasted Ciabatta | Roasted Pork | Ham | Monterey Jack | House Pickles | Mustard

MEDITERRANEAN FALAFEL BURGER

$17.00

Served With Fries, Vegan Fries or Salad | Spiced Falafel Patty | Toasted Brioche Bun | Herbed Yogurt | Tomato | Lettuce | Onion | Pickle

FRENCH DIP

$18.00

Served With Fries, Vegan Fries or Salad | Toasted Ciabatta | Slow Braised Short-Rib | Sautéed Onion | Creamed Horse Radish | Au jus

BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$18.00

Served With Fries, Vegan Fries or Salad | Toasted Brioche Bun | Spicy Cabbage Slaw | Tobasco Aioli

GARLIC GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$14.00

Served With Fries, Vegan Fries or Salad | Slow Roasted Garlic Spread | Sourdough | Cheddar and Jack Cheese Blend | Tomato Jam

TWO ALL BEEF SLIDERS

$16.00

Served With Fries, Vegan Fries or Salad | Cheddar | Bacon | BBQ

TUNA MELT

$18.00

Mains

BUTTER CHICKEN

$19.00

Grilled Naan & Cilantro Rice | Rich & Creamy | Family Secret Spice Blend | Add: ($2) Extra Naan

FISH & CHIPS

$19.00

Beer Battered Tilapia Filet | Duck Fat Fries | Cabbage/Chili Slaw | Choice of IPA Beer Mustard or Malt Vinegar (2) Additional Side Sauce Choices

FRIED CHICKEN & BUTTERMILK WAFFLE

$18.00

Bacon Butter | Maple Syrup | Cabbage/Chili Slaw

WHITE SHRIMP & POTATO GNOCCHI

$21.00

Garlic-Parmesan Cream Sauce | Pancetta | Spinach | Garlic Toast

LINGUINI TUTTO MARE

$21.00

White Shrimp | Mussels | Clams | Squid | Whitefish | Marinara | Basil | Garlic Toast

OVEN ROASTED GARLIC-LIME CHICKEN

$24.00

Creme Fraiche Mashed Potatoes | Sauteed Swiss Chard | Mushroom Gravy

SEARED COHO SALMON

$29.00

Sautéed Spinach | Crisp New Potatoes | Sauce of Lemon, Caper, Butter & White Wine

SLOW BRAISED SHORT RIB

$25.00

Mashed Root Vegetables | Au jus | Hearts of Celery

VERACRUZ STYLE WHITEFISH

$19.00

Tilapia Filet | Sauce of Tomato, Onion, Green Olive, Capers & Pepperoncini | Cilantro Rice

Desserts

CHURRO STYLE WAFFLE

CHURRO STYLE WAFFLE

$10.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream | Chocolate Sauce

CREME BRULEE

CREME BRULEE

$10.00

Almond Flour Base | Silky Vanilla Bean Custard | Caramelized Sugar

MEYER LEMON CHEESECAKE

MEYER LEMON CHEESECAKE

$10.00Out of stock

Coconut Cookie Crust | Cream Cheese Base | Meyer Lemon Curd | Fresh Whipped Cream

TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$10.00

Espresso Soaked Lady Fingers | Dark Rum & Mascarpone | Bittersweet Chocolate shavings | Cocoa Powder

Little Barrons

KID’S CHICKEN STRIPS

$9.00

Choice of Fries or Salad

KID’S MAC-N-CHEESE

$7.00

KID’S PASTA

$6.00

Choice of Tomato Sauce or Butter

KID'S BEEF SLIDERS

$10.00

White Cheddar | BBQ | Choice of Fries or Salad

KID’S WAFFLE

$6.00

Bottles & Cans

All Bottles & Cans Will Be Served Open Unless Modified *TOGO

BTL 10 Years

$65.00

BTL 3 Fonatien Homage

$60.00

BTL Ale Apothecary Blackberry

$34.00

BTL Blind Pig

$10.00+

BTL Funky Foeder

$12.00

BTL Happy Hops

$10.00+

BTL Jester Jambolan Plums

$49.00

BTL Mind Circus

$10.00

BTL Pliny

$10.00+

BTL Redemption

$10.00

BTL Shadow of a Doubt

$10.00

BTL Velvet Glow

$10.00

Can Athletic IPA N/A

$7.00

Can Athletic Lite N/A

$7.00

Can Athletic Oktoberfest N/A

$7.00Out of stock

CAN Guinness

$7.00

Russian River Mixed 4PK ToGo

$28.00

Glass Wine

GL Andeluna Malbec

$12.00

GL Chasing Lions Chard

$12.00

GL Lapis Luna Rose

$10.00

GL Louis de Grenelle

$14.00

GL Neyers Chard

$14.00

GL Peachy Canyon Zin

$12.00

GL Pratsch Gruner

$9.00

GL Priest Ranch Cab

$18.00

GL Roederer Estate

$17.00

GL Sextant Pinot

$16.00

GL Tiamo Barbera

$9.00

GL Tohu SB

$11.00

Bottle Wine

BTL Andeluna Malbec

$44.00

BTL Chasing Lions Chard

$44.00

BTL Lapis Luna Rose

$36.00

BTL Louis de Grenelle

$52.00

BTL Neyers Chard

$52.00

BTL Peachy Canyon Zin

$44.00

BTL Priest Ranch Cab

$68.00

BTL Roederer Estate

$64.00

BTL Sextant Pinot

$52.00

BTL Tohu SB

$40.00

Mocktails

N/A Garden Party

$9.00

N/A Luvely Paradise

$9.00

N/A Mango Mojito

$8.00

N/A Beefysteak Bloody

$9.00

N/A Persian Spring

$9.00

Soda/Water/Juice

Agua De Piedra

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Boylen's Creme Soda

$4.00

Boylen's Root Beer

$4.00

Bubble Up

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee Large

$9.00

Coffee Small

$5.00

Cranberry juice

$4.00

Diet Boylen's

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Guava Juice

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea Refill

Kids Milk

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Mango Juice

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Pommegranate Juice

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Saratoga Sparkling

$5.00

Saratoga Still

$5.00

Shirly Temple

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

As a nod to the highly-skilled beer and liquor producers and transporters of the U.S. Prohibition era, The Beer Baron celebrates the rich and diverse culture of craft libations of today. Our staff of beer connoisseurs and mixologists thoughtfully curate and choose a wide selection of seasonal brews and cocktails to meet every taste. We proudly boast more than 25 of the finest beers on tap, an expansive collection of 400-plus bottles of whiskey from around the globe, and beautiful, hand-crafted cocktails. Additionally, our culinary team has created a menu of International Pub fare utilizing the best local and seasonal ingredients to satisfy every appetite.

Location

5900-5902 COLLEGE AVE, OAKLAND, CA 94618

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Zachary's Chicago Pizza - College Ave
orange star4.6 • 14,734
5801 College Ave Oakland, CA 94618
View restaurantnext
Millennium
orange star4.6 • 946
5912 College Ave Oakland, CA 94618
View restaurantnext
Noodle Theory Rockridge
orange starNo Reviews
6099 Claremont Avenue Oakland, CA 94618
View restaurantnext
Oori Rice Triangles - Oakland
orange starNo Reviews
6000 College Ave Oakland, CA 94618
View restaurantnext
Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - College - 5819 College Ave
orange starNo Reviews
5819 College Ave Oakland, CA 94618
View restaurantnext
Wood Tavern
orange star4.7 • 858
6317 College Ave. Oakland, CA 94618
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in OAKLAND

Zachary's Chicago Pizza - College Ave
orange star4.6 • 14,734
5801 College Ave Oakland, CA 94618
View restaurantnext
The Star on Grand - 3425 Grand Avenue
orange star4.7 • 11,951
3425 Grand Avenue Oakland, CA 94610
View restaurantnext
Brenda's Oakland
orange star4.7 • 11,754
4045 Broadway Oakland, CA 94611
View restaurantnext
Marufuku Ramen - Oakland - 4828 Telegraph Ave
orange star4.7 • 11,127
4828 Telegraph Ave Oakland, CA 94609
View restaurantnext
Hopscotch - Oakland - Uptown Oakland
orange star4.4 • 7,738
1915 San Pablo Ave Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
Zachary's Chicago Pizza - Grand Ave
orange star4.7 • 5,863
3917 Grand Avenue Oakland, CA 94610
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near OAKLAND
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
San Leandro
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
El Cerrito
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Castro Valley
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Walnut Creek
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston