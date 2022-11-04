  • Home
A map showing the location of Beer Forest - Montgomery New 2295 Woodforest Parkway North #100

Beer Forest - Montgomery New 2295 Woodforest Parkway North #100

review star

No reviews yet

2295 Woodforest Parkway North #100

Montgomery, TX 77316

Order Again

Vodka

Belvedere

$8.00

Deep Eddies Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddies Ruby Red

$7.00

Deep Eddies Sweet Tea

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Tito's

$7.00

1.5 oz

2oz Belvedere

$10.00

2oz Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.50

2oz Deep Eddy Lime

$6.50

2oz Deep Eddy Peach

$6.50

2oz Deep Eddy Ruby

$6.50

2oz Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$6.50

2oz Effen

$7.00

2oz Grey Goose

$10.50

2oz Ketel One

$8.50

2oz Pinnacle Whip

$6.00

2oz Skyy

$6.25

2oz Skyy Cherry

$6.25

2oz Skyy Citrus

$6.25

2oz Skyy Pineapple

$6.25

2oz Skyy Strawberry

$6.25

2oz Skyy Watermelon

$6.25

2oz Smirnoff Vanilla

$6.00

2oz Stolichnaya

$7.75

2oz Tito’s

$6.50

2oz Well Vodka

$6.00

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Empress

$8.00

Boodles

$8.00

2oz Bombay Sapphire

$8.50

2oz Hendricks

$10.75

2oz Monkey 47

$21.50

2oz Tanqueray

$9.00

2oz Well Gin

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

2oz Bacardi

$6.00

2oz Captain Morgan

$6.50

2oz Malibu

$6.50

2oz Meyers Dark Rum

$7.00

2oz Sailor Jerry

$6.25

2oz Well Rum

$6.00

Tequila

Avion 44

$35.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Resposado

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Herradura Silver

$9.00

2oz 1800 Silver

$9.25

2oz Avion 44

$39.00

2oz Casamigos Anejo

$19.50

2oz Casamigos Resposado

$18.00

2oz Casamigos Silver

$15.50

2oz Clase Azul

$47.25

2oz Don Julio 1942

$48.00

2oz Don Julio Silver

$17.75

2oz Espolon Silver

$8.00

2oz Herradura Resposado

$13.00

2oz Hornitos Resposado

$8.50

2oz Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.50

2oz Patron Silver

$15.00

2oz Teremana Silver

$9.00

2oz Well Tequila

Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Bushmills

$9.00

Crown

$8.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Fireball

$6.00

Gentleman Jack

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Skrewball

$7.00

Whistlepig

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

2oz Angels Envy

$18.25

2oz Basil Hayden

$16.50

2oz Blantons

$23.00

2oz Buffalo Trace

$7.75

2oz Bulliet

$9.50

2oz Bulliet Rye

$9.59

2oz Bushmills

$9.25

2oz Crown

$9.50

2oz Crown Apple

$9.50

2oz Crown Peach

$9.50

2oz Crown Vanilla

$9.50

2oz Elijah Craig

$11.50

2oz Fireball

$6.00

2oz Gentleman Jack

$10.75

2oz Jack Daniels

$8.50

2oz Jack Fire

$8.50

2oz Jack Honey

$8.50

2oz Jameson

$9.50

2oz Jameson Cold Brew

$11.50

2oz Jameson Orange

$10.50

2oz Jim Beam

$6.75

2oz Knob Creek

$13.50

2oz Longbranch

$14.59

2oz Makers Mark

$9.50

2oz Old Forester Rye

$9.00

2oz Red Breast

$25.00

2oz Screwball

$8.75

2oz Seagrams 7

$6.00

2oz Southern Comfort

$5.50

2oz Whistlepig

$26.50

2oz Wild Turkey

$8.75

2oz Woodford Reserve

$11.25

2oz Well Whiskey

Scotch/Bourbon

Balvenie 12

$13.00

Glenfiddich 12

$13.00

Glenfiddich 15

$16.00

Glenlivet 12

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$35.00

McCallan 12

$13.00

2oz Balvenie 12

$30.00

2oz Balvenie 14

$35.75

2oz Glenfiddich 12

$18.25

2oz Glenfiddich 15

$25.00

2oz Glenlivet 12

2oz Johnnie Walker Black

$12.50

2oz Johnnie Walker Blue

$72.00

2oz Johnnie Walker Red

$8.75

2oz McCallan 12

$32.00

2oz McCallan 15

2oz McCallan 18

$108.50

2oz McCallan 25

$225.00

2oz Well (Dewars Wh)

$7.75

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto di Sarrono

$7.00

Baileys

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Hennessey

$11.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

2oz 99 Bananas

$6.75

2oz Amaretto

$6.00

2oz Baileys

$10.00

2oz Butterscotch

$6.00

2oz Campari

$10.75

2oz Frangelico

$10.50

2oz Godiva Chocolate

2oz Grand Marnier

$10.75

2oz Hennessey

$16.75

2oz Jagermeister

$8.50

2oz Kahlua

$8.00

2oz Pama

$8.50

2oz RumChata

$9.00

2oz Rumplemintz

$8.00

2oz Tuaca

$7.00

Open Drinks

Open Drink

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

MIch Ultra

$4.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Astral Kraftwerk Kolsch

$6.00

Austin Eastciders Pineapple

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bold Rock Cider

$7.00

Equal Parts Three Sea Shells

$6.00

Eureka Hts Buckle Bunny

$6.00

FW Cali Squeeze

$6.00

Galveston Island Tiki Wheat

$6.00

Ghost in the Machine

$8.00

Guinness

$6.00

Ingenious Festbier

$6.00

Ingenious Smarty

$6.00

Karbach Crawford Bock

$6.00

Karbach Hopadillo

$6.00

Karbach Love Street

$6.00

Karbach Rodeo Clown

$8.00

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Lone Pint Yellow Rose

$6.00

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger

$6.00

Prairie Sherbert

$6.00

Revolver Blood & Honey

$6.00

Shiner Desert Mirage

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy IPA

$6.00

SS Bombshell Blonde

$6.00

St Arnold's Amber Ale

$6.00

St Arnold's Art Cart

$6.00

St Arnold's H-Town Pils

$6.00

St Arnold's Seasonal

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Bottled Beer

BTL Abita Purple Haze

$5.00

BTL Angry Orchard

$5.00

BTL Bud

$4.00

BTL Bud Light

$4.00

BTL Coors Light

$4.00

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL Corona Premier

$5.00

BTL Dos Equis

$5.00

BTL Heineken

$5.00

BTL Heineken 00

$5.00

BTL Landshark

$4.00

BTL Lonestar

$4.00

BTL Miller Lite

$4.00

BTL Modelo

$5.00

BTL Sam Adams

$5.00

BTL Shiner Bock

$5.00

BTL Ultra

$4.00

BTL Ziegenbock

$4.00

Cans

City Orchard Cherry Cider

$5.00

Equal Parts Loggebier

$5.00

High Noon Seltzer

$5.00

Ingenious Campfires

$5.00

Ingenious French Soda (Can)

$5.00

Ingenious I'm on a Float

$5.00

Ingenious Mosaic Pils

$5.00

Ingenious Obvious Equation

$5.00

Panther Island Tailgater

$5.00

Southern Star Buried Hatchet Stout

$5.00

Southern Star Oktoberfest

$5.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer- Straw

$5.00

Truly Wild Berry

$5.00

White Claw- Blk Cherry

$5.00

White Claw- Mango

$5.00

Shots

3 Wise Men

$7.00

B-52

$7.00

Birthday Cake

$7.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00

Girl Scout Cookie

$7.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Jolly Rancher

$5.00

Kamikaze

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Mind Eraser

$5.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$5.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$5.00

Red Headed Slut

$5.00

Scooby Snack

$5.00

Starburst

$5.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Water Moccasin

$5.00

White Gummy Bear

$5.00

White Tea

$5.00

Car Bomb

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Star F*cker

$6.00

Tuaca Bomb

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Crown, Peach, Cran, Red Bull

Cocktails

Strawberry Fields

$13.00

Jalapeno Honey Crush

$13.00

Upscale LIT

$13.00

Mimosa

$3.00

Bloom Street

$13.00

Jameson Smash

$13.00

Watermelon Cucumber Martini

$13.00

Side Car

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Texas Mule

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Passion Fruit Mojito

$13.00

Red Ruby Lemonade

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Wine GLS

Cab HOUSE

$7.00

Becker Vineyards Cab

$9.00

Daou Cab

$15.00

Merlot HOUSE

$7.00

Conundrum Red Blend

$9.00

Trivento Malbec

$8.00

Pinot Noir HOUSE

$5.00

Sea Sun Chard

$10.00

Chard HOUSE

$7.00

Giosso Moscato

$8.00

Elouan PN

$12.00

Pinot Grigio HOUSE

$7.00

Yealands Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Torresella PG

$9.00

Ava Grace Rose

$7.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Maschio Prosecco

$9.00

SANGRIA

$7.00

Mimosa

$3.00

Mimosa Carafe

$15.00

Wine BTL

Cakebread Chard BTL

$80.00

Torresella Pinot Grigio BTL

$32.00

Caymus Cab

$150.00

Chard HOUSE BTL

$24.00

Sea Sun Chard BTL

$34.00

Daou BTL

$52.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Pinot grigio HOUSE BTL

$24.00

Yealands BTL

$32.00

Trinchero BTL

$40.00

Giosso BTL

$28.00

Ava Grace BTL

$24.00

Chateau La Nerthe

$36.00

Perrier-Jouet BTL

$80.00

Cab HOUSE

$24.00

Becker vineyards BTL

$32.00

Pinot Noir HOUSE

$24.00

Elouan BTL

$42.00

Etude BTL

$65.00

Duckhorn BTL

$42.00

Trivento BTL

$28.00

Catena BTL

$56.00

Austin Hope BTL

$56.00

Caymus SUISUN BTL

$56.00

Wine Bubbles/CAN

Peach- Stella Rosa CAN

$4.50

W.melon- Stella Rosa CAN

$4.50

Menage a Trois Rose Sprk

$11.00

Avissi Prosecco

$8.50

Lindemans Brut HOUSE

$4.00

BTL Piper Heid Brut

$25.00

La Marca Prosecco

$10.00

Wycliff HOUSE

$4.50

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Small Plates

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Giant Pretzel

$10.00

Ultimate Nachos

$13.00

Trio

$10.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Hot Honey Chicken Bites

$11.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.00

Comfy Foods

BURGER

$14.00

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$14.00

Wings

$11.00

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Salads

Mediterranean Salad

$11.00

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Flat Bread

Flat Bread Pepperoni & Sausage

$11.00

Flat Bread Margherita

$11.00

Flat Bread Veggie

$11.00

Flat Bread Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Carrots & Celery

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Caeser Salad

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Open Food

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Soda Water

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Bottled Water

$3.50

Coke Zero

$2.99

Diet Sprite

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$3.99

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar-Free

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2295 Woodforest Parkway North #100, Montgomery, TX 77316

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

