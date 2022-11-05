  • Home
Beer Baron Whiskey Bar & Kitchen - Livermore 2223 FIRST STREET

No reviews yet

2223 FIRST STREET

LIVERMORE, CA 94550

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

BBQ Wings

$14.00

Crispy Cauliflower Bites

$11.00

Garlic Bread

$9.00Out of stock

Sriracha Buffalo Wings

$14.00

Toasted Onion Battered Green Beans

$9.00

Fries

$8.00

Baron Bites

$9.00

Butter Chicken Fries

$14.00

Pretzel

$7.50

Salads

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Pizza

Personal 5 Cheese

$9.99

Large 5 Cheese

$16.99

Personal Baron Combo

$10.99

Large Baron Combo

$19.99

Personal Butter Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Large Butter Chicken Pizza

$26.99

Personal Margarita

$10.99

Large Margarita

$19.99

Personal Pepperoni

$9.99

Large Pepperoni

$19.99

Personal Shakin Bacon Chicken

$10.99

Large Shakin Bacon Chicken

$22.99

Personal Vegetarian

$10.99

Large Vegetarian

$21.99

Mac N Cheese

Cajun Mac

$15.99

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$15.99

Veggie Mac

$14.99

Pizza Mac

$15.99

Sauce

Ranch

$0.50

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Baron Sweet Sauce

$0.50

Flights

Rye Baby, Rye Kentucky Owl Rye 11 yr Batch #2 • Willett Family Estates limited release 4 yr Rye • Templeton 6 yr Rye

$14.00

Local Lady Spirit Works Wheat • Spirit Works Rye Cask Strength • Spirit works Cognac Barrel

$12.00

Boss Taylor in Heaven Beer Baron Private Barrel Flight Makers Mark 2422 • Wyoming Whiskey • Russel Reserve

$70.00

Beer Baron Private Barrel Flight Makers Mark 2422 • Wyoming Whiskey • Russel Reserve

$14.00

Around the world Yamazaki 12 YR • Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Yr • Macallan 15 Yr

$35.00

Sassy Saz Eagle Rare 10YR • Buffalo Trace • Sazerac Rye

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2223 FIRST STREET, LIVERMORE, CA 94550

Directions

