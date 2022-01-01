Beer Baron Whiskey Bar & Kitchen - Pleasanton 336 ST MARY STREET
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
336 ST MARY STREET, PLEASANTON, CA 94566
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Strizzi's Restaurant - Pleasanton - 649 Main St
No Reviews
649 Main St Pleasanton, CA 94566
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in PLEASANTON
Plucked Chicken & Beer - Pleasanton- Plucked
4.6 • 3,900
6762 Bernal Avenue Pleasanton, CA 94566
View restaurant
More near PLEASANTON